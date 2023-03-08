Scott Spradley Wins Big in Flagler Beach, Belhumeur Returns, Defeating Incumbent Phillips

Last Updated: 7:27 p.m.

In the setting sun of an unusually hot day, about an hour before the polls closed this evening, Flagler Beach City Commission Chairman Ken Bryan walked across the street from fellow-Commissioner Debbie Phillips’s campaign buggy and shook hands with Scott Spradley. It was as close to a passing of the torch as there could be: election results placed Spradley at the top of a five-candidate field, by far.

Incumbent Deborah Phillips and former Commissioner Rick Belhumeur battled for the second seat as Election Day ballots were still being counted, but in the end Belhumeur, a former two-term commissioner until last year, pulled away rather decisively, beating Phillips by about 75 votes.









“Re-commissioned,” Belhumeur, an Everyman with a wry sense of humor, texted, flip-siding his famous recurring comment after his loss last year, when he’d say he’d been “de-commissioned.”

“I look forward to making a difference with people up there that won’t be so against me all the time,” Belhumeur said. “I just bring a different perspective to the group, working class, mechanical mind, take things apart, try to figure out what makes things tic.”

Spradley’s victory was not a surprise. A Flagler Beach attorney for the past 16 years, Spradley had been involved on city committees and advisory boards and increasingly had been making his mark in city politics for about a year, becoming both oracle to and sounding board of commissioners–and managing to do it across the board, without creating adversaries.

His analytical, cool-headed approach in a year of messy issues, including the decline and fall of a city manager, appealed to an electorate looking for more stability.

Asked this evening before polls closed if he would be surprised if he lost, he said he would be, “simply because I’ve had a lot of interaction with a lot of people and the response to my campaign has been very positive. So I think I’m in a good spot. I would be surprised. I’m looking forward to what I believe will happen, which is that I’ll be one of the two candidates. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Just as Spradley’s victory was expected, so was a battle for second place: Phillips knew it and was nervous about the results, with each of the four candidates outside the Spradley victory bubble feeling they had a strong shot. Phillips this afternoon conceded that she had been second-guessing herself after the last few weeks, with a decision to vote for the retention of former City Manager William Whitson only to almost immediately vote to fire him moments later damaging her credibility and lifting Belhumeur’s chances.









Spradley had diagnosed that race, too, when he discussed it this afternoon. “It appears that Rick Belhumeur has gained some strength, that’s what it looks like, as have the other two,” Spradley said, referring to candidates Doug O’Connor and Bob Cunningham. Belhumeur last year lost to James Sherman, with Jane Mealy getting re-elected with her usual bigger margin.

With about 752 ballots counted and as many more still uncounted, Phillips was leading Belhumeur by 18 votes. But when Election Day votes were counted, the winning margin went to Belhumeur.

The switch was not a mystery: many people had voted by mail before Phillips’s switch on Whitson. By the time Election Day rolled around, voters were punishing Phillips, and Belhumeur had that vote locked up.

Turnout was above 31 percent, with at least 1,450 voters casting ballots–almost 100 more votes cast than a year ago, when three candidates ran for two seats, but less than the 1,568 ballots cast two years ago. In 2019, the city election drew only a 21 percent turnout.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]