K-9s and BearCat Subdue Non-Compliant Suspects Fleeing in U-Haul After A1A Standoff in Flagler Beach

Last Updated: 5:24 p.m.
A man and a woman are in the Flagler County Sheriff’s custody this morning after they attempted to flee aboard a U-Haul truck on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach.
The couple–later identified as May Ling Ip, 48, and a 40-yearold man, both of Gainesville–defied law enforcement for a time, refusing to exit the truck, until less-lethal munitions were used and a K-9 eventually apprehended both. Though Flagler Beach residents reported gunshots, there were none.
Acting Flagler Beach Police Chief Lance Blanchette said his agency got word of a suspicious truck heading south on A1A after it had been spotted by sheriff’s deputies elsewhere in the county. “We got word of it headed southbound on A1A and one of my guys actually stop-sticked it,” Blanchette said.
That stopped the truck, a few blocks south of the Aliki condominiums, near North 15th Street. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.
“The two occupants inside would not cooperate, would not come out,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, “and deputies on the scene noticed they were watching everything deputies were doing by looking in their mirrors. So deputies deployed less-lethal munitions to shatter the mirrors so they couldn’t see what they were doing, and it was safer for our deputies.”
The agency’s BearCat vehicle was deployed, preventing the truck from fleeing. The standoff lasted over an hour. Tear gas was fired into the cab of the truck. “They still would not comply,” the sheriff said. “The female driver then fled on foot and was apprehended by a K-9 unit.” She ended up needing medical attention “because after the dog apprehended her, she tried to fight the dog, which is not a very smart thing to do.”
The woman was trying to drag he dog down one of the walkovers toward the ocean, Staly said. “Fortunately she was apprehended before she could do that. But the best response actually is to give up and follow the commands to begin with so we don’t have to use the K-9. You’re not going to outrun a dog, and all you’re going to do is get a dog bite.”
Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedics attended to the woman.
Meanwhile the male passenger continued to refuse to comply with deputies’ commands and exit the truck, and continued to refuse to show his hands, the sheriff said. So the police dog was sent in after him, too. The man gave up.
Staly explained why some residents thought they’d heard gunshots: “We have less lethal munitions. Now when you send that to your target, depending on which one you’re using, it’s going to sound like a lethal round, but it’s not a lethal bullet. So the reports that someone was shot is not accurate, and the only thing we struck were the mirrors to protect the deputies.”
Some drugs were found in the truck, but as the case remains under investigation, little additional information was released, including such things as the origin of the truck–which, as of now, had not been reported stolen–the identities of the two individuals, or what else they were hauling.
A release issued by the Sheriff’s Office in late afternoon narrates what led to the determination of suspicion and the subsequent chase as follows:
“Flagler County Communications Center received a call about a U-Haul truck parked on the sidewalk under the Hammock Dunes Bridge. According to the caller, an individual was standing in front of the U-Haul and acting suspicious.
“Upon arrival, an FCSO deputy located the U-Haul parked on the sidewalk beneath the bridge as the caller had described and, as he approached the vehicle, overheard a female voice yelling about money. After the deputy announced his presence, the driver closed the driver-side door, shifted the vehicle out of park, and drove forward. The driver then stopped the vehicle but did not put it into park. The deputy then moved toward the driver’s side of the U-Haul to speak with the driver, who, after making eye contact with the deputy, drove off.
“The deputy then attempted to conduct a traffic stop near North Ocean Shore Boulevard and Island Estates Parkway, but the driver fled south on A1A. The Flagler Beach Police Department deployed stop sticks, successfully disabling the vehicle.”
Ip was arrested for fleeing and eluding with lights and sirens activated, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams). The man was charged with a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence. (FlaglerLive does not identify individuals charged with misdemeanors in most instances.)
“I commend our deputies for doing a phenomenal job, not knowing exactly what they were getting into with these non-compliant individuals,” the sheriff said after describing a situation that could have ended in more violence, but that, as has repeatedly been the case over the years in such situations, again displayed the agency’s gradual, progressive approach to resolving a conflict or a stand-off without lethal force.
The sheriff also commended the witness who originally alerted authorities in a see something, say something situation, for the witness’ “guardianship policing.”
“It’s not very smart to run from law enforcement when you’re driving a U-haul,” Staly said, “although we’ve had that happen a few times since I’ve been sheriff.”
The incident shut down A1A in both directions between 14th St. N. and N. 16th for about two hours. The road is now open.
Correction: The article was corrected to reflect Acting Police Chief Lance Blanchette’s title, which had been incorrectly reported as Fire Chief.
Comments
Gina Weiss says
Thank you Sheriff Staly for applying smart tactics and to the canines: “Who’s
a good boy”!
WouldntYouLikeToKnow says
So they did all of this because the vehicle was ‘suspicious’??? WTAF is that logic? I’m suspicious of every single white man in a baseball cap I see due to the fact that nearly 90% of terror attacks in the last 25 years have been committed by right-wing extremists(mostly MAGA) who all fit that fashion bill, but you don’t see me reporting them all to the police and you CERTAINLY won’t see them treating white men this way. What disgusting excuses for police we have around here!
Laurel says
I’m a tad confused, the U-Haul was “suspicious” why? Why was the truck pulled over? Speeding? Broken taillight? Bad license plate? A “see something, say something” witness saw the suspects (?) rob a gas station? Is it really that unusual, after being pulled over, to look in your side mirrors without them being shot out? K-9s were released on the “suspects” (of what we don’t know) for not “cooperating,” and that’s considered deescalation? They were arrested for what? Non-cooperation? Did I miss the part that stated why the Sheriff’s Dept responded instead of Flagler Beach’s own Police Dept?
Well, it’s good that the Sheriff’s Dept left the tank at home.
Lawyer time.
Michelle (Mickey) Hunnefeld says
What was the “suspicious truck” doing to get the attention of the police department?
Circus Act says
Damm. If we only could have à helicopter to add to the show
JimboXYZ says
Video is on Facebook. Anyway, those questioning the reason for investigating. The truck was parked under the overpass area near the bridge for Palm Coast Parkway on A1A there from what I could tell of that portion of the video. The 2 of them fled South in the truck on A1A & made it all the way to the Aliki’s there. From there, it’s a pretty boring video as it was from the initial approach for investigating why the truck was even approached as suspicious. As they found drugs in the vehicle & in their possession. Nobody’s civil rights were violated here. If anything the officers approached the vehicle cautiously, never know, if the vehicle was out of gasoline or broken down there. Does anyone question why they approached the vehicle even ?
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1554520505772653
Mike P says
SUSPICIOUS??? Foe all of you who question what was suspicious with the U-Haul , take a look at the link that JimboXYZ posted. The FCSO Deputy sees a U-Haul, parked on the side walk, under the bridge, on the wrong side of the road! Suspicious? Why didn’t the truck just pull over to the right, in the direction it was travelling if they just needed to text, check their directions etc? Suspicious? It’s good policing by a observant Deputy that walks up to the truck to check on it, when the registered sex offender decides to flee. The FCSO should be commended for identifying a “suspicious” truck and checking on why it was in that location.
Laurel says
It’s not illegal to park under a bridge, and it’s not illegal to argue. Parked on a sidewalk, or facing the wrong direction is a parking ticket, not worthy of swat, flattening of tires, K9 assault, mirrors shot out and illegal search and seizure.
What were they arrested for, in your mind?
Mike P says
Laurel…please read the update article on Flaglerlive, maybe this will clear up your confusion on illegally parking on the sidewalk. The driver was subsequently arrested for initially fleeing and alluding…plus others. Even if you only wanted the Deputy to issue. “Parking ticket” they sped off before he reached the drivers door after announcing his presence. I can say more about your odd stance on this but my response won’t get posted
Laurel says
Mike P: If you know your response wouldn’t be posted, then you know your response would be severely inappropriate.
Pretty much all of us have been pulled over one time or another, for a taillight out, or expired license plate sticker, or whatever. You did not get out of your car before being asked, and you DID look in your side mirrors to see what was happening, WITHOUT THEM BEING SHOT OUT!
First of all, the U-Haul was reported as “suspicious” by a resident. What was the suspicion? Parked facing the wrong way? What was the exact reason the U-Hall was reported? I have yet to see an answer on that.
Was taking off a bad response? Yes, of course! The people inside were, very possibly, mentally ill, and very possibly scared to death, considering what is happening in our Nation right now! The man, who got out later, sure looked scared. He was hiding under a blanket when pulled over. So, add to that, spike sticks, being shot at, K9s released, and SWAT vehicle blocking them. Just a bit dramatic, don’t you think? So this is how the Sheriff’s Deputies are trained to deal with mental illness? Is this the deescalation tactics so needed today?
To me, it looks more like a chance to use the SWAT vehicle, K9s and less lethal bullets. Surprised they didn’t call in the Border Patrol. However, that remains to be seen, as at least one person is of Asian decent.
My opinion? Maybe a little more training on how to deal with all types of people. Maybe a little more training on deescalation instead of super macho responding. The way law enforcement was going before all this federal guards in the streets bullshit.
By the way, lighten up. You have proven your aggressiveness towards me by your response to my comment.