Ashley Moody Supports Using Warships to Stem Venezuelan Drug Trade

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is throwing her support behind President Donald Trump and his move to stem the flow of drugs coming to America from Venezuela.

Moody said she is backing Trump’s decision to send U.S. warships to the waters around Venezuela to block the drug trade, particularly fentanyl, from reaching the shores of the United States. The Republican said Trump and the passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act are already starting to reverse the surge in drug overdose deaths in America.

“This week, we’ve seen President Trump once again take bold action by deploying U.S. warships near Venezuela to cut off the trafficking of deadly drugs at the source. At the same time, we are celebrating the passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act — a critical new law I proudly cosponsored,” Moody said at a press event in Miami this week.

“Together, these actions send a clear message: America’s days of turning a blind eye to drug trafficking are over. This law ensures federal agents and prosecutors have the tools to hold these traffickers accountable, just like we’ve done here in Florida. Combined with President Trump’s leadership, we are saving lives, shutting down the cartels, and making communities safer ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.”

Moody was joined at the news conference by Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. She praised Moody for her leadership in the anti-drug crusade.

“The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office remains fully committed to working with our state and federal partners to combat the devastating impact of fentanyl in our community,” Cordero-Stutz said. “Thanks to Sen. Moody’s leadership and the passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act, we now have another critical tool to help hold traffickers accountable and save lives.”

Moody held a similar news event in Tampa Thursday. It was National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day and she emphasized vigilance among Floridians.

“No matter your age, no matter where you come from, no matter your job, one pill can kill. Five out of every 10 counterfeit pills found to contain fentanyl pack a lethal dose. So, if you’ve ever thought about getting help, now is the time to do it.”

The “HALT” in the measure’s name is an acronym for Halt All Lethal Trafficking. The law stipulates that crimes involving more than 100 grams of fentanyl and other “Schedule 1” drugs draw a 10-year mandatory prison sentence. Schedule 1 substances are drugs that have a high potential for abuse and have no current accepted medical value.