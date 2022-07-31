The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 31, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Keep Palm Coast Clean: The City of Palm Coast Public Works Department is hosting its third “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Sunday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade off of US-1. Rubber gloves, trash bags, and water will be provided to all volunteers. During the cleanup, 2-3 trucks will be picking up bags along the routes. Please do not put trash in personal vehicles. The weight of total trash collected will be done at the end of the event and results will be shared by the Communications & Marketing team. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, please do not clean up trash in the medians. All trash cleanup will be conducted on the shoulder of the road and along the swales in order to stay clear of moving vehicles. If you must cross the road, please do so at a crosswalk. Multiple roadways are listed as focus areas for the event, including but not limited to:

Palm Coast Parkway

Belle Terre Parkway

Belle Terre Boulevard

White View Parkway

Pine lakes Parkway

Matanzas Parkway

Seminole Woods Parkway

Royal Palms Parkway

Old Kings Road South

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.