K-9s and BearCat Subdue Non-Compliant Suspects Fleeing in U-Haul After A1A Standoff in Flagler Beach

Last Updated: 5:24 p.m.

A man and a woman are in the Flagler County Sheriff’s custody this morning after they attempted to flee aboard a U-Haul truck on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach.

The couple–later identified as May Ling Ip, 48, and a 40-yearold man, both of Gainesville–defied law enforcement for a time, refusing to exit the truck, until less-lethal munitions were used and a K-9 eventually apprehended both. Though Flagler Beach residents reported gunshots, there were none.

Acting Flagler Beach Police Chief Lance Blanchette said his agency got word of a suspicious truck heading south on A1A after it had been spotted by sheriff’s deputies elsewhere in the county. “We got word of it headed southbound on A1A and one of my guys actually stop-sticked it,” Blanchette said.

That stopped the truck, a few blocks south of the Aliki condominiums, near North 15th Street. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

“The two occupants inside would not cooperate, would not come out,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, “and deputies on the scene noticed they were watching everything deputies were doing by looking in their mirrors. So deputies deployed less-lethal munitions to shatter the mirrors so they couldn’t see what they were doing, and it was safer for our deputies.”

The agency’s BearCat vehicle was deployed, preventing the truck from fleeing. The standoff lasted over an hour. Tear gas was fired into the cab of the truck. “They still would not comply,” the sheriff said. “The female driver then fled on foot and was apprehended by a K-9 unit.” She ended up needing medical attention “because after the dog apprehended her, she tried to fight the dog, which is not a very smart thing to do.”

The woman was trying to drag he dog down one of the walkovers toward the ocean, Staly said. “Fortunately she was apprehended before she could do that. But the best response actually is to give up and follow the commands to begin with so we don’t have to use the K-9. You’re not going to outrun a dog, and all you’re going to do is get a dog bite.”

Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedics attended to the woman.

Meanwhile the male passenger continued to refuse to comply with deputies’ commands and exit the truck, and continued to refuse to show his hands, the sheriff said. So the police dog was sent in after him, too. The man gave up.

Staly explained why some residents thought they’d heard gunshots: “We have less lethal munitions. Now when you send that to your target, depending on which one you’re using, it’s going to sound like a lethal round, but it’s not a lethal bullet. So the reports that someone was shot is not accurate, and the only thing we struck were the mirrors to protect the deputies.”

Some drugs were found in the truck, but as the case remains under investigation, little additional information was released, including such things as the origin of the truck–which, as of now, had not been reported stolen–the identities of the two individuals, or what else they were hauling.

A release issued by the Sheriff’s Office in late afternoon narrates what led to the determination of suspicion and the subsequent chase as follows:

“Flagler County Communications Center received a call about a U-Haul truck parked on the sidewalk under the Hammock Dunes Bridge. According to the caller, an individual was standing in front of the U-Haul and acting suspicious.

“Upon arrival, an FCSO deputy located the U-Haul parked on the sidewalk beneath the bridge as the caller had described and, as he approached the vehicle, overheard a female voice yelling about money. After the deputy announced his presence, the driver closed the driver-side door, shifted the vehicle out of park, and drove forward. The driver then stopped the vehicle but did not put it into park. The deputy then moved toward the driver’s side of the U-Haul to speak with the driver, who, after making eye contact with the deputy, drove off.

“The deputy then attempted to conduct a traffic stop near North Ocean Shore Boulevard and Island Estates Parkway, but the driver fled south on A1A. The Flagler Beach Police Department deployed stop sticks, successfully disabling the vehicle.”

Ip was arrested for fleeing and eluding with lights and sirens activated, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams). The man was charged with a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence. (FlaglerLive does not identify individuals charged with misdemeanors in most instances.)

“I commend our deputies for doing a phenomenal job, not knowing exactly what they were getting into with these non-compliant individuals,” the sheriff said after describing a situation that could have ended in more violence, but that, as has repeatedly been the case over the years in such situations, again displayed the agency’s gradual, progressive approach to resolving a conflict or a stand-off without lethal force.

The sheriff also commended the witness who originally alerted authorities in a see something, say something situation, for the witness’ “guardianship policing.”

“It’s not very smart to run from law enforcement when you’re driving a U-haul,” Staly said, “although we’ve had that happen a few times since I’ve been sheriff.”

The incident shut down A1A in both directions between 14th St. N. and N. 16th for about two hours. The road is now open.

Correction: The article was corrected to reflect Acting Police Chief Lance Blanchette’s title, which had been incorrectly reported as Fire Chief.