‘Enough’ Is Not Enough: Flagler’s Dangerous Leer at Extremism

What happened on Tuesday at the Palm Coast City Council is indefensible and dangerous. But it’s nothing new. We’ve simply not been paying attention to a perilous degradation of public discourse and behavior. We’re no longer witnessing just fiery opposition, which is the DNA of any vibrant democracy. The opposition is now routinely aggressive, threatening, irresponsible. The gap between that and violence is vanishing.
Tuesday’s council meeting was one example. There’s been many others. Even on Tuesday, the disturbing thing wasn’t just the meeting’s interruption by the aggressive way Mark Phillips, an audience member, marched toward Mayor Milissa Holland after a vote he didn’t like and got in her face for god knows what purpose, before a sheriff’s deputy stepped between him and the mayor and eventually got him out of the room. That was just a culmination. By the time Phillips hawked his belligerence the room was already a hothouse of tension.
Several speakers had been rebuked either by the mayor or the city attorney for not following procedures during public comment, making veiled threats or leveling outright insults at council members or staffers. One man called a staffer a “clown,” and when he was rebuked, started lecturing the mayor about being a taxpayer, as if that absolved him of courtesy. When another speaker was upset for being deemed off topic–he was seeking a reprimand for one of the council members–he vaguely threatened something about not giving council members an inch.
Phillips had himself earlier addressed the council, politely, though he’s become known to council members and many others as the type to get in one’s face with his cell phone brandished like a weapon. You know the kind: using video as intimidation and hoping to entrap the subject in a slip-up that can then be spliced into a Facebook clip for a public stoning. He did it to Matt Morton, the city manager, just two weeks earlier, right after Council member Victor Barbosa’s own goonery that night, when he slandered the manager, and Holland had to be escorted to her car for her safety. So Holland had every reason to be startled and then angry at the interruption as fellow council members sat on their hands. Lucky for them the city attorney found a way to channel Cicero at the right moment and calm the room as Phillips was shown out and trespassed. But it shouldn’t have come to this.
Council meetings have become routinely unpredictable since November as they never had before. I’ve known meetings to be dull, even tense at times, but only because of the dynamics on the council, because of conflicts between the manager and council members. There’s been displeasure and anger from the floor on many occasions in the past 10 years. There’s never been outright threats. There’s never been a sense that the meeting could go off the rails at any moment, and there was never a need for added security, for metal detectors, for thinking twice whether one wants to be in the room at all. Now there is.
Something has changed in local government. We’ve seen these disruptions and belligerence at the county commission and in Flagler Beach over masks, we’ve seen it at the school board over masks and transgender students, and now we’re seeing it in Palm Coast over anything under the sun, because affronting elected officials is becoming an end in itself. There’s no goal other than to disrupt, to insult, to intimidate and to provoke. This is the sort of tactics that normalize aggression and precede violence. It isn’t Mark Phillips anyone should be worried about. He’s a poseur with a cell phone. His antics won’t go beyond the theatrical. But if he’s the measure of the rational from that world, imagine the irrational’s trigger. The chances of violence are low. But they are no longer zero. And that’s the difference.
The unaccountable, irresponsible language of social media is spilling into the communal sphere. We are slowly becoming a crueler community debased by primitive instincts, because no one in charge, or too few people in charge, are standing up and saying enough. Too many people in charge–our own elected officials among them–are instigating the aggression with bigotry and outright lust for violence. If they’re not instigating it, they’re apologizing for it and enabling it when they’re not wasting time fetishizing the very Constitution they’re implicitly trampling.
The aggressive bile frequently spilling during public comment segments, though elected officials haven’t been innocent: there was the Ed Danlko-Eddie Branquinho duel in November. There was Council member Victor Barbosa’s slander of City Manager Matt Morton a month ago. There was County Commissioner’s public insult of two fellow-commissioners in September, which two fellow-commissioners shamelessly excused rather than censured, greenlighting goonery. Janet McDonald on the school board has been more subtle, couching her hostility for truth and government institutions, her own included, in retweets and magnificent passive-aggression that has nevertheless had the desired effect of encouraging more public enmity at board meetings.
None of this is alien to the tenor of a more radicalized extreme right in the wake of the Trump years, which normalized degradation, and his loss, which intensified it, not when his supporters claim that ““The decent know that they must become ruthless. They must become the stuff of nightmares,” as Jack Kerwick wrote in the Trump organ American Greatness. “Fear and violence are the butter to the bread of our politics.” This is the Jacobin language of terror, not the Republican–let alone republican–language of democracy.
And no, none of this is simply a difference of opinions. The language of ruthlessness, the language of threats, isn’t opinion. It isn’t another point of view, as a conservative Supreme Court ruled in 2003 in the cross-burning case. It’s threatening conduct, the kind of conduct that seeks to end opinions and points of view, and it’s the kind of conduct we now routinely see locally. We saw it Tuesday. We’ve been seeing it for months at meetings or online, the difference between the two having also vanished.
Almost no one is doing anything about it–not the Republican party, from whose extremist ranks much of this degradation originates, not most elected officials, some of whom are guilty of aggression themselves, not local media, some of which feeds at the troth of those same instigators.
It doesn’t take that much for a community–or a nation–to keep its bearings. It takes men and women of good will to step in and take the reins, to say enough. We’ve heard it at times. Most members of the Flagler Beach City Commission have spoken up, especially Ken Bryan and Eric Cooley, the School Board’s Colleen Conklin spoke up, Palm Coast council members spoke up at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, if more timidly than their manager, who put the case more bluntly: “27 years I’ve not seen this level of intentional intimidation, and intentional intent to just bully. And it’s quite disgusting,” he said. His own code enforcement staff has been threatened with shootings. “It’s time to have enough of this. Enough.”
But it isn’t enough to speak outrage from silos. Without some collective action, whether in the form of joint statements or joint condemnations, even without unanimity—let the craven’s silence speak for itself—it’s a matter of time before the distance between threats and violence vanishes entirely. The fear Holland and her colleagues experienced Tuesday is not imaginary.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.
Linda says
Intelligence is so refreshing! Thank you!
Pissed in PC says
This will continue to happen as long as there are promoters of the “Big Lie”. It’s bad enough that we have active members of the city, county and school board that continue to believe in the lies perpetuated by Mullins, Danko, Barbosa and any supporting Trumpism, insurrection and hatred for any person of a different color or nationality. It’s time they be held responsible for their actions and words of incitement. We cannot wait for 2022 election to get rid of Trumpism, we must do it now. If the 3 I mentioned don’t resign then maybe getting legal charges will stop their actions. The citizens will not tolerate these 3 authoritarians remaining in office. We also won’t tolerate the cowards who look the other way and allow this to continue.
CuriousGeorge says
Heavy words you draft here. Very heavy. To what “charges” are you referring? How to “get rid” of Trumpism?
Steve says
What else is normalized among the many behaviors you stated are that these buffoons are predictable and IMO most are Bullies who would when push came to shove disappear ala Mullins 1/6 at the Capital. Any closing of the gap to violence would be from an outsider within the Group. The fact that it is Premeditated Petty Pathetic Sophomoric and Immature practice by alleged Adults, as a Member of an Elected Body in a Public Forum and on Record is an embarrassment to FPC and themselves and their Families. Individuals with this degree of lack of empathy aren’t smart enough to realize ones Legacy. If you are that unhappy or miserable Resign and let someone take over. Nothing is getting done .,Sure enough are wading into the sludge of the GQP mire Meeting by meeting. The stench of responsibility is on the hands of all of you for letting the atmosphere swerve of the road of reason for so long. Including FCSO. Normal(ization) my backside. These Anti Everything Groupies have no shame. Most are not Intelligent enough to emote that. It’s all about them what they believe and no deviation. Public Self Gratification by making an Idiot of yourself trying to gain Favor of a bigger Jackass . Bravo You make your Mentors so Proud. Grade School playground mentality.lol. Basically and eventually trying to takeover and well from what I see run it into the ground. They will if the Electorate let’s them. Good Luck Vote Accordingly
tulip says
As long as people will bow and cower to troublemakers , bullies and viscious ignorants, this will continue and those people will be empowered to be even worse.
We’ve gotten the point now where are voting rights are being made more difficult, and in some cases, actual voter suppression of certain groups of people or districts. It hasn’t dawned on anyone yet that this could possibly be the beginning of our slowly losing some freedoms down the road. A lot of our government leaders past and present are acting like dictators. Many many people now think the insurrection wasn’t really bad, and that Trump really won the election and is some kind of victim. Someday folks will be asking “how did we get to this point”. It’s because voters and gov’t leaders allowed it, and didn’t have the courage to stand up for what’s right and let the bullies run us over. We now have a bunch of sniveling politicians who have sold their sole for their own personal agenda and gain. Even Flagler County has some county commissioners and some city councilmen acting like bullies and dictators who are only interested in what benefits them. Wake up people–it’s us the people who should decide what we want for leaders not only in our own county and state, but for the USA as a whole. Do you want Democracy or Dictatorship? Do you want to continue living with all the hatred and divisiveness and fighting, or do you want a more peaceful and less chaotic lifestyle. Nothing is perfect but it sure was better than this 6 or 7 years ago.
Jimbo99 says
I don’t think when citizens do address some council members as clowns that is warranted, but in this case it was warranted. I watched a lot of the pickle ball meeting. The Pro side of it brought in their usual endorsees, the USTA was a face time like endorsement, then there was the father of the player that the facility renaming is going to become. And considering that nobody on the council had a study on what current costs, how fresh was the estimate on cost. This is like buying a car without doing the due diligence to find a better deal ? Maybe there needed to be a better explaining of Covid funding that may apply, but it’s the council’s job to relay that to the public to gain a 5-0 approval rather than a 3-2 approval with the usual majority making their stand of solidarity among themselves. Let’s go back and see examples, there were the Sheriff Office building purchases, taxpayer ate those moldy losses. We have splash pads in a park. That the jury is out on as to whether the justifications that benefit > costs. I mean we have a ribbon cutting and the usual new purchase glow that has to wear off ?
I read the stories that the Fire department needs $ 1/2 million dollar new trucks, that could be handled with these funds instead, especially when there is a neglected facility over by the European Village that is ready to be retrofitted. I mean leave the Tennis Center as a tennis center and convert the European Village facility to solely pickle ball ? If pickle ball is the new future of sports, the test of time would be the European Village Center area as a stand alone ? The European Village facility is no more or less convenient than where the Tennis center currently is for anyone either way, if anything it’s actually more centralized at the end of Palm Coast Parkway. That entire land area could become a Petanque/Bocce ball courts with Pickle Ball courts. So yes our leaders were clowns that night if what the realtor said about a pre-emptive, proactive approach for the 50,000 increase in population from 100K to 150K by 2030 or whatever is real.
Is there a real effort to make FL 100 area become the focus of development ? I think the county is doing this on several fronts, Matanzas Woods Parkway near Belle Terre is one area. Colbert land near Boston Whaler, the airport & Town Center areas another. But they should not solely focus on those areas for economic development. Do they have another idea for the European Village property development ? And if that’s the case share the vision with those they expect are to buy in. This spend and surprise us with the end results lacks planning. Which BTW, Palm Coast is seeking a City Planner for an employment opportunity.
Anyway, we as citizens are concerned for the way development is handled & funded. And if the development plan isn’t transparent, we don’t want to see that in our tax bills. Flagler county to me is starting to feel a traffic crisis at this point. This place is a swamp and the canals make N, S, E & W roads from end to end very few. Colbert goes 1/2 way. Anything that ties FL 100 to Matanzas Woods Parkway is Old Kings Road, I-95, Belle Terre & US 1. We’ve all heard the old saying trying to put 5 lbs of poop in a 3 lb bag. The planning and growth might be too ambitiously fragmented for a quality of life to be improved. Nobody wants maintained, but maintained is better than decreased quality of life.
Bill says
The lack of accountability by Flagler County Council members in the behavior and incitement issues of Joe Mullins and others has created an environment of permission for depraved and indifferent louts to run our county! Sad!