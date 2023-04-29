Trump, Time to Step Aside

By Michael Reagan

Joe Biden lies.

He stumbles.

He has the beginnings of dementia.









Everything Fox News says about his incompetence and his horrible domestic and foreign policies is absolutely true.

Everyone knows America will be more prosperous and safe when he is no longer in the White House.

But Joe Biden isn’t leaving. He’s decided he can run for re-election in 2024 for one simple reason – the Republican Party nomination is in the pocket of Donald Trump.

I’m not a Never Trumper. I voted for him twice and I think he did a good job as president. But like everyone else with an un-MAGA-fogged brain, I’m worn out by his antics and personal legal troubles.

I get it. People love him. He got 75 million Republican votes in 2020.

But the Democrats have at least an equal number of voters, plus the biased and corrupt major media are solidly in Biden’s corner – especially if his opponent is Trump.

That means Biden can run for president again from his basement and no one but Republicans will complain.

Biden’s most fervent naptime prayer right now is, “Please, GOP, nominate Donald Trump.”

That’s because Old Joe knows Republicans have some great governors out there in Georgia, Texas, Virginia and, of course Florida, who are tanned, rested and ready.

Biden knows he couldn’t beat any of them. The only person he could beat in 2024 is Donald Trump, and he’s only in the race because Trump is.

Meanwhile, as part of their grand plan for 2024 and beyond, I predict that the Democrat Party honchos are going to have Kamala Harris leave the vice president spot next year and replace Merrick Garland as U.S. attorney general.









That move will create an opening for Gavin Newsom to come in as the new VP and insure that our current national embarrassment will never become president if Biden dies or has to retire for medical or mental reasons.

Replacing Harris also opens the door for Newsom to run for president in 2028, which unfortunately for the country he’s wanted to do even before he discovered hair gel.

So there you go. In my opinion, if Trump stays in Biden runs and wins again in 2024.

If a higher power has mercy on America and strikes Biden dead two months from now, Newsom, the only slugger on the Democrat bench, will throw his hat in the ring, crush Harris and anyone else in the 2024 Democrat primary and lose in the fall to one of our great governors.

The only hope Republicans have to regain the White House and save America comes down to Donald Trump having the decency to step aside, take credit for having been a great president and get enthusiastically behind the Republican 2024 nominee.

If Trump runs and Biden and the Democrat vote machine beat him again, which is likely, he’ll be finished — and disgraced. He’ll have no credibility or clout in the GOP. His political legacy will be having been a selfish, two-time loser.

But if instead he does the honorable thing,Trump will drop out and urge his army of diehard supporters to elect the Republican nominee.









I know it’s asking a lot. But the country cannot survive another four years of Bidenism.

As I’ve written before, Trump’s America First movement showed the Republican Party the way to win the White House and saved us from the long nightmare of President Hillary.

Now it’s up to him to end his amazing political career on the high ground and prove he truly cares more for the future of the Republican Party and, more important, the future of the country than he cares about himself.

Donald, with all due respect, it’s time for you to do the right, decent and patriotic thing and hand the GOP’s reins over to someone else.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.