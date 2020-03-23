Calling Covid-19 Emergency “Our Category 5,” Palm Coast Mayor Holland Issues Voluntary Stay-Home Order

Stepping ahead of the state–Gov. DeSantis on Sunday said there was no shelter-in-place order on the horizon for Florida–Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland Sunday evening issued a voluntary stay-home order to all Palm Coast residents in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.









“The City of Palm Coast issues this call to action, and requests that all individuals currently living within the City of Palm Coast voluntarily comply with the terms of this Order,” the proclamation Holland signed reads. The mayor is also asking that movements and gatherings be limited to immediate family members, and that residents should leave home only for certain functions.

The voluntary order reflects sharply growing alarm among leaders, locally as well as across the globe, about the virulence of Covid-19, which spreads easily and whose more severe victims of of infection have been overwhelming hospitals, though that has not happened locally or in Florida yet. (The governor said Sunday there are more than 18,000 beds available statewide, including nearly 1,700 adult intensive care unit beds.) The virus can be slowed significantly, if not stopped, but it requires drastic measures, with stay-at-home orders playing a big role. In open societies, such orders depend on rigorous compliance by individuals.

“We are asking our residents to be responsible, to understand the implications of gatherings and to minimize contact by staying at home as we ride this out,” Holland said. “Our law enforcement community needs to be as healthy as possible as we go through this. They still have to be on the job, answering calls and taking the necessary steps to keep our community safe. Just as our Firefighters and EMT’s. So please, don’t put them at further risk by minimizing contact in order to minimize the spread of Covid-19. We know that is our best way to counteract this pandemic.”

Essential functions as outlined in the Palm Coast order include activities “essential” to health and safety, such as getting medicines, groceries and other vital supplies, visiting a doctor or a veterinarian or getting supplies needed for work, to perform work “providing essential products and services,” to care for family or pets in another household, but with minimum contact, and to travel to and from work. “However,” the order states, “all efforts should be made to work remotely. If remote work is not available, businesses should adhere to the CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to plan and respond to Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (COVID‐19).”

“I have now been through two Hurricanes as Mayor,” Holland said this morning in an interview conducted by text. “We ask our residents during those events to be prepared, to shelter in place as we weather the storm, to keep our first responders and employees safe by adhering to the rules in an effort to protect all impacted. This is our category 5. The only way we know to mitigate the impact and save lives is to avoid contact as much as possible. Stopping the spread of this pandemic. This is our moment as a community to come together, do our part and rise to the occasion.”

As of this morning at 6, Flagler Beach and Flagler County closed 18 miles of beaches until further notice. That’s not a voluntary order. The state ordered all bars, gyms and restaurants closed, allowing restaurants to operate only on a take-out basis. Palm Coast and the county closed their parks and trails and all public access to government buildings except in certain circumstances.

With the beaches, the parks, the restaurants and bars, the sheriff “would assist, but it’s not his order type thing,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson said of Rick Staly this morning. “He is more focused on more educating the public and not going out and arresting everybody who’s violating these orders.” She added: “everybody is in a difficult situation right now so we’re not looking to making that work by making an arrest.”

As for Palm Coast, “the voluntary order to stay home, there’s nothing we can really do for that,” the spokesperson said.

The measures are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, with upwards of 1,000 infections in Florida as of Sunday evening, and many more expected ahead. Flagler County officially only has one or two confirmed cases. That’s expected to change rapidly as well. The figures are artificially low for now because of very limited testing. Holland said she is working with mayors from around the country “to get tests to our community quickly, as well as protective gear for those on the front line.”

“This is only a recommendation at this time,” Holland said of the Palm Coast order. “We will be getting this out to our residents by utilizing several communication methods. We hope our residents will stay at home unless they must go out for necessities only. We have closed all public facilities in an effort to encourage sheltering in place.”

New York and California have issued enforceable shelter-in-place orders. Local public health officials said at the end of last week that Florida might be moving in the same direction, though so far Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has resisted closing the state’s beaches–he left that decision in the hands of localities–is resisting issuing a stay-in place order.

At the Government Services Building this morning, county and school district employees were lining up to get their temperature taken before going into the building, and keeping generous distances between themselves.

Social distancing has been spreading across the country, though at a slower pace in the South. In addition to New York and California, Delaware, Louisiana and Ohio are enacting stay-at-home orders effective today or tomorrow. Kentucky has ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans, and many other smaller cities have stay at home orders.

The United States is now only behind China and Italy in total number of Covid-19 cases, at around 35,000, with upwards of 450 deaths attributed to the disease. Thirteen Florida residents have died from the disease.