The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 10, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with an extra Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



Notably: Shell Oil reported $7 billion in profits for the first three months of the year. The New York Times, in an Onion-like moment, characterized the profits as “robust.” The word they were looking for in the grayness of their moral rectitude is obscene, if not lewd, given the context: this is war profiteering. $77 million a day in profits, or $3.2 million an hour, which appears to come cheaper than the $25 billion officially spent on the Iran war, according to Hegseth, but not really: Shell had revenue of $70 billion (our billions), more than three times Disney’s revenue of $25 billion (and profits of $1.57 billion). I’d rather spend my money at Disney, though it’ll cost me some dear petrol to get there. No need to look up the other oil companies. It’s all the same. “There must be something wrong, radically and morally and politically wrong,” Madison wrote, “in a system which transfers the rewards from those who paid the most valuable of all considerations, to those who paid any consideration at all.” Meanwhile the maimed run in Gaza.

Now this:





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