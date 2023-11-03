Construction Begins at AdventHealth Palm Coast’s Freytag Health Plaza

AdventHealth Palm Coast broke ground on construction of the two-story Freytag Health Plaza on Oct. 26.

Named in honor of Palm Coast residents Peter and Sue Freytag, the Health Plaza will become a vital hub for cancer treatment, primary care and rehabilitation services.









“We are proud to be a part of this community and are committed to making it a healthier place to live,” said Sue Freytag. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to help people in our community get the best care without having to travel.”

Peter Freytag, a cancer survivor, shared his personal connection to the project.

“Everybody knows someone who has had cancer, just as our family has been impacted by cancer,” he said. “We know that this is a very personal and difficult journey, and we want to do everything we can to support others facing this challenge.”

Spanning 30,000 square feet, the Freytag Health Plaza will house specialized cancer treatment services, including radiation oncology and medical oncology, and will provide advanced therapies and personalized cancer care. The hospital’s Judith C. Macko Cancer Resource Center will also relocate within the Health Plaza, offering free resources to patients and their families.

The Freytag Health Plaza will also provide adult rehabilitation services, including outpatient physical, occupational, and speech language pathology. It will be a place of healing for orthopedic, hand, neurological, and lymphedema specialties.

Multiple physician offices within the Freytag Health Plaza will further enhance the continuity and comprehensiveness of care.

“This new facility represents a $30 million investment in enhancing the care available to our growing community,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast and the Flagler/St. Johns market. “Over the next four years, the local population is projected to increase by 5%, while new cancer diagnoses are anticipated to rise by 12%. This highlights the need for expanded cancer treatment, as well as primary care and rehabilitation care.”









The Freytag Health Plaza’s construction is made possible thanks to the incredible support from our community.

“This project was made possible, in part, due to a generous contribution from Peter and Sue Freytag,” said John Subers, Director of the AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation. “Their philanthropic dedication to improving our local health care services has had a profound impact on so many of our loved ones, neighbors, and friends.”

Members of the community can support this project by contacting the Foundation at 386-586-4440 or visiting AdventHealth.com/PalmCoastGive.

The architect for the Freytag Health Plaza is Orlando-based HuntonBrady and the contractor is Robins & Morton, also from the Orlando area.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.