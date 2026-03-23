Target Shopping Center Expansion and Large U-Haul Storage Facility Off Whiteview Are Approved

The Palm Coast planning board last week approved a pair of commercial developments in high-profile areas–a 119,000-square-foot U-Haul self-storage facility at the far western end of Whiteview Parkway, and a nearly 50,000 square-foot extension of the Target shopping center on State Road 100.

The U-Haul facility would be located almost immediately south of another storage facility–the 175-unit, 84-RV and boat parking spots Town and Country Self Storage Boat and RV–and catercornered from the African American Cultural Society. It still requires City Council approval. The Target shopping center extension–officially at Palm Coast Landings at own Center–does not.

U-Haul of Florida bought the 30-acre property at the edge of Whiteview Parkway for $2 million in 2022. Much of the parcel is zoned for high-intensity commercial, with its southwest quadrant zoned for preservation. The company submitted a technical site plan for the first phase of a multi-phase project. The planning board recommended approval of only the first phase: one building would be 106,000 square feet, three stories high, and accommodate 950 storage units. The second building would be a one-story warehouse of 14,000-square-feet. The two buildings would share a similar facade.

The first phase of the project will accommodate U-Haul trucks and trailers. A future phase will expand storage for recreational vehicle and boat parking and provide garage units. “The applicant is also working with City staff for a land purchase agreement for the future extension of Whiteview Parkway westward of US Highway 1 (US-1) to support the City’s planned westward expansion,” a background memo to the board states.

Provisions for the western expansion are relevant because the parcel sits where Whiteview Parkway would theoretically be extended west.

Neighborhood meetings were not required for this sort of application, nor were newspaper notifications or orange signs announcing the plan on the property. The application was found to meet all land development requirements. Planning board members had no questions–not even about the project’s future incorporation of the western expansion in its plans– and recommended approval in a unanimous vote.

The 48,600-square-foot building at Palm Coast Landings would stretch just past Palm Coast Fine Wine and Spirits, the last store at the east end of the long stretch of stores in the retail center, before Landing Boulevard. The new building would occupy what has for years been a vacant 7-acre lot.

The building would accommodate three retail businesses, but in different-sized spaces: 15,018 square feet, 25,032 square feet and 8,539 square feet. There was no mention of what possible shops would fill the spaces, nor did planning board members ask. As with the U-Haul facility, they approved the plan unanimously and without questions last Wednesday.