45 Flagler County First Responders Hold Joint Training for High-Water and Flooding Emergencies

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in a Florida Urban Search and Rescue Swiftwater/Flood Rescue training hosted by Flagler County Fire Rescue. This course is designed to strengthen the ability of first responders to respond to flooding and water-rescue emergencies.

The course is taught by FCFR Technical Rescue Instructors and includes members from FCFR’s Technical Rescue Team and Marine Rescue, as well as members from FCSO’s Emergency Response Team. The training series consists of three 3-day classes held during May and June to prepare responders for the upcoming hurricane season.

The training was developed following flooding impacts from recent hurricane seasons, and it builds on expanded flood-rescue resources. FCFR has purchased equipment including two 14-foot Jon boats, swiftwater personal flotation devices, chest waders, and additional flood-response gear. FCFR and FCSO also each received two Jon boats from the Florida Division of Emergency Management at no cost to the county to support flood rescue readiness. FCSO is also prepared for high water rescues with an airboat and several high-water vehicles, including a new Jeep Gladiator paid for by seized assets from drug dealers.

Participants trained in hazards and safety considerations of swiftwater and flood environments, shore-based rescue techniques, shallow water rescue techniques, defensive swimming, and rescue boat operations. The course culminated in a search-and-rescue exercise designed to test decision-making and coordination under realistic conditions.

For the final scenario, FCFR and FCSO worked together to locate missing kayakers in the Intracoastal Waterway. Teams navigated Jon boats in shallow water, over and around oyster beds, and searched for the subjects while operating with limited and imperfect information—conditions intended to reflect the challenges responders can face during real-life incidents.

“This training strengthens our ability to respond quickly and work with our partners when weather conditions are at their worst,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “When severe weather hits, that teamwork can make all the difference in getting help to people who need it as quickly and safely as possible.”

“Emergency response is a very complicated responsibility, and the ability to coordinate training before an event puts FCFR and FCSO on positive footing to deliver the highest possible service to the residents and visitors of Flagler County,” said Fire Chief Michael Tucker.

Approximately 45 personnel are expected to be trained by the completion of the three-class series, strengthening the county’s overall response capability.

The goal of this joint training effort is to ensure FCFR and FCSO can operate seamlessly during flood events alongside Flagler County Emergency Management—reducing duplication of efforts, improving response coordination, and delivering the best possible outcome for Flagler County residents.

“It’s important to train before a rescue response is needed as it is proven the way you train is the way you will respond in and emergency, but you pray you never need to use it,” added Sheriff Staly.

Just as first responders prepare for flooding and swiftwater incidents well in advance, residents should also prepare now—before a storm threatens. Stay informed and be ready to act. Monitor reliable, official updates, and follow instructions from local officials—especially if an evacuation is ordered. Residents can sign up for ALERTFlagler—Flagler County’s free emergency notification system—to receive alerts for enrolled address(es) and choose how and when they want to be contacted here.