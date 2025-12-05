Palm Coast Recognizes Johnston’s Tenure and Names Stormwater’s Melissa Hill Top Employee

Under warm, sunny skies, the City of Palm Coast hosted its annual Employee Honors Ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, at The Stage in Town Center. Organized by the City’s Wellness, Health, and Morale (WHAM) Team, the celebration brought employees together for an afternoon of recognition, gratitude, and appreciation for the exceptional work happening across the organization each day.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the announcement of the City’s 2025 Employee of the Year: Melissa Hill, Stormwater Citizen Resource & Outreach Coordinator. Melissa has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to exceptional customer service, teamwork, and community engagement. Her leadership in expanding autism awareness efforts within the Stormwater Department and across the organization has made a meaningful and lasting difference. City leaders, colleagues, and friends applauded her outstanding contributions and celebrated her well-deserved recognition.

The ceremony also recognized the City’s 2025 Employees of the Month, each recognized for going above and beyond in their roles and for strengthening the services that support Palm Coast residents every day:

December – Jim Melley

January – Haleigh Hand

February – Matthew Scammell

March – Jeff Gearst

April – Melissa Hill

May – Jesse Guymon

June – Mirnali Crimi

July – Ray Hackenburg

August – Shannon Martin

September – Adam Doroski

October – Brandon Boyd

November – Daniel Driscoll

Since its launch in 2023, the Employee of the Month program has become a cherished tradition, honoring the individuals who exemplify the City’s mission of delivering exceptional service by making citizens our priority.

In addition to recognizing monthly award winners, the ceremony celebrated employees reaching significant service milestones, honoring dedicated team members at their one, five, ten, fifteen, 20-year milestones and beyond. Each recognition underscored the commitment and loyalty that form the foundation of the City’s success.

Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston was also recognized during the ceremony for her role as Acting City Manager over the last twenty months. Newly hired City Manager Michael McGlothlin starts his role on December 17 and Johnston will return to her role as Assistant City Manager.

“Growing up in this community and having the privilege to serve the city I love has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Johnston said. “To be recognized by this incredible team means more than I can express. Congratulations to Melissa, our Employees of the Months, and everyone celebrating service milestones. Your dedication and heart are what make Palm Coast an incredible place to live, learn, work, and play.”

The City of Palm Coast extends heartfelt gratitude to all employees for their outstanding service to the community. This celebration not only honors individual achievements but also highlights the collective spirit, teamwork, and pride that make Palm Coast shine year after year.