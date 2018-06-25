Sea Ray Boats’ Palm Coast Plant Shutting Down in Major Blow to 440 Workers
Palm Coast’s Sea Ray Boats plant, one of the top five employers in the county, is shutting down. Sea Ray employees this morning were told they would be laid off between now and the end of August.
As of February, Sea Ray was employing some 440 workers at its plant off Roberts Road.
Mettawa, Ill.-based Brunswick Corporation, which owns Sea Ray and numerous other brands, had been planning to sell Sea Ray since last December. Those efforts were unsuccessful. Today, the company announced it will discontinue Sea Ray’s sport yacht and yacht models while retaining the brand.
“Over the last several months, we have engaged in a thorough sale process for the Sea Ray business, which we believed would generate the highest value for our shareholders,” Brunswick Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Schwabero said in a statement issued this morning. “Although there was interest in the business, the offers we received did not reflect an appropriate value for this premium brand, and did not meet our expectations. The lower value was largely due to the persistently weak financial performance of the yacht product category, which complicated and obscured the value of the remainder of Sea Ray.”
The statement noted that “Sea Ray will begin to wind down sport yacht and yacht production in the third quarter at its Sykes Creek and Palm Coast, Fla., facilities, involving the elimination of as many as 825 positions. Palm Coast is targeted for closure as soon as practical in 2018.” But FlaglerLive learned that an announcement was made to all Palm Coast employees at the plant shortly after 9 a.m. about the closure later this week.
“This is a devastating blow to our community,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said. “Sea Ray has been an economic driver for us for years and this decision will negatively impact us in so many ways. My thoughts go directly to the employees and their families. We must come together as a community to help find employment for them as quickly as possible. I will be reaching out to our Workforce Development Agency to determine a path forward.”
Dan Kubera, Brunswick’s spokesman, did not return a phone call this morning. In an email from Brunswick’s Illinois headquarters, he said employees would not be laid off at the end of the week. Rather, he said, without specifying timeline or number of employees, “We have developed a detailed plan to wind down operations. We have customer obligations to fulfill, such as completing in-process boats, warranty work and general shutdown procedures. Our timeline considers meeting these commitments, and extends beyond the end of this week. Without going into specifics, it will take some time to complete these tasks.”
A portion of Sykes Creek will continue to operate for the foreseeable future to support customer service and warranty obligations, along with other operational requirements.
“As the sale process neared conclusion, we started to evaluate other strategic options beyond our original plan to sell the Sea Ray business in its entirety,” Schwabero said. “Based on that re-assessment, we have concluded that our best opportunity to maximize value is to retain the Sea Ray brand and refocus the business on the sport boat and cruiser product portfolio. As part of the transformation of Sea Ray, we will discontinue sport yacht and yacht models and begin an orderly wind down of yacht production.
“We’re working to get in front of it as best we can,” Helga van Eckert, Flagler County’s economic development director, said moments after finding out about the closure.
Van Eckert said Sea Ray was “working on a transition plan” with its employees. “We’re going to sit down with them as soon as the dust settles a little bit and find ways to assist them also,” she said. “I think this is going to be a developing plan as it moves forward. The most important thing is to take care of the employees.” That means reaching out to existing companies for potential local hires or recruiting new companies, including boating companies that could potentially fill Sea Ray’s spot.
Van Eckert said the economic impact will be considerable. “It’s 400 jobs, I think it’s a big economic impact, we haven’t run numbers to see what the actual dollars are,” she said. But there’s been a workforce shortage locally, and Sea Ray’s employees have advanced skills, so she expects many would be able to find jobs.
Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Rick Belhumeur just last week had a conversation with one of his tenants, who works at Sea Ray. “He was pretty excited about the fact that a sale was finalized, he told me that it was finalized, and that he was looking forward to the future, and hoping that things would stay the same,” Belhumeur said. “That was his impression at the time. I guess he was misinformed. He was pretty excited about the fact they’d be continuing on.”
“Obviously it affects quite a few hundred people and their families and the economy in general,” Belhumeur said. “Gee, that’s going to displace a lot of people. Somebody building boats that’s not something anybody can go out and knock on some doors and build their boats, so it’s not going to be easy for a lot of them to find work. I feel bad for the employees and their families and certainly hope they can find an alternative source of employment very quickly. I guess if they’ve made that decision there isn’t much anybody can do about it.”
Flagler Beach Commissioner Jane Mealy was, like other officials, surprised by the news. “Economically it’s a bad thing, 440 people losing jobs,” Mealy said. “But environmentally I would hope something cleaner would take over that property. It’s been an ongoing issue over the fumes that come out of there, the people that live at the north end of Lambert Avenue, you can ride down the street, depending on how the wind is blowing or not blowing, you can smell it, so that part of it I’m glad about. But I’m not glad about 440 people losing their jobs.”
Mealy added: “It’s interesting that we went from we need more parking lot to we’re closing down.” She was referring to the 2015 controversy triggered by Sea Ray’s decision to turn 24 acres south of its property into a parking lot, a move Lambert Avenue residents and others in Flagler Beach, including the city commission, interpreted as a prelude to more industrial activity on that side of the plant. Flagler Beach briefly challenged the plan then gave in.
The Sea Ray plant spread on 64 acres between Colbert Lane and the Intracoastal. The property’s market value this year is $5.5 million, generating $88,000 in property taxes, half of it going to county government, almost half of the rest going to the school board, with less than $3,000 going to other agencies.
Brunswick’s brands include manufacturers of marine-engine, boating, fitness and billiards equipment. It reported net sales of $1.16 billion in the first quarter of 2018 and operating profits of $115 million. Its boating brands reported net sales of $304 million, up from $285 million in the same period the previous year, with operating profits of $25 million.
[This is a developing story.]
What a shame,lots of families devastated
The latest example of “winning” under the current administration. Very sorry for the 440 affected employees.
This is extremely sad. I remember 30+ years ago, Searay was the top employer in Flagler County. I always felt proud living in the county that made such a quality product. Many prayers and blessings to those affected by this devastating news.
So how about those just released Flagler County unemployment numbers now., 440 people out of work, is a huge number for Flagler County. I sure hope these laid off employees can find employment in the surrounding counties. What an impact to their lives and families. .
Doesn’t look like those employees who gave of themselves everyday for Sea Ray get a slap in the face with little notice that their all losing their jobs. Where are the benefits? Where are to comp time given for such short notice?
Once again the county doesn’t seek to get manufacturing companies in here nor does the City of PC, they just get more retail stores that end up closing because of lack of customers. Not well planned by our city officials, and if PC Data closes this town will be a ghost town.
Very sad for all those involved. I guess Sport yachts just aren’t the rage they once were. With fuel the way it is no one can hardly afford to boat these days. Perhaps affordable boats would be a novel concept.
This is a big blow to this county and my family and friends that work at Sea Ray! What a shame. All I have to say is Sea Ray better help them find jobs because I just looked and nothing out their!!!!
I could have told you this months ago when they started building Condo’s for Millionaires all around it.
My family members are employed their. This means selling our homes because of no jobs here. Thank You Sea Ray! All the 20 plus years. We are all so scared to what the future will hold.
Pulling out of the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) , and now tariffs.
Search for yourselves and see what results these actions have had and will have on the boating industry.
After this, sure don’t need the extra parking space.
Don’t worry about unemployment data, it is fake data!
My husband put in over 20 plus years and I have many family members that work at Sea Ray. Time to sell our homes do to no jobs around here. Thank You Sea Ray! A sad day in many lives and ours!!! Thia county will die slow
Are we ‘winning’ yet? Sad for these families. Flagler is not a great place to find work :(
sad day for sea ray employees all of us local suppliers are very upset we will be losing jobs also GOOD LUCK TO ALL INVOLVED
Yes, Trump is Making America Great Again, just wondering for whom? New Tariffs, higher taxes on goods we now buy, more and more American Companies closing, yes Donald your doing a great job for the US, only you believe that.
These folks give a company 20 yrs and now their told see ya bye. Sea Ray you should be ashamed of your company, not to find away to stay opened.
How many manufacturing companies want to build AND manufacture stuff in Flagler County? If you are in retail or a service industry you will do well here but as far as any major or even little known manufacturing companies, they will NOT survive in this county. Jacksonville or Orlando are your best locations to find manufacturing jobs.
My son and son-in-law both employees of Sea Ray were impacted with this devastating news this morning! These employees work 12 hours or longer just to bring a paycheck home for their families! This is a sad day for my family as well as many others!!
So ironic to see the “anti-Trumpers” blaming Trump but ignoring the comments from their local liberal leader in this article which clearly shows the B.S. this company had to put up with and likely made it harder to compete in the marketplace. Sea Ray was there long before most of the current residents. Sea Ray attracts residents with great paying jobs. Residents attract service jobs. Service job residents then complain about the “smell” created by the engine that drives their parasitic lives. At the same time, I am sure the liberal leader is in favor of all of the onerous regulations driving fuel prices up but providing little to no value to the environment. Now fuel prices push Sea Ray out of business. And somehow it’s Trump’s fault (even though he’s been in office only 18 months) and not the disastrous policies of the past 30 years. Betcha there are WAY more Trump voters who own Sea Rays than the bitter liberals crying and sending “hopes and prayers” for the displaced workers. I bet the local liberal leader will be found in Orlando at Fantasy World looking for new companies to replace Sea Ray. LOL.
Sea Ray has been for sale for the past two or three years. Stop putting your liberal spin on this and blaming Trump. Maybe instead of complaining you might try helping the families. Hopefully something will move into that area and provide some jobs.
So Trump and his administration starting trade wars, giving away tax breaks to the 2%, insulting our allies and breaking up families both foreign and domestic is part of the “winning” and “taking back America” ? Albeit the Sea Ray yacht product is in a small and crowded industry with international players it was reckless to think it could compete and profit making huge boats. It was a bad business decision to begin with. Sea Ray was doing fine with small craft and apparently will continue those lines, perhaps with another ownership should a sale actually take place. Pretty safe to assume it would be “FORIEGN” money buying the brand as we are currently headed back into a recession thanks to Trump trashing the stock market and giving away tax revenue. That was our only chance to dig out from this massive and increasing national debt Trump and others have so conveniently “forgotten” about in order to line their pockets, not yours, certainly not the laid-off 400+ Sea Ray workers you just read about. VOTE THEM ALL OUT MID-TERM 2018!! Save America NOW!!!
Damit. Now local governments will need to raise our taxes to cover the economic loss. I know, let’s bring more people Ito Flagler, that’ll fix it.
It’s so sad that so many employees will loose their jobs but economy is going in the right direction and many of businesses looking for employees
I own Architectural Granite,Inc and we actually hiring people
If someone is interested please call or come to the office
18 Hargrove Grade, unit 112 Palm Coast tel # 386 5970228
Soo much Winning. Thanks for the tax cut. MAGA!!!!!
Palm Coast needs that many people to maintain all of the planting beds that they waste hundreds of thousands on !!!!
I bet the commission board is kicking themselves in the ass when numerous large corporations wanted to build on flagler county land and were refused ! The city and county are expanding , its time for our business development to also!!!! Restaurants and Retail are not huge econiomc boosts and don’t supply as many jobs as oh , let’s say , Six Flags(who wanted to build some years ago and were refused ) . Get off your ass , get some economic structure and jobs here locally so people don’t have to drive over an hour to make good money ! Bring in careers not jobs !
Those tariffs and trade war is really starting to show its effects. Shame on Mealy for celebrating in the face of the devastated, she could of held her hurtful comments till this tragedy is over. If the county would allow medical marijuana into its cities there would be enough jobs and tax revenue to patch up this small set back. Just think about it.
I saw this coming a while ago. Palm Coast Data will be next. Where will all these people find jobs now? Thats alot of people in this small town scavenging all at once for the few jobs that may be available.
They are not closing the end of this week. The employees were notified in writing that the plant will close August 24th.
Don’t forget the article Sea Ray posted first quarter 2018 operating profits of 115 million dollars
The president had nothing to do with this, it was a long time coming, the Sea Ray name will go on for years to come. So very sad to hear about this, lots of very good people up there, it’s hard to swallow , but it was in the cards for a very long time.
My heart breaks for all the SeaRay employees! What a sad they for us all in this county that have compassion and care for our fellow men and women!
These proves that all this economic great recovery under this lying POTUS is just a BIG BS! Proves that the middle class is further financially down thanks to him and all the tax breaks he gave to the rich only generates misery for the rest. Simply, middle class is no longer buying those SeaRay boats manufactured in Palm Coast as can’t afford them and the wealthy that got the tax breaks go buy their boats in the overseas jet set market to keep up with the Johnse’s!
Also Harley Davidson snatched the Trump’s Tax Breaks and shut manufacturing in our USA to set shop in Europe.How that helps our workers here Trump? Ohh well forgot that Trump clan says… “I don’t really care do U?”
I’m upset…very upset. I’m upset about the disruption of the lives of employees and their families. I’m upset about the lost wages and the economic impact on this area. I”m upset about the mid-life employees who lost long-held jobs around which they built good lives, who now have to enter the labor market and virtually start over. This community should rally around these people and make services and expertise available — certainly a vigorous placement service. Whatever we can do, do it and more!
Yeah right, it’s Trumps fraught nobody wants to buy overpriced, gas guzzling yachts! Wake up people. Everyone knew this was coming.
This is just the beginning of a Trump Economy.
My heart goes out to all the families and employees involved. God Bless.
Seems like Brunswick Corporation is going to take its tax cut and run. Thank You, Donald. This is exactly the same story of Harley Davidson Corp.
The chickens are coming home to rooste.
So it’s boat brand net sales for first quarter 2018 up 19 million over last year and it’s somehow Trumps fault? Ok lol
Sad to hear but has nothing to do with the Trump economy, the economy is great ! Buisness is buisness and they answer to share holders not liberal feelings.
When they announced it was for sale months ago…writing was on the wall…they did the same thing to the boating industry harley davison did to the motorcycle industry…got prices jacked up so high and ran out of customers that could afford them…sad deal
Wrong ! It’s called product demand and there isnt one for this product.
Most of us are except for the obstructionist left.
Brunswick nearly put Harley Davidson out of business when they aquired them. They have awful management people. Too many chiefs that don’t know what their doing.
Like i always said work for yourself. Here comes the home crisis crash again and I’m ready i hope you guys saved your chips instead of sticking up I Nikes and living like Celeberties. Like Master P said
” ONLY TIME WILL TELL”
This was coming long before Trump came into play. The main reason there going out is because of Brunswick’s very poor management,. They almost put Harley Davidson out of business when they owned them as well.
You mean having 4 mcdonald’s next to burger kings next to starbucks across the street from starbucks that’s next to the autopart store that next to and across the street from 2 other auto parts stores is not smart business planning???????? what!!!!! Now they are going to waste the town center land to build more condos and apartments because we need more people here to fill all the jobs that don’t exist..
Tell that to the 400+ people that just lost their jobs. The economy is only doing great on Fox News.
So glad i turned down that finish carpenter job. Unfortunately this is a big blow for Palm Coast, well depends on how you look at it I guess, Palm Coast had it coming a shame though one of the few skilled trade jobs around there that paid a OK wage. Better get out those food stamp cards and stand in line for your unemployment. 10 to 1 most of these folks will be living it up on welfare. Trading in their food stamps for heroin.
Really… after the battle they had with the city/county did anyone think of hey would stay…
Sea ray boats have been around forever. I’ve been in the industry as a diesel mechanic for 12 years and can honestly tell you that most people’s perception of sea ray is “meh, it’s alright”. Even their owners. They’ve run their course, and the company doesn’t feel like the financial strain to keep advancing the product line is going to be lucrative. It was a business move on Brunswick’s part, plain and simple. They ain’t in the business for fun, they’re in It to make money, and if the outpour of money exceeds the financial gain, it’s time to let it go. Simple supply and demand. This has nothing to do with President Trump. It figures a couple of libtards would somehow figure out a way to blame it on our president. He probably doesn’t even know what a sea ray yacht looks like. Just stop.
Yacht division was making money. +25m over last year. Just not ENOUGH for the shareholders. It’s business folks.
But the toxic business environment CREATED by the current administration leaves shareholders in limbo and weary of any onshore, long term investments. You can’t just rattle off psycho babble on a daily basis and expect no consequences. The yacht market is overseas, where the US dollar is sheltered by our rich, and I assure you this “brand” will appear at a port not in the U.S.
Flagler florida has 5,200 people. Do you really think it will be a ghost town because 400 people lose their job???
The Mayors comment was I’m sorry to say a freaking joke. How can we find these people jobs when there are none even close to what they were doing or getting paid in this town?? Maybe if we stopped building over priced houses, retail stores and restaurants and let some manufacturing places come in.
Funny how when the economy is doing good and the unemployment rate is low it is because of Obama. But, when the economy is going bad and the unemployment rate goes up it is Trump’s fault. You snowflakes can’t have it both ways. Wake up! It is bad management that Sea-Ray boats is shutting down.
After a battle didn’t we let them enlarge there parking lot?Tariffs caused this? really? Here comes the Trump bashing.
Shareholders making business look good to buyers, and don’t give a rats ass about workers, carving off the fat …. profitable, but not enough for them …..and the remaining Sea Ray brand will likely suffer similar fate …..because share holders are likely ones buying these in first place …. I own a Sea Ray , and would be thinking twice before buying a new one – glad mine is not on this line being built ….and as for Mr Trump …..Harley going to Europe , Smart for them …. the damage Trump is doing will fall in place next 4-8 years ……I never seen such a bull shitter ….. And his wife …feel sorry for her ……probably only a few knew how NUTS trump is till elected….now everyone knows and she cant hide !
For Allen the comments saying that it’s SeaRays job to find these people new jobs after all they have done blah blah blah… Yes it sucks, it really does but I’m sure SeaRay will offer severance packages but no they are not obligated to find somebody a job, these employees have marketable skills and will be able to find work in a variety of places. Yes the city has failed when it comes to inviting in manufacturing plants and such but the voters in the city also failed. Big companies make cuts like this all the time so they can continue to employee thousands of other people or should they just keep the dead weight until they collapse the entire company as a whole and thousands lose jobs not just hundreds. Just ask any former employee of circuit city or toys-r-us.
Maybe approving that they condo project at the old cement plant was a nail in the coffin. People that move into those expensive condos do not want to smell Sea Ray boats odors. A lot of people warned the commission that this would happen but it didn’t matter big money matters more.
So sorry to hear this but to all the ones impacted
Flagler county school is looking for bus drivers and aids. Go on flaglerschools.com n stroll down to work for us. Drivers start at $13-$14 hr once ft
Free training u just have to get your permit
Cdl class b endorsement needed are
School bus
General knowledge
Air brakes
Passenger
Flagler is in desperate need of drives shouldnt take long to become ft….
The City Planning Dept. needs a big wake up call. We don’t need anymore fast food restaurants, no more retail stores, gas stations, etc!! We need businesses that manufacture products. I blame the city for being ignorant in the way the it has ignored the companies that wanted to build here. You can’t run for office when you don’t have a clue about the position. The impact fees you charge are ridiculous.
My sympathy to the employees and their families. I pray for everyone to be able to find a job and keep your homes. Sea Ray should give a bonus to each and everyone of them for the layoffs and the disgusting way this was handled.
This Is The Beginning Of A Trend, Not Only In Flagler County
But Everywhere Else.
Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Are Going To Capture Many
Jobs In That Have Been Done By Humans In The Future.
Our Country And The Entire World Are Going Into A Transitional
Period Much Like The Industrial Revolution, Change And
Dislocation Are Going To Occur.
If Anyone Wishes A Glimpse Into The Future
You Are Welcome To Visit:
Humans Are Optional (Robotics And A.I.Information)
My Heart Goes Out To The People Affected, And I Wish
All The Best In Your Employment Future.
Respectfully, willie jackson
This has been ongoing for years. I remember when employees were 3 weeks on and 1 week furlough. Try living through that! This has NOTHING to do with TRUMP and I’m so sick of hearing that crap! I stubbed my toe the other day – and damned if I couldn’t find him to blame him! Yachts are not in high demand. The neighbors – who moved there while there was a big boat building plant I might add – don’t add to the situation making it hard for them, so I’m sure buyers were struggling. This is a bedroom community people. It has been since I got here. How about we help and stop your constant blame game – this is life! This is how things go. Put your big gir/boy panties on, help your neighbor and let’s see what’s next and hope their long experience plays in their favor. And yes – this personally affects my family – but it’s no ones fault – hell – if I could blame anyone – I could blame every reader here for not buying a Sea Ray Boat! I’ve never read such a bunch of whining entitled complainers than I do on FlaglerLive. Bottom line – they’re all hard workers and need less of the blame game and more solutions.
I am not hearing possible solutions, I am just hearing blame Trump. Why wouldn’t somebody buy it? That is your answer. If it was such a great idea to build sport yachts somebody should buy it. Why don’t the employees buy it or somebody here in the area. Shrink the boats make them more affordable. Everybody just gives up. Why doesn’t somebody from the county and city raise the flag find an investor. Do something anything sounds like everybody is quitting giving up depressing…Blame Trump and the Chinese and Russians maybe even Canada
Great job Nate! 200 Ribbons cut…440 jobs cut! Please stop helping…go get a job and stop wasting our taxes.
Perhaps the City can hire these 440 laid off workers as SWALE CLEANERS. Palm Coast streets are a MESS because of over flooded swales from all the rain. Home owners DO NOT cut their swales so vegatation grows 3 ft high and blocks the drainage causing everybody’s lawns to be ruined. Come on Palm Coast, hire these guys !
That is a horrible statement to make regarding these peoe who will lose their jobs. There are honest hardworking men and women some of whom have been there many years. It will be absolutely devastating but so be it, if they have to collect benefits from the state while seeking other means of employment then that is what they have to do. This is a huge blow to our community and individual familes. Your insensitivity is appaling. I pray your family is never devastated by such a situation.
Very sad happening for Flagler Palm Coast residents and family that works there. Prayers they find good replacement jobs pronto!
they been saying that for months even got the ok to build a parking lot from the county .WTH .
How about building better engineered products, most other boat builders are booming.
The real problem are the local Government bodies whom continually operate in a Management by crisis mode, after the fact, and not preempting this Co. Or others like it to come to this County, and or stay, and operate long term on an incentizied program that is an attractive Business environment. Instead for instance spending tax dollars on a website for low paying Tourism jobs.
There is no forward looking leadership to bring Corporations and Employment to our area. Now you lose what ya had
I can’t count how many times I’ve seen large companies go under in my young adult life. Goes to show that nobody should keep faith in a livelihood supported by corporations and their Wallstreet “values.” Hopefully these tradesman and women can build and start a business for themselves. What a total disaster to lose 400+ jobs locally and no industry locally to accommodate the newly unemployed. Typical of the shoestring world we all live in. Never depend on anyone. And don’t let false hope in the “economy” drive your politics, either.
A lot of local businesses are going to get the cream of the crop employees if these employees stay in this area. I’ve seen Sea Ray workers work, and it is pristine. Always room for a quality employee. I’m a retired local contractor.
It is not Trumps fault that Sea Ray built outdated yachts at prices that could not be competitive with the rest of the boat manufacturers. It is management and engineering that failed you. That is how the marketplace works.
Bummer…the good ‘ol boys club is shutting down..lol. Horrible mgmt..not surprised, but PC has been changing alot in past years, turn the page another chapter, the rich will have another new boat launch n marina..
I worked there years ago and learned alot of things about the manufactureing industry that has helped me with jobs since and you don’t see many people that work as hard as Sea Ray employees or the work ethics like Sea Ray employees have they’ll be dream employees for whoever hires them.Best of luck to all
MORE INDUSTRIAL JOBS! MORE INDUSTRIAL JOBS! MORE INDUSTRIAL JOBS. Flagler County and Palm Coast Commissioners, do you hear us+
Lobo53- I worked for Sea Ray for well over 20 yrs. I know for a fact the battles that we as a company had to fight with the neighbors on Lambert lane because they get a smell when the wind blows just right. If it was not that it was something else all the time. Most of the time the actual source of their odor came from their neighbors working on a project. Flagler county is a retirement town and they do not want large manufacturing companies, extra traffic, noise, etc.in their town, never have.. They either do not let them new industry in or have a part in running them out. Well they should be happy now. All those new restraunts, bars, fancy apartments, etc. They will close because 400 people lost there jobs, that means they have to sell houses and leave. There wife, husband, kids and anyone else in there house that works in Flagler goes to. So to the smart butt above who say’s 400 people loosing their jobs wont hurt Flagler, better count again and just wait and see just want an impact this plant closing actually has on your sorry town. You know what they say about Karma.. God bless all of my Sea Ray Friends and Family. I wish you all the very best and pray that God will help to lead you all to something better and carry you through these trying times.