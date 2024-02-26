Andy Dance Responds: ‘School Resource Deputies Are Not Leaving School Campuses.’

By Andy Dance

I appreciate this opportunity to add clarity to the current discussion surrounding funding for Flagler County School Resource Deputies. The following is my rebuttal to the Flaglerlive editorial dated Feb. 22, and the original Feb. 19 article.

I want to make one thing clear to the children, parents, school staff and residents of Flagler County: safe schools are critically important to a thriving and growing Flagler County community. The current SRD program in Flagler County schools is working and the officers are treasured by children, parents, and school staff members. Why would the County jeopardize safe schools, when so many of the County’s employees are parents with children in school? The County relies on the presence of SRD’s and the commitment to safe schools as a recruiting tool for hiring working parents and attracting targeted industries to relocate to Flagler County.









Personally, I worked too hard as your former school board member to help establish the SRD program in our schools and I won’t stand for anything that would undermine this critical program. This is personal to me for many reasons, especially since my children were attending school during both the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings. At the time of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, my children were 10, 12 and 14 years old (one in elementary, one in middle and one in high school). During the Parkland High School shooting in 2018, I had two high school students left in school. These shootings are etched forever in my conscience.

The internal memo from County Administrator Heidi Petito to Superintendent of Flagler Schools generated a firestorm when it was reported by Flaglerlive last week. The problem isn’t the letter. The problem that I have is with the author’s commentary that accompanied it. It was unnecessarily explosive, and conclusions were taken out of context. I talked extensively with Flaglerlive editor Pierre Tristam Wednesday evening and clarified the context and intent behind the letter. This was not a press release, it was a memo from one executive to the other and it followed repeated attempts by the County to have this conversation with School District administration, going back to the Cathy Mittlestadt administration.

I refer you to an email one year ago on January 14th, 2023, that includes a discussion from Petito to then-Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt, “to come up with an implementation plan and start discussions to unwind those legacy expenditures, as it will likely be a phased approach…” Additionally, there was discussion on this topic during a budget workshop last year on January 17, 2023. Minutes from that meeting (page 5) included this statement: “County Administrator Petito continued the presentation on the options to reduce legacy expenditures, stating this was a delicate subject that would require a great deal of time to unwind, but the County needed to start the conversation and come up with a phased-out approach.”









Upon further review, the Petito letter at the center of this discussion has been taken out of context with previous written and verbal communications. The article concludes that “the timeline was implied: we need to get this done,” but this is inconsistent with the earlier messaging from the Administrator. The January 17, 2023, workshop minutes clearly detail the sensitivity of the discussion and extensive length of time the unwinding would take. In the minutes, Petito states “this was a delicate subject that would require a great deal of time to unwind.”

Likewise, the assumption that “there was nothing about this being just a discussion item, a conversation opener” is also contradicted by the Mittlestadt-Petito email where Ms. Petito stated she wanted to “start a discussion to unwind those legacy expenditures.”

Context is everything.

Additionally, the administrator had one-on-one meetings with commissioners following my recommendation at the December 5, 2022 workshop. This was yet another workshop where the Commissioners talked about unwinding legacy expenditures. I used my time during the one-on-one meeting with Petito to share my knowledge of School District finances and the constraints the district is under and offered that if we are to discuss unwinding the legacy expenses, we must also be prepared to present options and solutions. I cautioned that any solution would take time to implement and would not offer immediate relief. On January 14th, 2023, Petito informed Mittelstadt about the Commission’s intent to “start discussions” with Mittelstadt.









The article hints that “constituents may have taken the proposal more seriously had it not been pitched in the context of a County Commission obsessed with lowering its tax rate.” Why would a Commission focus on incrementally lowering millage (tax rate) in the face of many needs? First, lowering millage during a period of property value increases helps create a buffer between the current millage and the maximum millage (10 mills) that the county can levy. It is a buffer against recession when millage has to increase during property values decreases. Second, rental housing does not benefit from homestead exemptions, therefore millage reductions are beneficial to the rental home market. Property tax increases are passed along to the renter, increasing rental rates to residents.

Pierre does correctly point out two important details in this discussion about funding SRD’s. First, quoting the editorial, Pierre explains, “In 2020-21, the last complete year for which figures were readily available… the district actually made a profit on its Safe Schools allocation. The state appropriated $882,186 to Flagler. The district’s contract with the sheriff appropriated $748,162, leaving a net profit to the district of $134,024.” Pierre further concludes, “Even when you include the $103,000 the district spent on crossing guards, it still came out ahead. In other words, the district’s general fund budget was entirely spared by any money spent on deputies. You can’t say the same about the county, whose every dollar contributed to school deputies comes out of the general fund.”

The current amount coming from the County’s general fund is nearly one million dollars. The City of Palm Coast pays for one deputy ($142,000) and the Imagine School at Town Center pays for their own deputy ($142,000).









Second, Pierre restated portions of our discussion, particularly that the County “has been attempting to have this conversation with the district since before [Superintendent LaShakia] Moore took over.” The County even reached out this past year and invited the school district to be a part of the Flagler County legislative platform publication. This annual report includes all the municipalities in the County and presents our legislative priorities to our state representatives in one, concise program. In this publication, we present all priorities as a unified community. The County reached out to the District, to join us as part of the unified legislative request and offering that it was a good time to address the discrepancy in the Safe School funding formula that penalizes Flagler County for being a “safe” county with a low crime rate. Unfortunately, the District did not respond.

Suggesting any modification to this funding split, after so many years, is challenging and uncomfortable. This SRD funding discussion is about transparency with the tax-payers and aligning the ultimate responsibility for school safety where it is statutorily anchored, with the local school district. Unfortunately, a potentially positive discussion about the budgetary constraints facing local governments, detailing how SRD’s are funded and the potential for innovative funding models, created by collaborative problem-solving was lost in the “defund” rhetoric.

Prior to this article, I don’t believe that many tax-payers knew that $1 million of the County’s general revenue budget was allocated to SRD’s. I talked to parents following this article’s release, and it is apparent that parents aren’t concerned with where the money comes from as long as it is taken care of. I don’t blame parents for thinking this, but this proves to me that this discussion about how we fund SRD’s is important and needed.

My position in this discussion is unique, as I sat as a school board member for twelve years, and currently sit as the County Commission chair. From the School Board side, the Commission contribution was necessary and appreciated in the face of the failed half-mil property tax referendum in 2013. Not only did the School Board lose the referendum, the District lost the continuation of the quarter-mil funding that had been in place for many years. It has been 12 years since that referendum was denied by the public. Pierre rightly raised an interesting funding option: “Maybe if the district tried again in this post-Parkland era it would get a different result.”









My desire as a County Commissioner is to see the District and County collaboratively analyze these SRD funding allocations and work toward a more equitable and sustainable plan to fund SRD’s that aligns with each entity’s essential, statutory obligations. Flagler’s SRD funding formula is not the norm when you analyze SRD funding across the state. The County administrator and her staff have spent countless hours compiling data and talking to other government leaders to find options to this formula that maintains our current level of SRD funding while aligning statutory responsibilities.

County Government has its own set of statutory obligations, and properly funding those obligations, such as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (jail, bailiff, law enforcement), Flagler County Fire Rescue & county-wide ambulance service, Emergency Management, and the constitutional offices (Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser, Clerk of Courts) is County government’s essential obligation. There are plenty of additional services we provide, but they are too numerous to mention. (The current budget outlines all those funded services.) Collectively, if we can find a solution for the school district that fully funds the SRD program, thus aligning funding with each respective government’s essential, statutory obligations, then each government can exclusively focus on their priorities.

I want to reemphasize: I will not take action that jeopardizes school safety or SRD’s in the school. All the County is asking for is to start a discussion with the school district on the current funding arrangement. Is the current distribution fair? Has the District exhausted all opportunities to solely fund the current SRD program? Has the school district engaged with legislators to modify the funding formula for the “Safe Schools” allocation? Have they exhausted grant opportunities?









In the end, should the Schools District demonstrate they have exhausted every opportunity for funding SRD’s and still need financial assistance to maintain the current level of service, then we are back to square one. In that event, I support an equitable “shared community effort” as Moore pointedly stated at the recent school board meeting. However, I don’t believe we will return to square one. I believe we can equitably and sustainably fund SRD’s that the entire community can rally around. It will take our entire Flagler community to make it happen to move Flagler forward.

In conclusion, contrary to what has been implied and shared online, there is no immediate threat to alter the current funding commitment for safe schools and SRD’s. However, there will be meetings occurring soon to initiate a collaborative approach to evaluate funding constraints and opportunities that face the District and the County to address the County’s concerns. There is no predetermined timeline for action on these discussions. School Resource Deputies are not leaving school campuses.

Thank you for reading this far and I thank Pierre for allowing me this opportunity to respond.

Andy Dance is the Flagler County Commission Chair. He was elected to the Commission in 2020. He served as a Flagler County School Board member between 2008 and 2020. Reach him by email here.