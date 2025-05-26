Don’t Buy the False Narrative that Palm Coast’s Infrastructure Isn’t Keeping Up with Growth

By Brad West

For over two decades, I’ve called Palm Coast home. My family and I moved here in 2004, drawn by the promise of a well-planned community with a quality of life that was hard to beat. In the nearly 21 years since, I’ve watched this city evolve, mature, and grow. More recently, I’ve heard the steady drumbeat of a narrative that, while perhaps well-intentioned, is simply not true: the idea that Palm Coast’s infrastructure is crumbling under the weight of growth, and that nothing has been done to address it since our incorporation in 1999.

No one disputes that Palm Coast has grown significantly and faster than most communities in the country. When we moved here, the population was roughly 40,000. Today, it’s nearing 100,000. That kind of growth naturally brings challenges, and anyone who suggests otherwise is being disingenuous. Traffic, for instance, is undoubtedly heavier on some thoroughfares than it used to be. But to claim that our infrastructure is incapable of supporting this growth, or worse, that the city has been sitting idly by, is to ignore a mountain of evidence.

I remember when Belle Terre was a two-lane road. The widening and improvements of this and other roads significantly impact our local traffic flow and have been crucial upgrades that the city planned and carried out without taking on debt. Locally, think about the improvements to and widening of Palm Coast Parkway, the opening of Matanzas Woods Parkway as an overpass and interchange (a county project partially funded with Palm Coast transportation impact fee revenue), the addition of lanes and lights, the redesigned intersections. These were deliberate projects, years in the making, designed to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity. Let’s not forget the continuous work on local collector roads and neighborhood streets. While perhaps less flashy than a major highway project, the ongoing maintenance and upgrades to our internal road network are constant, if more limited by budget constraints.

It’s not just about roads. Consider our water and sewer system. For a city partly built on a network of canals, a robust and modern utility system is paramount. The city’s investment in upgrading and expanding our water treatment facilities and wastewater infrastructure has been ongoing. You might not see it, but it’s there, silently ensuring that when you turn on your tap, clean water flows, and when you flush, waste is properly managed. These are not small, inexpensive projects. They require significant capital investment such as the addition of water treatment plant #3 in 2005 and wastewater treatment plant #2 in 2018. They also require long-term planning, and they have been a consistent focus.

What about our parks and recreational facilities? Palm Coast has consistently invested in expanding and enhancing these amenities, from Central Park to the development of new neighborhood parks such as Waterfront Park, Seminole Woods Park and Ralph Carter Park. Not to mention the major renovations of the Community Center and the addition of the Southern Recreation Center. These are vital components of infrastructure that support a growing population and enhance quality of life. The city’s commitment to our extensive trail system, which provides alternative transportation options and recreational opportunities, is another testament to this ongoing investment.

I understand the frustration that comes with growth. Construction can be disruptive, and new developments can sometimes feel overwhelming. But that frustration should not morph into a false narrative that undermines the very real and significant efforts made by our city government to manage and facilitate this growth. To say “nothing has been done” since 1999–or since 2009 or 2019–is to disregard two and a half decades of strategic planning, capital improvements, and ongoing maintenance.

Palm Coast is not a static place. It is a dynamic, evolving community. And like any growing community, it will continue to face infrastructure challenges. The key is to address these challenges with facts, with constructive dialogue, and with a shared understanding of the investments already made and those still needed. As a long-term resident, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication to ensuring that our city’s infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Let’s acknowledge the progress, support continued efforts, and work together to ensure Palm Coast remains a vibrant and well-planned community for generations.

Brad West is a Palm Coast resident.