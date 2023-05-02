The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop, or for another brawl, to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board is expected to discuss the procedure of its next search for a superintendent. Board meeting documents are available here. The school board is also meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in a closed-door session, ostensibly to talk about security and legal matters only, though some board members have been using the occasion to discuss other matters, including board dynamics, which is illegal.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

Reader Interactions