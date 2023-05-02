The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop, or for another brawl, to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board is expected to discuss the procedure of its next search for a superintendent. Board meeting documents are available here. The school board is also meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in a closed-door session, ostensibly to talk about security and legal matters only, though some board members have been using the occasion to discuss other matters, including board dynamics, which is illegal.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. The full agenda is here. The council may adopt a new and significantly higher strormwater fee for most residents and businesses.
Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.
Notably: Henry Robert, a U.S. Army general and the author of what we know as Robert’s Rules of Order, was born on this day in 1837. He will not be spotlighted when the school board meets this afternoon, having replaced its rules of of order with something more Corsican.
