Trail Days Celebration at Waterfront Park on April 27

The City of Palm Coast, in partnership with the Flagler County Tourist Development Council, invites residents and visitors to Celebrate Trails Day on April 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Waterfront Park.

Celebrate Trails Day offers the community a chance to engage with nature and each other by exploring over 130 miles of scenic trails in Palm Coast and Flagler County. This event highlights these trails’ essential role in linking us to our communities and the natural environment.









Event Highlights:

Interactive Booths and Activities: Engage with local organizations and vendors, providing hands-on activities and valuable information about our trails and parks. The Parks and Recreation department will host a welcome and information tent to guide attendees through the day’s offerings.

Fun and Games for All Ages: Enjoy various games and creative activities, including Corn Hole, Chalk Art, a Mini Ceramic Turtle Painting Station, a Scavenger Hunt, and more.

Educational Opportunities: Learn about local wildlife and plants through information cards and discover upcoming developments in Phase 2 of our park improvements displayed on easels throughout the event.

Community and Nature Connection: Take this opportunity to connect with fellow trail enthusiasts and learn more about the extensive network of trails that can be explored in our community.

“We’re excited to welcome the Palm Coast community to join us at Waterfront Park for Trails Day,” said Director of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation James Hirst. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to engage with nature and learn more about our beautiful trails while enjoying fun activities designed for all ages. We encourage everyone to come out, whether you’re a seasoned trail user or looking to discover something new.”

So, bring your friends, family, and furry companions to Waterfront Park on April 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Whether you’re an avid hiker or just curious about what our trails offer, there will surely be something for everyone at our Celebrate Trails Day event!