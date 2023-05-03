The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in a day-long session starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall to discuss its goals and plans on a range of topics, scheduled as follows (assuming commissioners can be disciplined to follow as rigid a schedule: it’s not their style):

9:00-9:25 Police Presentation & Commission questions

9:25-9:50 Fire Department Presentation & Commission Questions

9:50-10:15 CRA

10:15-10:35 Maintenance

10:35-10:45 Break

10:45-11:05 Sanitation

11:05-11:25 Recreation & Beach

11:25-11-45 Library

11:45-12:00 Public Comments

12:00-12:45 Lunch

12:45-1:05 HR

1:05-1:25 Public Works

1:25-1:45 Wastewater Utilities

1:45-2:05 Water Treatment

2:05-2:25 Wastewater Treatment

2:25-2:35 Break

2:35-2:55 Building

2:55-3:25 Engineering-Stormwater

3:25-4:25 City Clerk and City Commission

4:25-4:45 Finance

4:45-5:00 City Manager

5:00-5:15 Public Comments

5:15-6:15 Break

6:15-6:30 Commission Discussion

6:30-7:00 Bait Shop/TPO Project Priority List

Summary of Discussion

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 15th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 12:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston, and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Notably: Someone in a comment on this site recently included the link to the video below, of a San Francisco street in 1906, just before the great earthquake. The video has been remastered and colorized, with artificial sound (its least believable addition), which may diminish its authenticity to some extent, but also make it easier to watch and focus on the details, which provide an unusually rich look at city life at the turn of the previous century. A few striking elements, at least from the perspective of our hyper-safety-conscious 21st century: the obvious lack of traffic lights, of striping of any kind, of any demarcations between pedestrian and vehicular traffic, the curious comingling of the era’s horse-drawn and motor-drawn vehicles, the odd uniformity of elegance and–hard to believe–cleanliness: how can there be no horse dung anywhere, no horse-dung cleaners, who were a notorious part of the cityscape back then (as were the occasional expirations of horses)? The video is a bit too absorbing for the workday, so I imagine it’ll get quite a few views. —P.T.

Now this:









