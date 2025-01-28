It’s not exactly what the short-listed candidates want to hear: you’re OK, but we’d rather not settle for you. We’re still looking.

That was, putting it kindly, the message the Palm Coast City Council sent the six candidates it short-listed, out of a shallow pool of 37, as it seeks to hire a permanent city manager. The more precise message is that a majority of council members aren’t happy with the candidate pool it got, and that it’s re-opening the search for at least a month.









While each of the short-listed candidates may have had his or her individual advocate among council members, none of them drew anything resembling the collective enthusiasm of the full council. That’s unusual. In every recent search for a top government executive among local governments or the school board, elected officials have coalesced around at least two or three candidates, decisively separating them from the rest.

Not this time. The council members’ choices and scores reflected it. Their top choices were so scattered that they collectively picked 16 names. They then assigned them grades on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 reflecting best quality. A perfect score would have been 5. The closest a candidate came to that was Paul Trombino, a public works director in Greeley, Colorado, who’s never managed a city, with an 8, followed by Richard Hough, another public works director (in Wisconsin) who’s also never managed a city, with a 9. The other three scored 10’s. Hough and Trombino have a military or homeland security background that appealed especially to Council member Charles Gambaro, who gave each of them a 1, as did Council member Theresa Pontieri.

The other short-listed candidates are Robert Hemminger, Michael Rees, Kara Boyles, and Jerome Wilverding. One of the most qualified candidates in the original pool of 39, Sonya Alves-Viveiros, the city manager in Edison, N.J., whom Pontieri had liked especially, had withdrawn, as had John Vonglis, who had caught Gambaro’s eye.









They may be short-listed, but against the backdrop of a re-opened search as the council hopes to get something, or someone, better. The decision, and council members’ explicit reactions to the pool, means that if one of the short-listed candidates is eventually hired for lack of better, the council will have already tainted the new manager as second-best.

“Are you as a council, comfortable with the applicants that we have received?” Mayor Mike Norris asked when Doug Thomas of Strategic Government Resources, the consultant the city hired to recruit and parse through candidates, was done with his overview.

“I am not,” Pontieri said without hesitating.

“I think we’re a little top-heavy,” Council member Ty Miller said, addressing the matter diplomatically. “There’s several that are good candidates. I was hoping to see more so that we could find that perfect fit here for our city.”

“But you’re not happy with the pool of candidates?” Norris asked him.

“No, I’d like to see more higher end candidates,” Miller said. Council member Ray Stevens agreed.









“There’s a few that are worth taking a look at, but we can’t afford to get this decision wrong, and there’s absolutely no reason to rush to failure,” Gambaro said. “Our community deserves the right fit for us to move forward. We’ growing fast. We’ve got all sorts of current issues that we need to address. And as much as I would like to proceed to move forward, I think we need to continue to keep this open to receive more candidates. I’ve got my top five, based on the pool. There are some very intriguing candidates. But I think the unicorn might still be out there, to use the vice mayor’s term. I don’t think we kept it open long enough.”

SGR had, in fact, kept it open longer than the 30-day window, which was supposed to close on Dec. 29. Thomas kept it open into the first half of January, stretching the window from 30 to 47 days. “I was comfortable we got past the craziness the holidays to allow candidates that were expressing some interest in applying,” Thomas said. “So I don’t know that that was a factor, per se, because we did extend the deadline.” He acknowledged that the city shouldn’t hire someone it’s not comfortable with.

But he did not offer was an explanation for the shallow pool, though the council’s recent history fills in that non-mystery: though the majority of the council has turned over since the November election, its new members took seats still rattling from the dysfunctions and controversies of the past year or more, and from furies leveled at that council from the floor, however misinformed the furies often were. It’s been calmer since. But it’s likely that a number of potential candidates chose not to risk it. The new council is managing the consequences.

Because the pool was shallow, and because of Palm Coast’s recent past, the position drew a carousel of candidates especially leaden with questionable baggage. Gambaro noted the fact, telling Thomas that going forward, he’s not interested in receiving candidates about whom a simple Google search would reveal serious issues, such as criminal charges.









So SGR will continue to market the position for another month even as the council vets the six short-listed so far.

“It’s not a knock on any of these candidates, because, you know, everyone’s career is different,” Norris said. “But I don’t think anyone is comfortable right now with with the pool.” He favored going with the short-list at least to let the remaining people in the pool that they are no longer of interest here. At the same time, Miller said the risk of a longer search could cause existing, favored candidates to drop out or find work elsewhere.

Norris said some “fairly local” candidates have reached out to him, showing interest in the job, after the application window had closed. He appealed to those interested to apply. “I’m really leery of hiring somebody from across the country, because I don’t really as a professional, I don’t want to hire someone and move them halfway across the country and then have to terminate them in two years,” he said, again, and perhaps unwittingly, sending the sort of message that would make any top-flight applicant think twice before risking it in Palm Coast.

Applicants for Palm Coast City Manager, 2025: How Council Members Short-Listed

Note: The list of candidates was drawn from each council members' preferred choices, followed by a ranking by each council member of each listed candidate, on a 1 to 3 scale, with 1 the highest grade. So the candidates with the lowest aggregate grades were short-listed. The initialized council members are Ty Miller, Charles Gambaro, Ray Stevens, Theresa Pontieri and Mike Norris.



The resumes are presented here as submitted to Strategic Government Resources, Palm Coast's recruiter for the city manager search, and turned over to the city and to FlaglerLive. The candidates' current location is based on the candidate's listing of his, her or their hometown. When not listed, the location defaults to the candidate's current job location.