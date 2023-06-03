The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 3, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.
Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
In Coming Days:
Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.
Now this:
Flagler Beach Webcam:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Flagler Beach All Stars Beach Clean-Up
First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts & Crafts Market
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Al-Anon Family Groups
For the full calendar, go here.
Where the notion that people like Alex Jones are seeking the truth falls apart: those who contradict them are defamed and vilified. It’s not a conversation. It’s a wilful disregard of the truth. Its methods are those of totalitarian truth-killing, not of liberal discussion. “The idea that the election was stolen is becoming a tribe-defining belief. It’s not about proving something at this point. It’s about showing fealty to a particular description of reality.”
—Stanford University law professor Nate Persily, quoted in an Oct. 1, 2021 New York Times article on the 2020 vote review in Arizona. From .
Comments
Joshua Rosenbloom says
Florida is out of the question for me, it’s not what I want, really, it’s getting only worse, really, not good place to visit or live there, it’s really bad place for me, really, I don’t like the politics or it’s regional issues, really, not good thing to do this, it’s not my kind of cup of tea, really, it’s not worth it, completely.
Pogo says
@FlaglerLive
RE: Bach · Partita for solo flute BWV 1013 | Tommaso Benciolini
Q: What’s too much of a good thing (JSB) called?
A: Wonderful.
And BTW
https://www.google.com/search?q=oldest+musical+instrument
Pierre Tristam says
In my youth of youths I had a girlfriend, now a recorded artist (like most of her rothers, sisters and father), who played me this piece as we lost our way on this island, compounding too much of a good thing. She’ll be featured in tomorrow’s Briefing.