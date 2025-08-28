Deputy Development Director Ray Tyner Leaving Palm Coast After 23 Years to Lead Volusia’s Growth Department

Palm Coast government’s Ray Tyner, the deputy development director and one of the city’s most knowledgeable and experienced planners, is resigning in September to become Volusia County’s growth management director in place of Clay Ervin. The Volusia County Council confirmed his appointment at its Aug. 19 meeting.

Tyner’s departure follows on the heels of the departure of Chief of Staff and de facto Development Director Jason DeLorenzo two months ago, and the hiring less than a month ago of John Zobler as the development director. The city’s planning bench is quite deep, however.

DeLorenzo was hired as the development director in 2019, and won the job over Tyner, who was among the five finalists. The director’s position remained open three years after DeLorenzo was promoted to chief of staff.

When the city sought to fill the director’s position again, starting a year ago, Tyner did not apply. “Ray let them know at that point a year ago that he wasn’t interested in the director’s position,” a city spokesperson said today.

Tyner began his career in Palm Coast government in June 2002, when the city’s population was a third of its size today, as an environmental planner. He was elevated to planning manager three years later, overseeing the redevelopment of Island Walk and the city’s housing boom–and following crash. He managed the city’s first Land Development Code and oversaw the regulatory approval of several massive future developments such as Neoga Lakes and Old Brick Township, both west of U.S. 1, both yet to break ground. He was appointed deputy director of community development in 2019.

Tyner will be paid a starting salary of $181,000 when he begins the Volusia job on Sept. 22. He is currently earning $155,820 a year. His last day on the job in Palm Coast is Sept. 5. The appointment was first reported by the News-Journal.