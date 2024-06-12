Humbling Flagler, DeSantis Vetoes Almost a Third of Local Projects, Including YMCA, Tourist Center, and All Bunnell’s Asks

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a $116.5 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, after vetoing close to $950 million in spending approved by lawmakers in March. The vetoes include $46.52 million from what had been a record $151 million in appropriations for Flagler County, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Flagler Beach, a heavy loss that dampens earlier hopes for a big haul.
That still left $107.1 million in appropriations for a dozen projects in the county and its cities, except in Bunnell, all four of whose special appropriations the governor vetoed, as if he reserved special animus for that city. (See the full local list of appropriations and vetoes at the foot of the article.)
DeSantis also vetoed $6 million that had been appropriated for a YMCA in Palm Coast’s Town Center, a major blow to the city and regional efforts to broadness fitness offerings, and $5 million that had been appropriated for the “eco-tourism” center planned for State Road 100, near the new footbridge.
“There are other funding sources for that,” Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said of the YMCA, which had secured a smaller appropriation last year. “Shame, but we’ll find another way. I want to make that happen.” As for the rest of the city’s requests, “we didn’t get all that we asked for but we certainly got a lion’s share,” the mayor said.
Flagler Beach lost the $1.65 million that had been appropriated for drainage-infrastructure improvements on Lambert Avenue. The Flagler County School Board lost a $1.65 million appropriation for a building expansion at Flagler Technical College, its adult education division.
Palm Coast lost three infrastructure, drainage and sewer appropriations totaling $10 million. But Palm Coast’s substantial road-construction appropriations for the city’s westward expansion survived, as did, in the county, a $10 million appropriation for a planned emergency shelter and vast improvements at Cattleman’s Hall at the County Fairgrounds, a project County Commissioner Leann Pennington fought hard for.
“Some of the stuff I don’t think was appropriate for state tax dollars,” DeSantis said of the vetoes during a budget-signing event at The Vault, a venue in Tampa. “Some of the stuff you’ll see are things that I support, but we have actual programs for.”
A wide range of groups quickly praised the budget for including money for their priorities. As examples, the Everglades Trust touted more than $740 million for Everglades restoration, the Florida Health Care Association pointed to an 8 percent increase in Medicaid funding for nursing homes, and the Florida Mosquito Control Association cited a $1 million increase in funding to “combat the world’s deadliest animal.”
Meanwhile, the progressive group DeSantis Watch called vetoes “cruel” and a demonstration of “misplaced priorities.”
The budget includes a nearly $1.8 billion increase in the Florida Education Finance Program, the main funding source for public schools, with total funding for the kindergarten- through 12th-grade system topping $28.4 billion.
The overall pot of money for schools includes such things as a $20 million increase in mental-health funding and a $40 million boost for school-safety efforts.
DeSantis also approved a $200 million increase to help boost teacher salaries. Coupled with past increases, DeSantis said the budget includes $1.25 billion for teacher salaries.
“This budget will include $1.25 billion that can only be used to increase teacher salaries. No money to unions, no money to bureaucracy, only for teacher salary increases. And that’s more than the state of Florida has ever done,” DeSantis said.
But the Florida Education Association teachers union said the money would have to be spread to roughly 200,000 educators and would not “move the needle” far enough.
“This $200 million equates to a salary increase in every classroom teacher’s paycheck of about $125 a month, and nowhere near the $15,000 annual increase needed to match the national average for teacher salaries,” union President Andrew Spar said in a statement. “The only thing the budget guarantees is that Florida’s teachers will remain near the bottom in average pay.”
Lawmakers passed the budget on March 8, the final day of this year’s legislative session. The state’s 2024-2025 fiscal year will start July 1.
In a 39-page veto letter, DeSantis touted the nearly $950 million that he carved out of the budget, but he did not include explanations for individual line-item vetoes.
“Governments should strive to do more with less,” DeSantis wrote. “It can be done, and my action today cements that lesson for the nation.”
In the higher-education part of the budget, numerous proposed construction and renovation projects were among the items vetoed. They included $26.2 million that would have gone toward a science and engineering research wing at the University of West Florida.
Another $13.5 million was vetoed for a training center at Pensacola State College aimed at business and industry training. The governor also vetoed $11.6 million for renovations to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Reed Hall classroom building.
DeSantis also slashed $30 million that would have gone toward the New Worlds Tutoring Program, an outgrowth of a larger reading program for children that was a priority of former House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor.
The tutoring program was part of a bill (HB 1361) that DeSantis signed last month. A House staff analysis of the bill said the tutoring program would “support school districts and schools in improving kindergarten through grade 5 student achievement in reading and mathematics.”
Also among the vetoes was $80 million for the Florida College System to participate in the state group insurance program, which provides health insurance to state workers.
Other vetoes dealt with a wide range of proposed spending, such as $26 million for cultural and museum grants, $12.7 million for sewer line work in Hendry County, $5 million for transportation safety improvements in Bradenton and $5 million for upgrades at Wauchula Municipal Airport.
DeSantis said the vetoes will lead to total spending being below the current fiscal year, which will end June 30.
Among big-ticket items, the budget includes $14.5 billion for the state transportation work program and $232 million for cancer-research funding, including $127.5 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.
In addition to money in the budget, lawmakers also scattered about $1.95 billion in spending in separate bills. The budget is the only measure that has to pass each year, and DeSantis is still considering some bills from the session.
“I know we’ve got some more legislation that we’re still processing, but I think this was the big enchilada that was left from the legislative session,” DeSantis said. “I’m glad we’ve got it done. I’m glad we’ve been able to meet the needs but also to keep spending under control.”
–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida
Funding Initiative Requests and Appropriations: 2024 SessionSource: Florida Senate's Local Funding Initiative Requests page for 2024-25. Click on each funding request for details.
(*) The figures are from the appropriations bill engrossed on March 8, 2024.
(**) Appropriation for the multi-agency facility is funded through the State Guard's budget.
Comments
The dude says
I wonder what could possibly color Gov. Meatball Ron’s “animus towards Bunell”???
I mean he sure does take a dark view of the place… just sayin’…
YankeeExPat says
Absoulty Dude , it’s really not so subliminal.
Joe D says
Remember, Governor Ron used to have s house in Flagler. Prior articles on this media site indicated he had IGNORED local development’s homeowner rules, while he resided there…and according to ONE commenter, “He thought he was BETTER than everyone else.”
Remember Ron DeSantis is quickly becoming the politician of REVENGE, for those challenging his views (in MY opinion). Sounding VERY much like a former President we all know.
Lots of storm management project cut ( I guess he expects FEMA to step in like they did with Ian and Nicole with that WASTEFUL FEDERAL tax money, so why spend STATE money for preventative projects?). The technology cuts to colleges and adult education projects isn’t a surprise either…a HIGHLY educated Citizen group QUESTIONS decisions and asks for FACTS, unlike the average minimally educated SHEEPLE, who accept EVERYTHING our Governor says without any REAL fact checking.
I love the Governor’s comment about showing the Country that Florida can do “more with less.” The only thing these budget cuts are doing is shoving the financial burden for safety and community services DIRECTLY back on the shoulders of the local jurisdictions, while cutting their ability to maintain or improve services by cutting the tax rate (not for the STATE income), but the property taxes localities depend on for providing services.
Yet still the SHEEPLE vote to re-elect he and other politicians like him, over and over again. We have no one to blame but ourselves.
Pogo says
@Where’s all the crowing about “dodging a bullet” now?
Five times, the suckers in this area, elected this creep.
Go Floriduh.
“…With Florida property owners already paying more than four times the national average for home insurance, there is good reason to be nervous…”
https://www.news-press.com/story/news/2024/04/01/florida-homeowners-insurance-rates-highest-rising-how-much-cost/73104723007/
Sick of Alfin says
1. Unfortunately, DeSantis didn’t kill the “westward expansion” funding. Alfin doesn’t get it. No one wants westward expansion at this time, that is, except for realtors and developers. That would include current candidates for city council including:
1. Kathy Austrino, (running for city council district 1), a realtor.
2. Cornelia Manfre (running for mayor) a realtor.
3. Ty Vincent Miller (running for city council district 1), backed by the Flagler Home Builders Association. Ty Vincent Miller hasn’t come clean about his ties to the Flagler Home Builders Association. Hey Ty, when are you going to come clean about your connections to builders, developers and the Flagler Home Builders Association? How long have you lived here Ty? Why aren’t you being honest with the people of Palm Coast? These are questions everyone in Palm Coast should be asking Ty Vincent Miller.
2. Again, Alfin doesn’t listen and doesn’t get it. We don’t need or want a YMCA WITHOUT A POOL!!!! We don’t need or want another gym facility because there are plenty of independent gyms in Palm Coast and Flagler County and that includes yoga studios, barre studios, martial arts studios, Cross-Fit studios, Pilates studios, and just regular weightlifting gyms. AGAIN, Alfin doesn’t listen to what the community wants. He doesn’t care what the people of Palm Coast want or need.
Alfin says he has other money for the YMCA. WHAT ABOUT A POOL? That’s what WE want.
How long is it going to take for the small pickleball membership of the Southern Recreation Center to break even, not to mention support that facility?
I can’t wait until Alfin is gone.
Charles says
Neither can the majority of the taxpayers in PC. He is a one term Mayor and he can’t be gone soon enough. He is only filling his pockets and that is why he ran. He is helping all his builder buddies by throwing up developments on ever piece of vacant land. He doesn’t give too craps about the City of PC.
JimboXYZ says
Pulling the plug on Flagler County growth line item by line item. Growth that is both frail & grossly underfunded anyway. Alfin shrugs it off and thinks there are other sources. What are those other sources, future tax increases for the rest of us to pay for ? Here’s a pretty big hit, Needs $ 10M, Vetoed $ 5M. There goes the Tourism Cneter ? Or are the rest of us going to get bent over for that. Money just isn’t there. But big plans were in place for severely short funded projects in spite of any veto. Stormwater & Sewage expansion takes a big hit as well. Wonder if City of Bunnell will alter their expectations of the recently announced Commerce area & city expansion. A city of 3,500 growing to 18+K. That’s interesting, seeing how Bunnell has never on it’s entire existence hit 5K, but all of a sudden it’s going to grow 5X ?
https://flaglerlive.com/flagler-visitor-center-match/#gsc.tab=0
NJ says
WHY was Waste water plant expansion VETOED in Bunnell and Palm Coast?? STOP issuing building permits until the Palm Coast Waste Water Plant #1 has the extra equipment to clean Waste Water from the NEW Homes!!!
Perplexed in Palm Coast says
50 Million approved for “Westward Expansion” Matanzas Woods Parkway Extension Loop Road in West Palm Coast
Loop Road into West Palm Coast Phase 4, but projects that would actually benefit the current residents of Palm Coast are unfunded??? What is wrong with this picture and who do these approved funded projects benefit? Not the average tax paying citizen!
Just a thought says
What is shocker.. DeSantis gives $125 a month to the teachers and 127 million to his wife’s pet project.
educate me please says
How is that not some form of nepotism for the Governor to approve funding for $127.5 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program? Nepotism isn’t the right word, but shouldn’t there be some intermediate source that controls that as a system of checks and balances? I’m not saying that cancer research shouldn’t have the funding, just how is this an okay way to make approvals. I realize the Governor is champion at changing regulations and skirting transparency, however, this seems pretty blatant….
Jim says
DeSantis didn’t budget the money – the legislature did! Now, some people might think it’s wrong for the citizens of Florida to pay $127m for the governor’s wife’s pet project but those folks just don’t understand how the Republicans can run around saying Biden is corrupt while all the time spending tax dollars on their own families’ pet projects!
I really don’t think a lot of people will stop to think about how wrong this is and that’s why DeSantis and the rest are in office and will be voted back in (or those just like them when they’re term limited).
Oh, and by the way, I see that DeSantis has spent $20m on his base camp to stop the flow of migrants from Haiti entering Florida – although there has been no surge. We’re just spending money to cater to the MAGA base.
NJ says
There is CORRUPTION in both Democrat and Republican Parties! Time to Clean Out ALL Corruption which is the Goal of Donald J. Trump (that is WHY everyone in Power HATE Him)! Time to SUPPORT America First! Time to bring back our Flag (June 14th is Flag Day) and the Pledge Allegiance BACK in America’s Class Rooms! Time to TEACH American History, including the Good, the Bad, and Ugly ( TRUTH will always CRUSH Lies), Time to STOP and Seriously Review All Foreign Aid and Start American Aid to our Cities and Towns! Remember, FREEDOM is NOT FREE!
Jim says
To state the “Donald J. Trump” goal is to clean out all corruption was all I needed to read before totally dismissing your entire rant.
Trump is the poster child of corruption.
Go buy a bible and and all his digital playing cards…..
Nephew Of Uncle Sam says
You’re going to trust a 34 Time Convicted Felon with 3 other Court Cases still pending, 91 Total Indictments so far. Add in a Convicted Rapist too NJ. Vote Smart.
Joe D says
To NJ:
“Donald Trump cleaning out corruption”
All I can say is…OMG 😆!
What alternative reality are you LIVING IN!?
How does that old saying go?
Power corrupts…ABSOLUTE power, corrupts ABSOLUTELY!
Local double taxpayer says
Does everyone on here actually think DeSantis breeds every one of these budgets? People are idiots! He has other people to do that for him. All he has to do is sign. I do agree that most of this money is wasted. Bunnell was screwed.
Mary Lumas says
Thank goodness..
Charles says
Stop expecting anything good coming out of DeathSantis, remember how poorly he handled the COVID crisis. He is only out for himself. He is a one term governor and a no term president. His action tells it all.
JOE D says
Our current Governor is only a “no time president” in 2024…he’s still CLEARLY acting to remain in the MEDIA…with eyes toward 2028 or 2032…he’s still young enough. Don’t EVER think that his EGO didn’t survive the 2024 presidential candidacy failure!
Endless Dark Money says
lol funny thing is people love this fascist and his desire to be first in the race to the bottom. Rest assured anything that helps the environment and not big oil will be vetoed. Profits first. lets use your tax dollars to clean up their pollution lol its the gop plan.
Dave Davis says
I’m disappointed Flagler live would let a sexual comment like JB wrote to be printed.
FlaglerLive says
That comment should absolutely not have been approved. It’s been deleted. Thank you for the heads up.
Atwp says
Republicans, Republicans, O Republicans.
Shark says
What gets me is that ronnie and little marco voted against aid for hurricane Sandy in New York and yet they get down on their knees for Federal Money when something happens in Florida !!!
Joe D says
And yet, Governor Ron vetoes money for storm and waste water management as either excessive, or unnecessary….
Seems like he was proven wrong after the 4 day flooding storms devastating Southern Florida…with uncontrollable water run off.