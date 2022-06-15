The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 15, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court:Travis Smith, the 38-year-old Palm Coast man convicted in May by a jury of attacking a Lyft driver in 2020, is sentenced on the misdemeanor conviction by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The hearing was rescheduled from June 10. Smith faces up to a year in jail. He was acquitted on a felony burglary county that could have exposed him to up to 15 years in prison. See: “Travis Smith Found Guilty of Battery In Lyft Driver Attack, But Acquitted Of Felony Charge.”

Also in court: Robert Batie, the former psychologist and therapist who worked with children, and who was accused of molesting a 16-year-old patient at his former Palm Coast practice, is scheduled for a possible plea before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 2:30 p.m. Batie was charged with sexual assault of a minor in one’s custody, punishable by life in prison, two second-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and a third-degree felony count of sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist. See: “Robert Batie, Accused Rapist of 16-Year-Old Patient, Was Employed By Practice Working With Flagler Schools.”

In Pre-trials: Brennan Hill, accused of shooting an ex-girlfriend, is scheduled for a pre-trial, along with Danial Marashi, who is up on drug charges separate from a case in which he is a witness for the state in the shooting death of Zaire Roberts during a drug deal gone wrong at Marashi’s home in late December.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building’s Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, 1st Floor. The committee will review two site development plans, one on U.S. 1 and one on Enterprise Drive.

The Flagler Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board is scheduled to review three cases regarding pool contractor Daniel Priotti. However, Priotti is at the Flagler County jail, his bond on a felony DUI conviction (for which he is to be sentenced in mid-July) having been revoked following a domestic battery charge.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending the master plan for Grand Reserve East. See: “Third Major Development Slated for Roberts Road Near Sea Ray Would Add 217 Single-Family Homes.”

Accountability In The Workplace: Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell Florida, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Accountability helps to ensure that every employee will take responsibility for their performance and behaviors, and continue to manage this responsibility. When we implement goals and communicate with one another, we can achieve powerful results. Accountable employees will fuel performance and productivity, and generate an enhanced workplace. This workshop will provide you with informative tools and practical strategies that can be used to help empower the team to work towards achieving the benefits of accountability. Accountable employees will fuel performance and productivity, and generate an enhanced workplace. This Event is $77 until 6/9/22 and $98 until the event Tickets can be purchased at the event website or directly at https://buy.stripe.com/4gw3fN623aeAeM8fYY

Flagler Tiger Bay Club: Brad Swanson, President and CEO of Florida Internet & Television is the Jun 15 keynote speaker. He will speak about leveraging federal broadband/digital infrastructure funding in Florida. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hammock Dunes Club 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Registration Required: $35/Members, $40/Guests. Details here.

The Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its first annual meeting and installation of board members at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session for those who’ve paid enough to hear Rep. Paul Renner speak for 15 minutes.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 N in Palm Coast between White View Pkwy and Palm Coast Pkwy. Look for the white pyramid in front. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday – 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Live/Inert

Thursday – 1 p.m.-Midnight. Live/Inert

Friday – 1 p.m.-Midnight Live/Inert

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: Edvard Grieg’s birthday today (1843). He did not write the incidental music to Hee Haw, which premiered today (1969), but may have influenced it, and been influenced by Magna Carta, sealed on this day in 1215 and thus becoming the first leaf in England’s–and the world’s–reluctant crawl to constitutional government.

