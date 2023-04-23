The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 23, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Barnum,’ at Flagler Playhouse, 2 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets: $30. Book here. P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart’s rousing score includes “There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute,” “Join the Circus,” “The Colors of My Life” and “Come Follow The Band.” See: “Before Fox News, There Was Barnum’s ‘Sucker Born Every Minute’: Flagler Playhouse Stages Timely Musical.”

For the Love of Singing: A Community Chorus of Palm Coast Concert is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. Donations will be accepted.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

April 26: Flagler Tiger Bay After Dark: Dr. Maya Angelou, a Conversation with Colin Johnson, grandson of Dr. Maya Angelou, who will share his story of growing up with a national treasure, and her perspective on life and politics. 5:30 p.m., Crave’s Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails, 2000 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach. Your $25 ticket includes event entry and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Colin Johnson, a civil rights activist and National Women’s Hall of Fame Inductee, Dr. Maya Angelou’s Awards and Honors include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, National Medal of Arts, and numerous Grammy Awards. Angelou was commemorated with a Forever Stamp by the U.S. Postal Service in 2015 for her contributions to arts, culture and equality. Join us for a fascinating look at the life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou.

Notably: From the files of FlaglerLive on this day 10 years ago (not a wire story): “The National Assembly voted today (April 23) 331-225, with 10 abstentions, to legalize gay marriage and gay adoption in France. The vote followed almost 137 hours of debate in the assembly. It makes France the 14th nation in the world to legalize gay marriage, and the ninth in Europe. The United States has not done so, as a nation, though nine states have legalized same-sex marriage so far, all of them north of the Mason-Dixon Line and, with Iowa’s exception, east of the Mississippi.” It’s only a decade old. But there’s an artifact feel to the paragraph, that quaintness of hope on the upswing: by then Joe Biden as Obama’s vice president had forced Obama to support gay marriage (he did so, reluctantly and with some chicanery, in May 2012). The Supreme Court, with Justice Kennedy writing the majority opinion, would legalize it all by 2015. How strange, how deflating, that this all may prove to be an elongated Prague Spring, at least in the United States: a pending case before the supreme court of India could legalize it all there soon. —P.T.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

For the full calendar, go here.