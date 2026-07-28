Flagler Sheriff’s Employees Donate $22,777 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees donated $22,777 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, making FCSO employees’ total donations to the FSYR approximately $226,777 since 2017. Sheriff Rick Staly presented the latest employee donation check to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who serves as chairman of the FSYR board of directors, during the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference.

“The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches have been changing young lives for generations, and I’m proud that our team continues to support their mission year after year,” said Sheriff Staly. “Our employees are committed to making a difference both on and off the job. Their generosity helps provide hope, guidance, support, and opportunities for children who need them the most.”

Sheriff Staly previously served six years on the FSYR board of directors, including as chairman of the board.

The FSYR was founded in 1957 and has been improving the lives of at-risk children through comprehensive programs delivered statewide across several campuses throughout Florida. The FSYR is credited with helping more than 177,000 children and families in Florida. Their mission is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient, and productive citizens.

The FSYR instills strong work values, integrity, quality, a sense of responsibility and building character for youth across Florida. The FSYR motto is “Mending Lives, Healing Hearts.”

For more information about the FSYR or to support the FSYR with a tax-deductible donation, visit youthranches.org.