FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Family Friend, 54, Arrested for Alleged Rape of Palm Coast Adolescent

| | 1 Comment

Seth Tyler Holton
Seth Tyler Holton.

Seth Tyler Holton, 54, a resident at the Pellicer Creek Campground just across the Flagler-St. Johns County line, is being held without bond at the Flagler County jail on an accusation of raping an adolescent girl at a B-Section house in Palm Coast while the girl’s parents were not home.

Holton was a family friend. According to his arrest report, on Dec. 15, he entered the girl’s bedroom and assaulted her. The girl “stated that the incident was not consensual and she was frozen in fear to pull herself away at any time during the incident.” The alleged victim is between 12 and 16 years old.

Holton told authorities he had made a mistake.

The parents, in cooperation with detectives, elicited verbal statements from Holton that amounted to “multiple confessions,” according to his arrest report. In the statements, he confirmed the various ways in which he had assaulted the girl. He disputed the girl’s account that he had removed his pants.

On Dec. 29, he met with detectives at a gas station on U.S. 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast for a non-custodial interview (he was not under arrest at the time) “and he immediately stated that he made a mistake,” the report states, again allegedly confessing to the various assaults. He was then placed under arrest and taken to the county jail.

He was charged with sexual battery on a person between 12 and 18, a first-degree felony with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if convicted, and a count of lewd and lascivious battery, or molestation, a second-degree felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Sheriff Rick Staly called it “a deliberate act” that Holton “effectuated through fear.” Staly credited the “bravery of the victim coming forward” and the work of deputies and detectives. “If you take the innocence away from a child, we will do everything we can to take your freedom away,” he said.

Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Thank you. Because of you, we’ve reached and exceeded our $10,000 goal—and that’s no small thing. It’s a powerful show of support for independent, local journalism. With your continued help, we’re hoping to match (and, if possible, exceed) last year’s contributions of nearly $13,000 before 2026 greets us. Asking tough questions is increasingly met with hostility. The political climate—nationally and right here in Flagler County—is at war with fearless reporting. Officials and powerbrokers often prefer echo chambers to accountability. They want news that flatters, not news that informs. They want stenographers. We give them journalism. After 16 years, you know FlaglerLive won’t be intimidated. We dig. We don’t sanitize to pander or please. We report reality, no matter who it upsets. Even you. Imagine Flagler County without that kind of local coverage: no one sitting through long meetings, no one connecting the dots, no one asking the follow-up questions others won’t. Decisions would be made in the dark, with fewer eyes watching and fewer facts reaching the public. Silence would be easier—for them. But standing up to this kind of pressure requires resources. It requires a community that values courage over comfort. Stand with us, and help us hold the line. Fund the journalism they don’t want you to read. There’s no paywall—but it’s not free. Take a moment and become a champion of enlightening journalism. Any amount helps. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization, and donations are tax deductible.
You may donate openly or anonymously.
We like Zeffy (no fees), but if you prefer to use PayPal, click here.
If you prefer the Ben Franklin way, we're at: P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135.
 

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents