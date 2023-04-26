“Treasured, Embattled Whispering Meadows Ranch Has New Home as County Seals Partnership Deal,” went the headline a little over a year ago.

It does not.









The plan collapsed in January when Brad Richardson, chief of the division of state lands at the state Department of Environmental Protection, informed the county that the department would not approve the lease arrangement.

That leaves Whispering Meadows, the equine therapy ranch operating as a non-profit off John Anderson Highway for the past 16 years, again in limbo at that location, where neighbors are objecting to its presence. The ranch is looking for a home of its own elsewhere.

Flagler County officials and the ranch’s attorney had kept the collapse quiet for the last four months in hopes of finding a new location and announcing the development then, as positive news, and also in hopes of not again riling the small but acrid group of residents who have objected to the ranch’s presence, among them John Tanner, the former state attorney who lives on John Anderson.

All along, the county had cautioned that the move to the county fairgrounds, which are owned by the state as public lands, was contingent on the state signing off on the lease arrangement. The county thought it would be more of a formality than a hurdle, though county attorneys qualified their statements even then.

It was not a formality. The state objected to the ranch’s religious component and to the fact that the facility would essentially privatize a section of the fairgrounds. The only alternative would have been for the ranch to operate as a public park, open to all, including during its lessons for the disabled, when privacy is at a premium. The ranch could not compromise its mission to that extent.









“We are looking for a piece of property to purchase on our own and then be able to be a little bit more independent,” Dennis Bayer, the Flagler Beach attorney representing Whispering Ranch, said on Monday. “The recommendation of staff was they didn’t think the lease should be approved, we just decided it wouldn’t be worth pursuing at this point.”

In fact, it was what Assistant County Attorney Sean Moylan described as a “hard no” from the state that forced the county to pull back. The proposal was to go before the governor and the Florida Cabinet for approval. There were three attempts to schedule it for a hearing there between late 2022 and December.

“Once it gets on the agenda with the governor and his cabinet, it’s basically slated for approval, but we couldn’t get to that point,” Moylan said.

On Jan. 27, Richardson wrote Mike Lagasse, the county’s land manager, referring to the Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees public lands: “The Department will not be moving forward to approach the Governor and Cabinet with the proposed Lease Amendment to revise the purpose. Given the fact that the premise for which the lease was granted, it is important to maintain said purpose to just public recreation and not revise in any way.”

Whispering Meadows, a Christian-based non-profit open to all denominations or non-denominations, had operated on the 5.4-acre property of its owners, Mary Helene and Richard Davis, for almost 14 years without an objection by the county, without issues with neighbors, some of whom did not even know of its existence. The ranch is in back of the house on the property, nearer the Intracoastal side, buffered by woods and kept immaculately clean. The ranch has innumerable relationships with local schools and non-profits, providing equine therapy to children and adults with disabilities, and to veterans or others suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, among other conditions. Therapy sessions are quiet by necessity. The birds are louder than the horses. Passing motorboats on the Intracoastal are louder than the birds.









In 2021, what started as a whisper campaign against the ranch, through anonymous letters, raised objections to its presence, citing deed restrictions and its lack of a special exception from the county to run the non-profit there. Both objections were accurate. While the county had never raised an objection, it hadn’t done so by negligence, not by allowance. The ranch did not have the necessary legal documentation to be there. But it operated there on the same principle that a couple together for a certain period of time is recognized as married by common law, especially absent objections.

The whisper campaign soon solidified as a more in-the-open opposition led by Tanner, with references to a failed real estate sale in the ranch’s neighboring lot that was blamed on the ranch (the real estate agent is married to Jay Gardner, the property appraiser, a couple that also lives on John Anderson).

The ranch applied for a special exception. In the run-up to that hearing before the County Commission, the county’s planning board unanimously recommended approval after a wrenching hearing that included some of the ranch’s clients testifying before the board. The commission was not interested in a repeat–or in being put in the position of saying No to disabled children.

Pre-empting the special exception process, the county in May 2021 tabled the commission hearing and came up with the proposal of donating land at the county fairgrounds, enabling the ranch to have more room and to operate without neighbor issues. The county was to prepare the way legally and physically, to some extent. It looked like a resolution all sides could embrace, and did. The fairgrounds idea soon gained momentum.

Behind the scenes, things weren’t going as well.









“They did mention the religious thing I think once,” Moylan said, “but it was more about their concern that we were privatizing a portion of public property. They wanted it to remain open to the public. More so basically at all times, it being public land. And so all along our lease with Whispering Meadows was conditioned upon getting that approval. When we finally got a hard No, we had to figure out what do we do now.”

Bayer was surprised by the state’s rejection. “There was no legal determination, but we working with the staff sent several letters to the state agency people saying, we don’t proselytize, we don’t preach, we don’t push, we are a non-profit, we are a Christian organization but we don’t push our faith on anyone. We are open to any person that may have a disability that qualifies for our program.”

No one is blaming the county. “We’re on good terms with the county, we think the county pushed for us,” Bayer said, “it seemed like it wasn’t working out with the state and everyone thought it was best to look elsewhere.”

Two years ago the county had also offered Whispering Ranch a parcel off of Old Dixie Highway that the county owns outright. But it’s low-lying land that would have required a prohibitively expensive amount of fill to bring up to standard. The county proposed the K2 Ranch in western Flagler as another option. But it’s remote, and it rents out space to all comers, which would make Whispering ranch’s work difficult.

Where does that leave the ranch now? It’s operating from its John Anderson location on a scaled back schedule, Bayer said, and it’s looking for land.

“We are in a little bit of a limbo, honestly,” Moylan said. “We held any code enforcement in abatement while we were waiting on the approval from the state. When that was denied, we then said hey, we need to find an alternative. And that’s when we looked into the K2 ranch. When they told us that didn’t work for them, we called a meeting and said okay, what are you doing, because the status quo can’t go on forever. There are some neighbors who are not happy about them being there. I don’t know the extent of that opposition. But we do know there’s at least a few. So we haven’t given them some sort of ultimatum. But we did we did say okay, well, you do need to find something, and we had a meeting I think maybe two weeks ago, somewhat recently. And we’ve got another one scheduled I think in June or July as a follow up to say okay, where are you now, because they have to actually purchase land, depending on what they purchase. They’ll probably have to make improvements and get it up and running. It’s going to take some time.”









Contacted on Tuesday, Tanner said he would not be unleashing the opposition again, exactly, but he said he didn’t want to leave the impression that the ranch should take “an unreasonable amount of time” to find an alternative. “It’s been three years now,” he said (it’s actually been closer to two).

“Everyone that was in opposition is all for what they do, and in fact some of them had even contributed it, others had worked there or had family members that worked there, like I did, and wanted them to succeed,” Tanner said. “We didn’t want to break the protection of the residential zoning here. Once you break that for any business, it opens the door for such things as halfway houses, congregate living, things like that. The concern was that they not make an exception that opens the door.”

Tanner said the county was likely to soon own land that would be very suitable for the ranch. “There’s a good likelihood it will in the reasonably near future become available, and if so, it’s even better suited than the fairgrounds,” Tanner said, without elaborating. In the meantime, however, he said it’s the ranch’s responsibility to lease land somewhere, it the purchase is not readily available. “It’s really up to them, they shouldn’t depend upon the county.” He said the land the county may soon own would enable to ranch to grow considerably. “There’s not a person who is in support and who is opposing this that doe not want this business to prosper and to grow and to serve even more kids,” Tanner said.

For the county, there are no plans to re-start the special exception process.

“We want to avoid having a public hearing,” Moylan said, recalling the planning board hearing. “It was it was awful. I mean, it was raucous. It was everything a hearing should not be. It was rowdy and loud. And there were cheers and applause and they were parading the disabled children up to the dais and it didn’t leave me with a good feeling, and we certainly don’t want to put our commissioners in an awkward position where they’re going to have to either allow these poor kids to have some therapy or not based on legalities and things like that. We’re trying to work with them. We’re hoping they they find something.”