Thousands Drawn to Palm Coast’s Tree-Lighting in Central Park

Palm Coast welcomed more than 6,000 residents to Central Park this past weekend for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, with an additional 10,000 viewers joining the celebration through the livestream. The remarkable turnout reflects the community’s enthusiasm for one of Palm Coast’s most cherished traditions and marks an exciting start to the holiday season.

Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri opened the evening by sharing reflections on the traditions that bring Palm Coast families together each year and the sense of connection that the holidays inspire. Her remarks set the tone for a night centered on unity, celebration, and community pride.

The ceremony also honored a significant milestone—20 years of the Rotary Club of Flagler County’s Fantasy Lights Festival. Rotary representatives Charles Barbel, Michelle Bartlome, and Bill Butler addressed the crowd, highlighting the festival’s origins, its more than 36,000 volunteer hours, and its lasting impact on local students, nonprofits, and service projects. Their remarks underscored the deep partnership between the Rotary Club and the City of Palm Coast in bringing this beloved event to life each year.

A highlight of the evening came when Vice Mayor Pontieri invited the children in attendance to join her onstage to help light the City’s Christmas tree. Together, they counted down to a moment that brought the park to life with a brilliant display of lights. The experience was made even more memorable thanks to Palm Coast Ford, which powered this year’s tree using an electric Ford pickup truck decorated with synchronized lights—creating a festive and innovative feature for residents to enjoy.

Following the lighting, families explored the opening night of the Fantasy Lights Festival, greeted Santa, and enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere throughout Central Park. The City extends its gratitude to the Rotary Club, volunteers, sponsors, and City staff who worked together to create an unforgettable evening for the Palm Coast community.

As the holiday season continues, residents are encouraged to explore the many festive events taking place throughout December. The Fantasy Lights Festival runs nightly at Central Park, and a full schedule of themed evenings and activities can be found at https://www.facebook.com/flaglercountyrotary/.

Palm Coast’s annual Starlight Parade will take place on December 6 and will feature illuminated floats, performers, and community groups parading through Town Center. Details are available at https://www.palmcoast.gov/events/home/details/starlight-parade.

Residents can also look forward to the Holiday Boat Parade on December 13, which brings a unique, waterfront twist to the season as decorated vessels illuminate the Intracoastal Waterway. Information is available at https://www.palmcoast.gov/events/home/details/holiday-boat-parade.

The City of Palm Coast is grateful for the overwhelming support shown at this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and invites residents to continue celebrating the season with the many holiday offerings taking place across our community.