The following are Ken Bryan’s remarks to the Flagler County Commission this morning. Bryan, a Flagler Beach city commissioner, spoke after several individuals addressed the commission, some to denounce Commissioner Joe Mullins’s role sponsoring a trip of protesters to Washington, D.C., last week (he did not organize the trip), some to defend him.
Mullins was among the dozens of local residents who protested in the capital. He said he did not take part in the riot that overran Congress. But in the days before the events on Wednesday, he had openly called for the beheading of liberals on a radio infomercial that he posted on his Facebook page and that aired once on WNZF (the station director refused to post the podcast). And Mullins repeatedly espoused the insurrectionist notion that Congress should overturn Joe Biden’s election. The claim of a fraudulent election was itself repeatedly proven false and tossed out by some 60 court decisions. Mullins continued to press the narrative of a fraud until the afternoon of the rally in Washington, when the assault on the Capitol began. Only then Mullins began to distance himself from what turned from a rhetorical to a violent insurrection.
Bryan did not refer to Mullins by name. Just before he spoke, Commissioner Andy Dance had asked Commission Chairman Donald O’Brien to ensure that speakers would not call out by name “attendees here at the meeting or previous speakers.” Bryan’s remarks are reported in full. (A report on the commission meeting’s segments regarding Mullins is publishing shortly.)
Normally I would say good morning. But this is not a good morning. And in fact, in my view, it’s a very gloomy and a very dark time period in our country.
All of my adult life I’ve served my country as a public servant. When I entered the military, I took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and defend the nation from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I took the same oath in serving and working for the Department of the Navy, the Justice Department, while working at the White House, as a county commissioner, and now as a Flagler Beach city commissioner.
The oath means everything to me, and it always has. I take this very seriously. That being said, I feel I have an obligation as a citizen to speak out, and speak up, against what we all witnessed last Wednesday, a time in our lives that has been very dark. It’ll go down in history as the darkest. What we witnessed last week in Washington, D.C., was a horrific tragedy we never thought would happen in this country. Unfortunately, some of our own individuals in our community partook in that particular episode.
It’s unfortunate that some of the same individuals who took the same oath of office like I did, and as you did, violated that oath to organize and lead dozens of protesters to our nation’s capital, to participate in a heinous attack on our country. The individual who organized and led this group in prior days had also advocated on public airwaves and social media the beheading of fellow-citizens, has also berated, cursed and threatened a fellow-elected officials in prior instances with absolutely no consequences.
This conduct of some of those who attended, participated in this event last week, was a disgraceful, shameful attack on our democracy and this country. Those who organized and led the group in my opinion created an intentional insurgency while serving under the oath of office. This was a clear violation of that oath to uphold the constitution, and they defamed it and basically dishonored it, and they basically should not be holding office today.
Martin Luther King once said: “The ultimate tragedy is not oppression and cruelty by the bad people, but the silence over that by the good people.” Let’s not again witness the silence of good people. And to basically counteract what the previous speaker said, individuals that attended, not all of them, some of them that attended that rally, that left Flagler, did in fact make some very, very bold, unnecessary threats to the government and to people in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately that happened. Let’s hope it never, ever happens again.
Comments
Angela Mahler says
I truly hope that the events of last week serve to wake up the people in this county who revere and worship the Cult of Trump. He has taken divisiveness to a place its never been before and threatens to take down our country. Instead of focusing on Trump, try to reassess what you are so unhappy about. He has you all whipped into a frenzy
Mary Koonce says
He’s been a problem that’s be ignored and probably still will be because no one has backbone these days.
Denise Calderwood says
Great comments Commissioner Bryant. Your leadership and actions and dedication to the right side of this issue is good role modeling for the others. As an elected official and especially the Chair of the County Commission and the former Chair can not continue to take the ostrich approach…their necks aren’t long enough..they can not keep burying their heads in the sand. Commissioner Sullivan be the leader you say you are….you took the same path as The other brave men and women who have served our country and or our county like me.
Steve says
Stand up and say as well as do something. These people and their influence, positions of Power within our Government at all levels should be squeezed out like the old used up Rhetoric and Conspiracy that it is. There is no place in public service for those who have repeatedly violated an Oath that they have swore to uphold. Do the right thing and Resign or be thrown out. Defamation of All We stand for was openly defiled. No less than Insurrection and no more than Cowards.
Mythoughts says
Thank you Mr. Bryan for speaking up and wanting Joe Mullin to resign. As taxpayers, we have posted several comments to the Flagler County Commissioners to remove him but it has gone on dead ears.
What happened at our Capitol encouraged by Donald Trump, his family, and attorney Rudy is not about politics but it was a domestic terrorist attack on our democracy.
Those terrorists would have harmed or killed VP Pence and Nancy Pelosi if they had found them. This is as sad to our nation as 9/11 was and all those involved and encouraged it need to be prosecuted and one of them is Joe Mullin.
If the Flagler County Commissioners don’t do anything about this they too need to resign, we do not want them representing our county any longer.
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
Mullins needs to go and should be replaced immediately by whomever received the next-highest number of votes in the election in which he ran.