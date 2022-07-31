The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Keep Palm Coast Clean: The City of Palm Coast Public Works Department is hosting its third “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Sunday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade off of US-1. Rubber gloves, trash bags, and water will be provided to all volunteers. During the cleanup, 2-3 trucks will be picking up bags along the routes. Please do not put trash in personal vehicles. The weight of total trash collected will be done at the end of the event and results will be shared by the Communications & Marketing team. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, please do not clean up trash in the medians. All trash cleanup will be conducted on the shoulder of the road and along the swales in order to stay clear of moving vehicles. If you must cross the road, please do so at a crosswalk. Multiple roadways are listed as focus areas for the event, including but not limited to:
- Palm Coast Parkway
- Belle Terre Parkway
- Belle Terre Boulevard
- White View Parkway
- Pine lakes Parkway
- Matanzas Parkway
- Seminole Woods Parkway
- Royal Palms Parkway
- Old Kings Road South
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
“Constellation,” at City Repertory Theatre, directed by Beau Wade, at 3 p.m. The performance will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. The play is a 2012 comedy-drama by British playwright Nick Payne about the romantic ups and downs of a beekeeper and a theoretical physicist. The couple in “Constellations” take a trip down the rabbit hole of the multiverse, that freaky theory that posits there are an infinite number of parallel universes which exist simultaneously, and may be quite similar to or radically different from the one you and I inhabit. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Hopscotches Through Love’s Multiverse with ‘Constellations’.“
Notably: Today is the birthday of Milton Friedman (1912), the economist Paul Renner, who has developed a virulent dislike for socially and environmentally responsible corporations, must have been reading. An essay Friedman wrote for The New York Times Magazine in 1970 was entitled: “The Social Responsibility of business Is to Increase Its profits.” He wrote: “The businessmen believe that they are defending free enterprise when they declaim that business is not concerned “merely” with profit but also with promoting desirable “social” ends; that business has a “social conscience” and takes seriously its responsibilities for providing employment, eliminating discrimination, avoiding pollution and whatever else may be the catchwords of the contemporary crop of reformers. In fact they are—or would be if they or any one else took them seriously— preaching pure and unadulterated socialism. Businessmen who talk this way are unwitting puppets of the intellectual forces that have been undermining the basis of a free society these past decades.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Blackstone’s authoritative Commentaries on English criminal law outlined a very narrow view of what made a rape accusation plausible. Citing the seventeenth-century jurist Sir Matthew Hale, Blackstone argued that the question was not simply whether a woman had been forced to have sex against her will but also whether her reputation was good enough, whether she had resisted vigorously enough, whether she had cried out loudly enough, whether she had sustained sufficiently conspicuous physical injuries, and whether she had reported the crime soon enough.
–From John Wood Sweet’s The Sewing Girl’s Tale (2021).
