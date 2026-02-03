Mental Health Issues May Have Played a Role as Details Emerge in Flagler Beach U-Haul Standoff

Last Updated: 11:24 a.m. Feb. 4 with details of the 911 calls.

The 48-year-old woman at the center of a standoff involving a U-Haul truck in Flagler Beach Monday may have been experiencing a mental health episode and delusional issues, according to details of her arrest that emerged today.

May Ling Ip, a resident of Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, “called 911 and made numerous statements indicating emotional instability and possible delusional thinking,” according to a sheriff’s report, “including fears of arrest, claims of altered medical records, allegations that her family had been killed, and statements that she was dealing with ‘fake police.’”

In the call, Ip repeatedly refers to misfortunes, various agencies manipulating or destroying her records, the death of her parents, how her nephew was taken away from her, and how she was kicked out of a motel, among other issues, though it’s not always clear whether she is aware that she is speaking to a 911 dispatcher. She is in fear of her surroundings. She makes no reference to the person in the cab with her. (Listen to Ip’s 911 call here.)

The trigger of the incident on reports of the Ip’s suspicious behavior, especially after her initial interactions with a deputy, doesn’t appear to have been unreasonable.

The 911 dispatch center got a call about the U-Haul truck being parked under the Hammock Dunes Bridge, almost entirely blocking the pedestrian pathway. “The caller further reported that an individual was standing in front of the vehicle and exhibiting suspicious behavior,” according to Ip’s arrest report. The arrest report is inaccurate. The caller at no point referred to the individual as “suspicious,” but only answered the dispatcher’s question, saying someone was standing there. Twice the caller repeated that “this may be nothing,” and that she was only calling because “it just seemed odd to me” that the U-Haul was parked on the sidewalk. The caller was cheery, almost apologetic, and not fearful. She had just been driving by. (Listen to the call here.)

A bodycam video released by the Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy approaching the truck to check on the situation, and the moment he calls out a couple of times to identify himself in a non-threatening way (“Hello, Sheriff’s Office”), someone who had just been heard complaining about someone else taking her money is seen slamming the door of the truck. (See the released video footage at the foot of the article.)

The truck’s brake lights turned on as the deputy walked toward the passenger side from behind the truck, and as soon as the deputy tapped on the truck, again announcing himself and walking at a normal pace toward the passenger door, the truck suddenly lurched forward a short distance, as if playing cat and mouse with the deputy. Ip made eye contact with the deputy through the rearview mirror. The deputy walked a few more steps and banged on the truck, at which point the truck pulled out more aggressively and made a left, going south on State Road A1A.

What had begun at 7:45 a.m. Monday as a routine check on a vehicle illegally parked was now a more serious matter. “Based on the observed traffic violation and the possible domestic disturbance occurring inside the vehicle, I initiated a traffic stop near North Ocean Shore Boulevard and Island Estates Parkway by activating my marked patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren,” the deputy reported. There was another brief cat-and-mouse interaction as the truck seemed to comply, only to get back into traffic and continue south. “I therefore had probable cause to believe the operator was willfully fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement,” the deputy reported.

Flagler Beach police were contacted and deployed stop sticks, forcing the truck to a stop near North 18th Street. The standoff began.

The provided video is not continuous. Almost two hours after the initial contact under the bridge, Ip is seen seated at the truck’s controls, ignoring requests on a PA system–delivered in an even tone of voice–to “open the door, raise your hands and get out of the car.” In footage captured by a drone, Ip, her window halfway down, is seen casually brushing her teeth and spitting into in a can.

The arrest report notes that the operator of the drone “observed both occupants utilizing smoking devices commonly associated with controlled substances.” By then a BearCat had been positioned in front of the truck, and a patrol car behind it, and the SWAT team was at the scene.

A deputy trained in crisis negotiations established contact by phone with Ip, but only briefly. She hung up. Three minutes after she was seen brushing her teeth, a deputy fired a less-lethal round at the side mirror on the passenger side as the man who had been riding with Ip covered himself in a blanket, evidently frightened. As the occupants continued to stay in the truck, deputies deployed “a chemical agent” into the passenger compartment, prompting Ip to exit and run across the road and down a walkover toward the ocean.

Corporal Andrew Cangialosi and K-9 Guapo quickly caught up with her in the sand and deputies handcuffed her, carrying her back up the steps. There is a gap of three minutes and 45 seconds between the moment she was apprehended and the footage showing her being carried up the steps.

“Are you trying to bite me?” a deputy is heard saying to her. “Sergeant Van Pelt advised that while carrying May up the dune crossover, she attempted to bite him in the groin area,” the report states. The report continues: “May actively resisted arrest by tensing her body, clenching her fists, pulling away, kicking, and refusing to comply with physical control techniques. May wrapped her legs around Sergeant [Ronald] Mello’s legs and later kicked him in the abdomen/upper leg area with her left foot. Due to continued violent resistance, May was placed in leg restraints and a hobble device.”

Meanwhile the man in the truck had complied with commands and stepped out, apparently after another K-9, Mako, was sent into the cab. The dog’s deployment is not on video. The man’s apprehension outside the truck is. Deputies found less than 20 grams of pot in the truck.

Ip was charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors. The felonies are aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing police, all third-degree felonies. She is being held without bond on the aggravated assault charge and on $22,500 bond on the remaining charges. The man in the truck was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. He’s being held on 2,500 bond. They are to be arraigned on Feb. 24.