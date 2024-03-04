‘Warbirds Over Flagler’ Returns March 23-24 ina 2-day Air Show at County Airport

Mark the calendar in ink. “Warbirds Over Flagler” at the Flagler Executive Airport returns this year as a two-day warbird fly-in event on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24 to salute all veterans, both past and present.

“It’s a great opportunity to get up close to living history, modern military aircraft, and inspire our next generation of aviators,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “What better way to celebrate veterans and the freedom we have because of them.”









The family-friendly event offers fun and thrills for everyone that showcases past and present foreign and U.S. airpower with static displays of vintage and modern military aircraft and vehicles, warbird flybys, a kids’ zone, and music. There will also be plenty of food and beverage vendors.

“This dynamic event brings together some of the most historical and impressive aircraft from WWII to present day,” Sieger said. “The admission fee is only a $5 charge per carload each day (for those attending both days). What a bargain!”

The event entrance is off Belle Terre (south of State Road 100) and Fin Way, which is the southeast entrance to the airport.

Gates open on both days at 10 a.m. so attendees can begin to enjoy the music, vendor booths, and static displays. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon Saturday with the national anthem, a few words by dignitaries, and a Warbird Parade Flyby. Between 1 and 6 p.m. there will be dozens of warbird flybys and RC aircraft demonstrations.

“New this year is an Aerial Flour Bomb contest at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday,” Sieger said. “Don’t miss this exciting event!”

Vendor applications are currently being accepted for this expanded, two-day event. The application is located at the bottom of the webpage (please scroll down) www.warbirdsoverflagler.com.