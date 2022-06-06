Flagler Tiger Bay Club Welcomes Florida Internet and Television CEO Brad Swanson

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce Brad Swanson, President and CEO of Florida Internet & Television as the June 15 meeting speaker.

Brad Swanson is President and CEO of Florida Internet & Television, the advocacy association which leads industry efforts before Florida’s legislature and regulatory bodies. Florida Internet & Television represents providers across Florida, such as Atlantic Broadband, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Comcast and Mediacom. Brad rebranded the association from its former identity as Florida Cable Telecommunications Association to reflect the high-tech and content-rich industry of today. Influence Magazine named Brad one of Florida’s “Great Communicators” in 2017.









Previously, Brad served in Governor Scott’s administration as the Executive Director of the Florida Transportation Commission, which oversees the Florida Department of Transportation’s $10 billion budget. Prior to that, Brad was tapped to lead industry partners, as well as promote and oversee FDOT’s $1 billion investment in Florida’s seaports, airports, spaceports, freight infrastructure, freight autonomous vehicles, high-speed rail and public transportation programs.

Brad spent the majority of his early career working for Florida’s private-sector advocacy leader, the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Brad led key efforts across Florida, including recruiting and fundraising for pro-business candidates, building brass-top district-level networks of CEOs to engage legislators before and after key votes. He developed and led multi-million dollar constitutional amendment and coalition efforts, and headed up the fundraising for the Chamber’s $10 million-per-cycle political program.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club June 2022 Meeting

Guest Speaker: Brad Swanson, President & CEO, Florida Internet & Television Speaker Topic: Leveraging federal broadband/digital infrastructure funding in Florida Date & Time: June 15, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Place: Hammock Dunes Club 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Registration Required: $35/Members, $40/Guests www.flaglertigerbayclub.com

Questions: [email protected] Phone: 386-222-1533