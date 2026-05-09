The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 9, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Spring Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the Spring Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free. The focus is on artists, crafters, gardeners, and the entire community to gather for a celebration of creativity and culture. Set against the backdrop of Central Park, this outdoor event transforms the space into a vibrant marketplace of handmade goods, artistic expression, and nature-inspired displays.

Caleb Hathaway on Antebellum Flagler: A Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture, 10 a.m. in the Community Wing at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. Join us for an engaging exploration of early Northeast Florida history, presented by local historian and author Caleb Hathaway.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with an extra Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Storytime: Yesterday in this space I overdosed on “As Time Goes By.” It put me in mind of William Maxwell’s “A Final Report,” a 1963 short story, an inventory of a life remembered at the more intimate margins of a probate report. The narrator is remembering. The life remembered is that of Pear M. Donald, who never married, who was a neighbor of the narrator’s family, and who became Aunt Donald and the narrator’s mother best friend until the two women had a mysterious falling out. The story is a look back from her old age: “It took her almost twenty years of not wanting to live anymore,” a line right out of Trevor’s “The General’s Day.” There are memories of the narrator’s childhood from the time she carried him on a pillow when he was sickly, but mostly it’s an account of her decline, her cats, her house, in the elegiac prose of terminal loneliness: “she must have subsisted on air and old memories and fear–the fear of something happening to her cats.” The story ends on what could have been a dry account of the financial settlement of her estate. It isn’t. Each dollar sign is the cremated remains of a long possession, and these final lines: “It would have been a pleasure to go through Aunty Donald’s things, up to a point, and after that probably nauseating. This is the past unillumined by memory or love. The sediment of days, what covered Troy and finally would have covered her if my brother hadn’t come and taken her away.”

Now this:





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