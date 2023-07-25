Sheriff’s Employees Donate $25,645 to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) employees donated $25,645 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (FSYR) making FCSO employee’s total donations to the FSYR over $158,000 since 2017.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly presented the latest employee donation check to FSYR Executive Vice President Maria Knapp, and Levy County Sheriff and FSYR Board Chair Bobby McCallom on July 24th, 2023 during the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) semi-annual meeting.

“Our Agency and I have supported the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches for many years,” Sheriff Staly said. “I am very proud of the men and women of FCSO, who not only support our children and youth locally, but donate to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches as part of the Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities. FCSO firmly supports and truly believes in the organization’s mission to support our youth by ‘mending lives, healing hearts’.”









Sheriff Staly has served on the FSYR Board of Directors for the past six years and currently serves as the Immediate Past Chair of the Board of Directors.

The FSYR was founded in 1957 and has been improving the lives of at-risk children through several different Florida locations and comprehensive programs. The FSYR is credited with helping more than 173,000 children and families in Florida. Their mission is to support needy and neglected boys and girls by establishing a warm sense of well-being, safety, and guidance.

The FSYR instills a sense of responsibility, strong work values, integrity, and quality by building the children’s characters, and by ensuring that they are given the same opportunities as their peers for school attendance and extracurricular activity participation. With these values in mind, the mission of the FSYR is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient, and productive citizens.

For more information about the FSYR, please visit their website at www.youthranches.org. If you would like to support the FSYR with a tax-deductible donation visit: https://www.youthranches.org/index.php/ways-to-give/online-donation.html