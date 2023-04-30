The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 30, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons’ at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. April 28-29 and May 5-6, and at 3 p.m. April 30 and May 7. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. See the preview: “Sacrifice for the American Dream: Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre Stages Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons’.”

‘Barnum,’ at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets: $30. Book here. P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart’s rousing score includes “There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute,” “Join the Circus,” “The Colors of My Life” and “Come Follow The Band.” See: “Before Fox News, There Was Barnum’s ‘Sucker Born Every Minute’: Flagler Playhouse Stages Timely Musical.”

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Notably: On this day in 1967, the same day that Martin Luther King Jr., in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, described the United States as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today,” Muhammad Ali lost his world heavyweight title for refusing to register for the draft and go kill Vietnamese people on behalf of a white American war that by then the government was knowingly losing, as the Pentagon Papers would prove with their publication in 1973. MLK praised the man the media then still referred to as Casius Clay, even though he had changed his name by then: “Every young man in this country who believes that this war is abominable and unjust should file as a conscientious objector,” King said. Of Ali, he said: “He is giving up every fame. He is giving up millions of dollars in order to stand up for what his conscience tells him is right.” It was not until 1971 that the Supreme Court reversed Ali’s conviction for refusing to report for induction–a unanimous, 8-0 ruling that would be unthinkable today. —P.T.

Now this: From Bob’s collection, a follow-up to yesterday’s riot.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

