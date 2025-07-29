Flagler Sheriff’s Employees Donate $24,030 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees donated $24,030 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (FSYR), making FCSO employee’s total donations to the FSYR approximately $204,000 since 2017. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly presented the latest employee donation check to FSYR President Maria Knapp today during the Florida Sheriffs Association semi-annual meeting.

“The agency and I have supported the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches for years, and at the heart of our agency is the belief that every child deserves an opportunity to succeed,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I’m very proud of our employees who not only work hard to serve and protect our community but also donate to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches every year, changing the lives of our youth.”

Sheriff Staly previously served six years on the Board of Directors for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, including as Chairman of the Board.

The FSYR was founded in 1957 and has been improving the lives of at-risk children through comprehensive programs delivered statewide across several campuses throughout Florida. The FSYR is credited with helping more than 177,000 children and families in Florida. Their mission is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient and productive citizens.

The FSYR instills strong work values, integrity, quality, a sense of responsibility and building character for youth across Florida. The FSYR mottos is “Mending Lives, Healing Hearts.”

For more information about the FSYR, please visit www.youthranches.org. If you would like to support the FSYR with a tax-deductible donation visit: https://www.youthranches.org/index.php/ways-to-give/online-donation.html