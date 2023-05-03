Women United Flagler Chapter Raises $30,790 at Power of the Purse

The Women United Flagler Chapter is pleased to announce the group’s Flagler Power of the Purse event held at Hammock Dunes Club on Monday, April 24th has raised $30,790.

“This was a sold-out event with 160 attendees – the maximum capacity at the Hammock Dunes Club,” said Barbara Johanson, Vice President of Women United Flagler. “The theme was “April Showers Brings…” and the room was transformed with the help of the Power of the Purse committee volunteers and ART among the FLOWERS.” Barbara added.









“The success of this event could not be made possible without our generous sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers,” said Women United Flagler President Linda Mahran. “Our business community came together in full force to make this happen,” Linda added. Sponsors included; over $3,500 in in-kind floral arrangement and décor from ART Among the FLOWERS, photography by MoMo Photography as an in-kind sponsor, Designer Purse sponsors included Intracoastal Bank, Florida Health Care Plans, Fields Car Dealership, Truist Bank, AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and RE/MAX Select Professionals & Select Title Agency LLC. Once again, this year, Top Shelf Storage was the Champagne sponsor.

WalMart Insurance Services and Tom Gibbs Chevrolet were Favor Sponsors. Murray & Murray Insurance was the Silent Auction Sponsor and Golden Flicker Candles was the Wine Pull Sponsor. There were also nine area businesses that were table sponsors. They include MLR Financial Co., Serenity Realty Group, Lynni Megginson Designs, Yellowstone Landscape, Tag Ventures Real Estate, Johanson Team & Watson Realty, Center of Natural Medicine, Jeep Beach and J. Akins Law.

The program for the Power of the Purse included speakers from three agencies which receive funding from the group. CEO and founder of Abundant Life Ministries, Sandra Shank was inspirational in announcing the plans for Phoenix Crossings. John Subers, Executive Director of AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation gave an update on the new hospital and presented Women United Flagler with a brick to commemorate the long-standing partnership. Family Life Center’s Executive Director, Trish Giaconne, spoke of the importance of a local domestic abuse center and informed the audience they are expanding the rape crisis hot-line to include Volusia County. Nicole Miller, the in-coming board chair for the United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties, gave an update on the A.L.I.C.E. population.









Beyond the Power of the Purse, Women United Flagler is best known for their food-raising project Chicks with Cans. Members volunteer outside Publix’s collecting monetary donations for Feed Flagler in the spring and fall. All donations received stay in Flagler County to help those that are food insecure. Since 2012, Chicks with Cans has collected monetary donations totaling $75,781. The group is currently seeking volunteers to sign up to collect donations May 5, 6 and 7. Those interested in volunteering are asked to visit https://signup.com/group/11170331074109960124.

Anyone that would like to get involved with Women United Flagler can do so by liking and following the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerCountyWomenUnited/, donate when you see the Chicks with Cans volunteers in front of the Flagler County Publix stores in May and October and/or volunteer as a ‘Chick’, join as a member of Women United Flagler for $50 annually, or become involved and serve on a committee (social, fund allocation, community engagement, or marketing and PR).