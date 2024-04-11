Excavation Underway in L Section as Part of $9.2 Million London Waterway Project

The City of Palm Coast Stormwater and Engineering department recently began major excavation efforts as part of the $9.2 million London Waterway Expansion project, which will increase stormwater storage capacity and provide water quality benefits in the city’s London, Jefferson and Belleaire waterways, located in the city’s L and B sections.

The project scope includes clearing a 19-acre site, creation of a 13-acre pond, two boardwalks that will extend into the pond, two tree islands, and natural vegetation planted along the perimeter to provide natural aesthetic.









The Palm Coast City Council approved the project last August in a contentious meeting. The $9.2 million sum includes actual construction, engineering and contingency costs. See details here.

The project kicked off in November 2023, beginning with surveying, fencing, installation of erosion control, tree removals and clearance of the 19 acres of land – all of which is located between Leaver Dr and London Dr. A video showing the project site can be found here: https://youtu.be/Niq5-pJ9qYo

“This is a great project that provides multiple benefits to the community. We can improve water quality, alleviate localized flooding and provide a passive park amenity for our residents,” said Andrea Mudryk, Project Manager for the project. “As our city continues to grow, this is just one way we are trying to utilize creative solutions to challenges when it comes to infrastructure and seizing opportunities for smart growth.”

The project is funded through a grant from the St. Johns River Water Management District, American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the city’s own general Stormwater Management fund, where your monthly stormwater fee (on utility bills) goes. Completion of the project is slated for December 2024. Dirt excavated from the London Waterway Expansion Project site will be utilized as fill for two additional city projects – Phase 2 of the Southern Recreation Center and development of a new Stormwater Maintenance facility located at US1 near Matanzas Woods Parkway.

For updates on all projects taking place in the City of Palm Coast, visit PalmCoast.gov/capitalprojects