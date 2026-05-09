Paul Renner’s 2% Delusion

Former House Speaker Paul Renner may be trailing in polls, but he still sees a path for victory in August’s Primary for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

“If we get a fair comparison, we win this race,” Renner told radio host Manny Munoz. “I sense a resistance to the so-called front-runner. Remember, ‘front-runner’ is undecided right now. We see a movement, certainly in our direction and away from him.”

Renner is running in fourth place in various polls of the race, even as he touts favorable straw polls.

He’s at 2% in one from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, which puts him 52 points behind U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. He is also at 2% in a poll posted by The Floridian, the content of which appears to align with an internal survey referred to recently by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

The Palm Coast Republican is encouraged by people “hearing and saying, ‘Hey, I like that guy, and he would make a better choice because of the lifetime of leadership under pressure, and the military as a prosecutor, as a successful Speaker of the House, actually showing up and delivering results, and not just being about self-promotion and having fun,’ which is what a lot of politicians do,” Renner added.

“If we get a fair comparison on those metrics and a guy who’s got the courage to show up and fight on things like Amendment 3 and 4 and School Board races, that’s what I’ve done,” he continued

“And so people want someone like (Gov. Ron) DeSantis who’s going to lean into the fight. The Governor said those two years that I led the Legislature were unmatched. They were the most successful of any legislative body in America. And so if you want to protect and expand the free state of Florida, I’m your guy,” Renner said.

–A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics