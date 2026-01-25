Mourning for a Vanishing America

On September 24, 2001, The New Yorker’s cover featured Art Spiegelman’s black silhouette of the missing Twin Towers against a black background in Lower Manhattan, a darkness of void and grief. “You could see the phantom limb—the ghost—of the towers that had just fallen,” Spiegelman, who lived 10 blocks north of Ground Zero, told an interviewer.

We are experiencing the same ghosting with the loss of hundreds of thousands of migrants to the malignance of chauvinism. Most aren’t dying of course, though many are, as are American citizens, with the firing-squad-like execution of Alex Pritt in a besieged Minneapolis as if deepfaked from a street in Tehran or Gaza.

The torment is affecting millions of families. The vanishing from job sites and communities and the rendering of law-abiding migrants to dungeons of torture abroad all compound a loss that in the aggregate of human suffering is spreading that void across the country, as if turning Jasper Johns’s exuberantly colorful map of the United States into a black-on-black phantom.

The total number of deportations in the first year of the Second Coming–540,000–is actually less than in either of the last two years of the Biden administration, according to a New York Times analysis (590,000 in 2023 and 650,000 in 2024). That’s only because illegal crossings spiked in those two years, as did apprehensions and expulsions.

When those numbers are excluded, 2025 saw a sharp reduction in crossings, but a surge in uprootings from communities across the country through ICE’s warrantless and violent incursions at worksites, restaurants, schools, courtrooms, homes, and with the collaboration of local police and state troopers, streets, highways and jails. That approach has resulted in the deportation of 230,000 individuals, or close to 12,000 per month.

Concede that every one of them was here illegally: the fact is undeniable. The methods of the expulsions also make the fact irrelevant in the human analysis–the warrantless invasions of homes, the gassing of families, the beating and dragging of human beings, the detention of a 5-year-old on his way to school as his father is seized, the brutalizing of American citizens who dare film it, the mass incarcerations in concentration camps named as if by sadistic juveniles playing dungeons and dragons, the impunity of ICE agents armed and masked like paramilitary goons. The vengefulness and performative violence of the means matter more than the ends. What are the ends, exactly? I’m not sure even Stephen Miller can say it with a straight face.

Professional groups like realtors and builders’ associations in Flagler County as elsewhere like to describe the wealth multiplier on the local economy of a single home built and sold, how it creates secondary jobs, how it solidifies community cohesion and fulfills dreams. The opposite happens with the vanishing of immigrants, so many of whom built your house, repainted it or replaced your roof, the majority of whom are law-abiding, work, have families, pay taxes whose benefits they will never see, and contribute to the American fabric more industriously than the native born pampered by the self-indulgence of grievances.

We saw that kind of devastation during the housing crash, which brought us close to a Depression. We are seeing it now on a lesser scale, though it is not a coincidence that, outside of the Covid pandemic, job creation has fallen to its most anemic level since the crash. In 2024, the foreign-born accounted for almost one in five workers in our labor force, half of them Latinos. You cannot remove the most willing members of your working force in services, construction and maintenance and not blow a hole in your economy.

Two years ago the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office calculated that thanks not to native-born Americans but to immigration, legal or not, the economy in 2033 would have added 5.2 million jobs and grown by $7 trillion (from about $40 trillion), generating $1 trillion more in government revenue. Between the latest tax cuts and the terror war on migrants, those numbers are now fantasy, replaced by the kind of sputtering job reports that have blighted Trump’s first-year rerun.

Every culture in history that has carried out wide-scale expulsions invited economic collapse–Jews from England at the end of the 13th century, Muslims and Jews from the Iberian Peninsula in the 15th, Protestants from France under Louis XIV (the Sun King sent “dragoons” on horseback to terrorized non-Catholics, forcing them to convert, expelling them or killing them). We had the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the Immigration Act of 1924, which all but stopped immigration except from countries our president would consider non-shithole. The Depression followed. Only a world war’s economic windfall ended it.

The Exclusion Act is back with its own force multiplier masked as dragoons. But again: to what end? Even if the administration continues at the same rate and achieves a million expulsions by the end of Ubu Roi’s term–and, inevitably, a few more dozen executions of Americans who get in the way–then what?

There’d still be 12 to 14 million undocumented migrants in the country. Whites will still be a minority before mid-century. We’ll be a DEI country no matter what atrocities its panicked and blanching future minority throws in the way, as it is doing now, only we’ll have kneecapped our economy (to China’s delight) and demolished the fabric of innumerable communities in the name of an unattainable utopia grounded in the bigotry of lebensraum for white purity.

It won’t work. But the damage until that realization may be irreparable as the entire country is now Ground Zero and we experience the America we knew vanish in an orgy of terror that, unlike 9/11, is savagely self-inflicted.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.