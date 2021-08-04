Palm Coast Social Worker and Therapist Robert Batie, 60, Arrested on Charge of Raping 16-Year-Old Patient

Robert Batie, a Palm Coast therapist who describes himself as “a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Certified Addiction Professional with more than a decade in the helping profession,” was arrested at his job Tuesday on a charge of molesting and raping a 16-year-old patient at his office on Hargrove Grade in Palm Coast.









The girl, who has an anxiety disorder, had been a patient of Batie’s for four to five months, with weekly Monday sessions at his office at 1 Hargrove Grade, Unit A.

The girl reported to authorities that she was assaulted by Batie during a June 28 session. She had gifted him with a book on body language. After that, Batie, who is 60, allegedly began speaking to the girl in a suggestive manner, making remarks about her own body language and interpreting it as inviting. (It is very common for perpetrators of child abuse to establish a rationale that places the blame for their assaults on their victim. Under Florida law, there is no such thing as consensual sex with a child.)

Batie then allegedly began escalating his advances, positioning himself behind her, touching her, asking her private and inappropriate questions about her sexuality, then allegedly escalating the advances to assaults, first forcing her to touch him, then forcing himself on her orally, and even boasting about his prowess. The Flagler County Sheriff’s report notes Batie was fully aware of the girl’s age.

The girl subsequently preserved her underclothes, which she said bore obvious evidence of Batie’s assault, and turned them over to authorities, which turned them over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s crime lab for analysis. Numerous other items of clothing were also gathered and turned in. It was based on that analysis that sheriff’s detectives secured a warrant on Tuesday and arrested Bile at his new place of work, at AZA Health on Dunn Avenue in Daytona Beach. He had ended his work in Palm Coast that same week.









“This was a remarkable joint effort between our Major Case Unit Detectives and [Daytona Beach Police Department] to get this guy off the street,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I want to thank the detectives for their tireless efforts to bring justice to this victim and her family.” The sheriff applauded the girl “for speaking out and hope she gains some closure with his arrest.”

Since Batie was arrested in Volusia County, he is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail pending transfer to the Flagler County jail. He faces a count of rape of a child while in custodial authority, a charge that, if convicted, exposes Bile to life in prison, two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor (second degree felonies), and a count of sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist, a third-degree felony.

In an online profile, Batie states: “My experience as a social worker is broad, including helping others with issues such as varied forms of mental health and substance use disorders, legal system involvement, anger management, relationship issues, and learning how to uncover and address what lies beneath unwanted behaviors in order to bring about desired changes in support of recovery.”