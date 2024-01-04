FlaglerLive

UF’s Extension Office in Flagler Offers 4-Week Florida 101 Course on State’s Ecology and How to Protect It

The wonders of Pellicer Creek. (© FlaglerLive)
After a successful first offering in fall of 2023 to 30 Flagler County residents, the UF/IFAS Extension Office of Flagler County is back with a second round of the Florida 101 program starting February 19, 2024.  Florida 101 is an introduction to Florida designed for both new and seasoned residents of Flagler County who are interested in learning about the ecology of Florida, how to best take advantage of our unique climate, flora, and fauna, and how to protect it.

The four-week course will cover a wide range of topics including: Florida weather and ecosystems, beach dynamics and safety, identification of interesting native organisms and potential pests, what kinds of plants will grow best in Florida yards, agriculture in Flagler County and how to be a responsible Florida resident.  The course will wrap up with a guided ecology walk and tour of the historic lodge at Princess Place Preserve.




This course will meet on four consecutive Mondays: February 19 and 26 and March 4 and 11.  The first three classes will take place from 9 am -12 pm at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Bunnell.  The final week will take place at Princess Place Preserve from 9 am – 12:30 pm.

The course has a fee of $40 per person. Interested participants can register through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/Florida101-2024 or by calling UF/IFAS Extension at (386) 437-7464.

Please contact Carolyn Kovacs, Florida Sea Grant Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County at (386) 437-7464 or via email at [email protected] with any questions.

