Ex-Dr. Fruehan Claims Statute of Limitations Elapsed in Charge of Inappropriate Touching, But Dates May Not Be On His Side

Florence Fruehan, the former Palm Coast physician accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a consultation at his office, will argue in court that the misdemeanor battery charge against him should be dismissed because the statutes of limitations has passed.





Warren Lindsey, an attorney for Fruehan, filed the motion last week. It is to be argued before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens on Wednesday (Oct. 25). But the expiration date appears not to be on Fruehan’s side.

The motion states that Fruehan was served with a summons in the case on Oct. 9, and that that “the prosecution of Mr. Fruehan in the instant case is barred by the statute of limitations.” The motion relies on Florida law, which states that “A prosecution for a misdemeanor of the first degree must be commenced within 2 years after it is committed.”

The charge against Fruehan dates to an incident alleged to have taken place on Sept. 26, 2016 at Fruehan’s 9 Pine Cone Drive office (where he no longer works). It would appear that if the court relied on the date when the summons was served, it would have to grant the motion.

But the same law explicitly defines when “prosecution” of a case begins: not when an summons is served, but when an information or an indictment is filed: “A prosecution on a charge on which the defendant has not previously been arrested or served with a summons is commenced when either an indictment or information is filed, provided the capias, summons, or other process issued on such indictment or information is executed without unreasonable delay,” the law states.

In Fruehan’s case, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office filed a charging affidavit involving a 39-year-old woman’s accusation on Aug. 24. The State Attorney’s Office filed its information on September 25, a day before the case would have struck the two-year mark. (An information is a prosecutor’s formal charge in the absence of an indictment.) Even though the summons was issued on Sept. 25 and served on Oct. 9, the most relevant date regarding the statute of limitations is when Melissa Clark, the Assistant State Attorney, issued her information, not when a process server delivered the summons.

A notable detail of Fruehan’s motion is the way Fruehan is being referred to throughout: no longer as “Dr. Fruehan,” but as “Mr. Fruehan.”

Fruehan, 59, in late August agreed to surrender his medical license as the Florida Department of Health was investigating him over accusations of sexual improprieties with a patient. That patient was different from the one who signed the battery charge against him, even though the 54-year-old woman who complained to the Department of Health spoke of an incident that took place this past May 24. That incident had similarities to the one involving the 39-year-old–Fruehan is alleged to have groped and fondled both women’s breasts. One woman had gone to his office to retrieve documents, not to be examined. The other had gone for a physical, for insurance purposes.

When the sheriff’s office filed its charging affidavits in late September, it filed two battery counts, including one signed by the woman who had filed the complaint with the state Department of Health. It’s not clear why the State Attorney’s Office did not pursue that charge as well, though it is not prevented from filing it separately should it choose to do so. The second charging affidavit listed several other women’s allegations against Fruehan, but all chose not to pursue charges “due to fear and/or embarrassment,” the affidavit states.

Fruehan is also an elected official: he serves on the East Flagler Mosquito Control District board.