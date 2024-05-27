What Should Bing’s Landing Look Like When Captain’s BBQ Expands? Public Invited to Weigh In Tuesday.

Flagler County government hosts a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd, Palm Coast, to get input on how Bings Landing should look with the upcoming relocation and expansion of Captain’s BBQ, following the county’s settlement of a breach-of-contract lawsuit Captains filed. (See: “In Settlement, Flagler County Will Pay Captain’s BBQ $800,000 and Allow New, 5,000 Sq. Ft. Restaurant at Bing’s Landing,” and “County Approves Captain’s BBQ Settlement, Bringing Lawsuit’s Cost to $1 Million, and Big Changes at Bing’s Landing.”)









The county is in the early data-collection phase of the plan that has been underway since late 2023. County saff has reached out to local stakeholders such as the Florida Public Archaeology Network, representatives of the Hammock Community Association and Scenic A1A and agencies with overlapping missions that involve the Bing’s Landing Park including the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Aquatic Preserve program.

“This meeting, in part, will report back the themes and concepts that we have found in these conversations including ideas such as keeping the ‘Old Florida’ feel of the park, maintaining public views of the water, adequate kayak access, parking concerns, and historic preservation among others,” said General Services Assistant Director Michael Lagasse. “I hope to not only report back this information but to get feedback from the public on these themes and discover any themes we might have missed by soliciting additional feedback at this meeting.”

Flagler County will also announce an online survey to provide residents who are unable to attend this meeting with the opportunity to comment and share their ideas with regards to the forthcoming Bing’s Landing Master Plan.









“The master plan is being developed to guide the county, with the public’s input, about the next several years of park operations,” Lagasse said. “Bing’s Landing is one of the county’s beloved and most-used parks – particularly for access to the Intracoastal Waterway.”