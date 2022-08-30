Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents

A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them.









A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.

The council did so in the name of preserving quality of life and planning for the future, with a focus on planning for more growth that, eventually, in the mayor’s words, would help bring down taxes–a remarkable statement contradicted by this year’s numbers: it’s been the highest growth year in a decade and a half, yet the city is sharply increasing taxes.

The decision today was by consensus. The formal decision, by actual vote, will take place in two public hearings in September.

There will not be a surge of opposition when the city approves its budget in those hearings because the tax increase will be nominal for most homesteaded property owners, who make up the bulk of the city’s households: for them, the tax increase, if any, is limited to a maximum of 3 percent. The sharper increase will be felt by commercial and industrial property owners, and by renters, who pay a disproportionate share of property taxes and end up subsidizing homesteaded property owners to a degree.

Palm Coast’s current property tax rate is $4.61 per $1,000 in taxable value, what’s referred to as a millage rate of 4.61. By law, if a government adopts any tax rate that increases revenue over the previous year’s, that’s considered a tax increase. So even if the rate stays the same, as long as revenue increases, it goes down as a tax increase, since most people will actually pay more in taxes. (See millage explained here.) A house valued at $200,000, with a $50,000 homestead (which knocks off $50,000 from the house’s taxable value), would pay $691 in Palm Coast taxes. (It would pay more in county, school and other taxes. School taxes are increasing more sharply after many years of decline.)









For homesteaded property owners, even if the home value increased by 15 to 20 percent, as values on many homes in Palm Coast did, that property owner will only see a marginal tax increase of around $20.

The tax increase underpins the city’s $248 million budget, including a $53 million general fund budget–the portion of the budget that pays for police, fire, code enforcement and other essential city services. The bulk of the rest of the budget, including the city’s massive utility department, depends on its own fee-based sources of revenue and does not affect property taxes. The general fund budget is increasing by 7 percent, and includes an alarmingly low reserve of just $750,000 next year–alarmingly, because the city has customarily carried a far higher reserve. The number of employees supported by the general fund will increase by 12, to 256. The separately funded city utility department, its single largest operation, will see staffing increase from 153 to 160.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin typically prepares a written statement when he wants to make the case for something of particular import. So he did today. But he called on “a friend” to help him. Phineas? Ferb? Stewie Griffin? No. He propped a plush and leaded-lidded Garfield on a three-legged stool to ostensibly “summarize the complications of the budget process.” The three legs of the stool represented revenue, expenditures and, in gold, the quality of life “that we all enjoy.”

Alfin said reducing revenue would have only one consequence. He pulled the bottom out of the green leg, and the stool, along with Garfield, tumbled off the dais. The image was more applicable to elections than to budgets, and inapplicable to this year’s budget, where reductions were never in question. But none of Alfin’s colleagues bothered challenge the shtick even as Alfin left unexplained why, of all characters used to illustrate the Palm Coast populace, he chose a rude, smug, thin-skinned and dim-witted fat cat, though there is some history thee: ITT in the 1980s licensed the character to use it in marketing Palm Coast.

It was quite a bookend from a speech that had begun more loftily: Alfin said he reviewed “every line item in every spreadsheet in the budget that has been presented” and had every question answered, then loftily launched into a prepared statement that began with the words, “President Ronald Reagan once said…” It was an odd if unwittingly, historically honest evocation to defending the significant tax increase ahead. (It is part of Reagan’s affluent mythology that he was against higher taxes. He was, but mostly against taxes for the rich. In fact, he raised taxes five times during his tenure, including a sharp increase in payroll taxes in 1983 that hit the poorest hardest.)









Alfin said he was for maintaining the same tax rate “as the past year to maintain the quality of life in our city while we invest in our future.” Then he launched into one of his extended analogies.

“A few months ago each council member determined their strategic action plan priorities to meet the needs of our citizens. We each prepared a shopping list of our most important items,” Alfin said. “Now as we implement these priorities, we cannot simply roll our shopping cart full of priority items to the checkout counter and suddenly ask to pay less. These items are needed to address complex aging infrastructure with funds and resources so we can remain financially and structurally secure into the future. What happens when we have issues with weirs, pet tanks, sidewalks, water pipes? We can’t go backwards now and try to catch up later. It’s our responsibility to maintain our community in the same manner we’ve come to expect and deserve.”

In the most revealing part of his speech, he spoke more bullishly and explicitly than any previous mayor about growth as “the solution to financial sustainability”–words certain to alarm managed-growth proponents who have asked in the past and will ask again: with what limits, what boundaries? On the other hand, when Palm Coast was first conceived in the 1960s, ITT planned it as a city of 600,000, a mark that could be in sight by century’s end if the ocean doesn’t reach it first.









The 40,000 acres Alfin was referring to as “a monumental step forward to welcoming more industries, hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical companies and cloud based businesses to the city” are mostly already-approved developments of regional impact, or DRIs, like Neoga Lakes and Old Brick Township west of the city.

But officials usually pair development as the way to lower property taxes, not higher taxes. Alfin turned the formula on its head, deferring tax decreases to another day and borrowing the language of sacrifice: “Our leadership requires the courage to maintain our millage rate to benefit our next generations,” he said. “I therefore will vote in favor of city staff’s recommendation and approve a millage rate equal to last year’s value of 4.61 mills. And I ask my colleagues on the city council to stand alongside me. Smart managed growth is the long term remedy providing financial sustainability for Palm Coast and reduced future tax increases to residents.”

Council members Nick Klufas, Eddie Branquinho and John Fanelli seconded Alfin. Council member Ed Danko alone spoke in opposition to the tax increase. He spoke about people on fixed income who are “feeling the pain” of cost increases “just like we are as a city.” He said he saw no reason why the tax rate couldn’t be rolled back for some relief (he referred to “a full millage rollback,” meaning go back to the rate that would result in the same revenue next year as it did this year See: “What is the Roll-Back Rate in Property Taxes?“)









“Because if we can’t get through one year and offer some relief to our citizens, we’re not doing something right,” Danko said. “They’re not able to increase their budget at home. They can’t just say give me more money on their fixed incomes.” Danko was not quite correct. Social Security recipients saw a 5.9 percent increase in payments starting in December, enough to outpace any tax increase on a homesteaded house, and a more substantial increase is expected this December, as Social Security payments start reflecting the even higher inflation rate of 2022.

“I know on my house, I would save over $400 a year,” Danko said, if the tax rate went to roll-back. “That’s a chunk of change that that you could spend in our local stores.”

As he often does, Danko was grossly exaggerating. The taxable value on Danko’s W-Section home in 2021, as far as city taxes are concerned, was $163,418. In 2022, it was $171,320, a 5 percent increase. Danko paid $753 in Palm Coast property taxes in 2021. If the city keeps its property tax flat, he will pay $790 next year–$37 more (almost the exact cost of a Trump hat). If the city were to go to the rolled back rate, Danko would pay $688, a saving of just $65 from his current tax bill, and $102 less than what he would pay next year if the tax rate stays flat.









Council member John Fanelli, an appointed member of the council who will be replaced by an elected member in November, echoed Alfin and Klufas even as he gave credence to the difficulties of people on fixed incomes (about 29 percent of Palm Coast’s population is 65 and older, according to the latest Census estimate. The median household income is $58,000.)

Council member Eddie Branquinho, speaking through a computer connection from Portugal, spoke approvingly of Alfin’s approach, and said he found it “borderline hypocritical that we asked for a 370 percent raise” for council members, “settle for 150, and now we asked every department to do more with less.” He was referring to the council’s Alfin-led salary increase, enacted earlier this year. It doesn’t kick in until November. Branquinho had opposed the increase. Now, he lent his full support to the mayor’s approach, also in the name of preserving “quality of life” in the city.

The first budget hearing, when the council’s 4-1 vote is expected, is to be held at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, at City Hall.