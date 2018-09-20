Sheriff Files Criminal Charges Against Dr. Florence Fruehan, Alleging Pattern of Inappropriate Touching

Last Updated: 11:44 a.m.

Florence Fruehan, the long-time Palm Coast physician who agreed last month to stop practicing medicine to end an investigation by the Florida Department of Health into inappropriate contact between him and patients, now faces criminal charges.





The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office today filed two misdemeanor battery charges against Fruehan, based on two women’s allegations of inappropriate sexual touching by Fruehan while they were his patients. One of the women’s allegations was at the center of the investigation by the Department of Health. The second is a new allegation, and that charging affidavit includes a list of three additional accounts by three women of unwanted touching by Fruehan. Those women provided sworn statements to the sheriff’s office but decline to pursue charges out of fear or embarrassment, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is up to the State Attorney’s Office to decide whether to formalize the charges against Fruehan, who has faced similar, and worse, charges in the past: two battery charges and one charge of sexual battery, all dropped at a time in previous decades when there was little to no attention on the cases.

Fruehan, 58, a resident of Flagship Drive in Palm Coast, was ordered in early August to stop seeing patients without the presence of a licensed health practitioner in the room, as a witness. Weeks later he agreed to stop practicing medicine altogether in exchange for the department ending its inquiry. The case is scheduled before the Department of Health’s Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s Nov. 16 meeting, when the board will consider accepting Fruehan’s voluntary surrender, which also entails a prohibition on him practicing medicine in Florida again.

“I’m checking for skin cancer,” Fruehan told a patient. “Not like that,” she immediately responded.

The state started the case against Fruehan shortly after a woman reported being allegedly groped in his office. The woman reported the matter to the Sheriff’s Office, but a deputy took a report and did nothing further–until FlaglerLive’s reporting of the Department of Health investigation. The reporting included reference to the stillborn investigation at the sheriff’s office, and appears to have revived the case. A sheriff’s detective was assigned, and several former patients made allegations about Fruehan’s conduct.

If the State Attorney files the counts against Fruehan and he is found guilty, the penalty would amount at most to fines and probation, even though a first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year at the local jail. That penalty is almost never imposed on individuals with no previous convictions. But the weightier effect of the allegations potentially adds to Fruehan’s legal burdens and professional discredit. Fruehan is also an elected member of the three-person East Flagler Mosquito Control board.

Both misdemeanor battery charges against Fruehan are filed by women willing to name themselves, though their names are not being reported here. One was the 59-year-old Palm Coast resident who had been a long-time patient of Fruehan’s, and who had initiated the state investigation.

The other was made by a 39-year-old Palm Coast woman who had gone to see Fruehan soon after moving to Palm Coast in 2016. She needed a physical for insurance purposes. That account is new.

The woman had gone to Fruehan’s office in September 2016 at 9 Pine Cone Drive in Palm Coast with her 2-year-old child. While in the waiting room, “she said that she could hear the staff talking about other patients and using obscene language during their conversations,” the patient reported to a detective.

She then entered an exam room and was followed by Fruehan. He asked her questions, she answered, then had her lie down. He touched her legs, then asked her to sit up. “Fruehan began touching her back underneath her shirt and then moved his hands under her shirt towards her breasts,” the patient reported. “Fruehan began touching [the patient’s] breasts while his hands were still under her shirt. [The patient] said that Dr. Fruehan did not say anything and did not advise her what he was checking for while he was touching her breasts. [The patient] said that she felt violated and very uncomfortable because there was not a nurse or a female assistant in the room during the exam and that her two-year-old child was in the room with her.”

Fruehan then ended the “exam.” But as the patient walked to the front desk, “Fruehan walked beside her, wrapped his arm around her waist, stopped, and said, ‘Open your mouth.'” Fruehan then grabbed an instrument from his pocket and began examining her throat, eyes and ears at the checkout desk.

The patient left and never returned. She decided to file a charge of battery last month.

The additional charge was the result of the 59-year-old woman’s visit. She had gone to Fruehan for a refill on a prescription. After asking appropriate questions, Fruehan walked the woman to the front desk, then started asking personal questions–whether the woman worked, whether she was married (the woman was a widow). The questions were not in and of themselves necessarily unusual when a doctor is attempting to establish a history, but the setting–at the front desk, around other people–was.

Fruehan asked the woman if she’d had a mammogram, and when she said no, he asked her to follow him into a room unattended by others. “At this point Dr. Fruehan grabbed both of her breasts through her shirt and bra and kneaded them with his hands,” the patient reported. “He then let go of her breasts and said ‘I’m sorry your husband died’ and he exited the room.” She’d never given permission and Fruehan had no medical reason to touch the breasts of the woman, the report states, especially after her specifically asking for a referral to an OB/GYN for a mammogram.

The woman described herself as “in shock” by the way Fruehan had touched her.

The detective reported she was was contacted by “numerous” additional women who made further allegations.

Some documented examples include a 50-year-old woman who visited Fruehan in September 2016 for refills on her prescription, and who experienced the almost exact pattern of behavior the 59-year-old woman had experienced: After a routine visit, Fruehan walked her out to the reception counter, then pulled her into a dark room near the reception desk and “pushed on both of her breasts while stating he needed to check something real quick,” according to the report. The woman was puzzled, left, and never returned.

A 70-year-old woman reported visiting Fruehan’s office in early 2015. She’d been his patient for years. “On this visit, which was her last visit,” the report states, “Fruehan walked her to the receptionist desk. She further stated as they became close to the desk, Dr. Fruehan took her by her arm and led her into an exam room across from the reception desk which was dark. Dr. Fruehan pulled up her shirt and grabbed her breasts with his hands connecting to her bare breasts. She immediately reacted and asked Dr. Fruehan what he was doing as it was inappropriate. She stated Dr. Fruehan’s response was, ‘I’m checking for skin cancer.’ She immediately responded with, ‘not like that.’ Dr. Fruehan told her not to say anything and that he owned half the block. She left and never returned.”

A 74 year old woman reported yet another similar experience after a 2016 visit: what started as a routine check-up continued with her going to the reception desk, her speaking to Fruehan about her husband’s recent passing, then Fruehan allegedly grabbing her and taking her to an office. “Fruehan closed and locked the door after they entered,” the report states. “Fruehan approached her, unzipped her vest and unbuttoned the top two buttons of her blouse and began grabbing and touching her breasts on the outside of her bra. Moments later Dr. Fruehan stopped touching her breasts and exited the office. She couldn’t believe what was happening and was in complete shock and exited the office as quickly as possible and never returned.”

The charging affidavit states the charges are supported by “the demonstration of prohibited activity Dr. Fruehan repeatedly engaged in,” and his “pattern violating the rights of female patients that appear to be vulnerable from being on specific medications and/or family losses.”

The detective spoke with Fruehan in early August. He told the detective he’d already made a statement to the Department of Health, and discredited one of the patient’s allegations, saying she was under the influence of medication. He denied wrongdoing, saying he never did breast exams–only heart and lung exams. “He stated people are misinterpreting inappropriate behavior,” the detective reported.