Nightmare Intersections at Royal Palms, Town Center Blvd. and Old Kings Will Switch to All-Way Stop Signs

Relief is on its way for drivers navigating the stretches of hell along Town Center Boulevard near Imagine School, the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Royal Palms Parkway, and the intersection of Old Kings Road and Town Center Boulevard.

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the first step toward widening Town Center Boulevard from north of Central Avenue to Royal Palms Parkway and reengineering two roundabouts. The council approved the $675,000 design cost for both projects. Construction would be significantly more expensive and may not happen for several years.

The council also approved two other improvements that will cost less than $15,000, and will be completed within the next three months. Those involve transforming both intersections into all-way stop-sign intersections.

Traffic Engineer Sean Costello spoke one of the great understatements of the year when he said that “there were other concerns that have come up. One of them was the intersection of Town Center and Royal Palms.”

Council member Charles Gambaro corrected the understatement. “This corner, Royal Palms and Town Center, has been one of the biggest complaints that we receive consistently, especially with that new development going up there on the left side of Royal Palms as you approach Town Center,” he said, referring to Sabal Preserve, a new development of more than 300 houses on the north side of Royal Palms. “So everybody listening tonight to the council meeting, we hear you. This is our team engaging with the solution as we look to a broader solution for this area.”

If Alexa and iPhones were eavesdropping on listeners of the meeting at home, they’d have heard hosannas and alleluias.

Traffic at that intersection flows well enough along Town Center Boulevard. But for Royal Palms traffic trying to make a left onto Town Center especially, backups can sometimes stretch enough for Manhattan flashbacks. “In the afternoon especially during its heaviest times it’s close to 300 seconds per vehicle,” Costello said. Three hundred seconds is five minutes. “With queuing that at the longest, which is normally in the morning on average, is about 400 feet. That’s the average, and in the afternoon, it’s about 260 feet.”

Only Royal Palms traffic trying to turn onto Town Center has a stop sign, so that traffic must wait for an all-clear on Town Center traffic to attempt a turn.

The solution for now: three-way stop signs and flashing stop lights all around. Traffic studies suggest that wait times will drop to less than 60 seconds in the morning, and less than 25 seconds in the afternoon.

A roundabout at that location–the best engineering solution–would be too costly. Meanwhile, putting three stop signs at the Royal Palms intersection would only move the problem to the Old Kings Road traffic sign. “So this is really a two-part fix,” Carl Cote, the city’s director of stormwater and engineering, said. At least for the short term.

The traffic lights there will be replaced with stop signs and red flashers. Simulations Costello produced for peak-time traffic showed little to no traffic back-ups with the new stop-sign system. The cost for both intersections’ conversions to stop signs would be less than $15,000.

The long-term fix is what was projected at a $6 million reconstruction of the Old Kings Road-Town Center intersection, which could be either signalized or a roundabout. The city hoped that a legislative appropriation would cover that amount. It did not.

The future widening of Town Center Boulevard to four lanes, which will not happen for several years, is intended to eliminate chronic traffic back-ups in the morning and the afternoon at the entrance to Imagine School at Town Center, and to preempt further traffic crunches expected when the large apartment complex north of the school opens later this year.

The improvements will also reengineer the two roundabouts–one at Town Center Boulevard and Central Avenue, the other at Central Avenue and Landing Boulevard. When the work is completed, the roundabouts will force traffic to slow down before reaching the turns. It won’t be merely new striping. The roundabout changes are intended to improve safety rather than traffic flow, particularly to reduce sideswipes.

“The design for this is itself pretty hefty, so the construction is not going to be cheap,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said. She is cautioning about going forward with the improvements before they’re absolutely needed. “ I don’t want to get behind the curve, but just making sure that we’re putting monies in the right place based on current needs and the actual traffic conditions that we’re experiencing.”

Cote defended the city’s approach. “Those trees were planted to be median trees,” he said of the tree line along Town Center Boulevard, south of Royal Palms Parkway. “So it was already planned a long time ago to be a divided four-lane road and to alleviate the stop traffic on Town Center Boulevard.” He said the city has been trying to solve the traffic issues around Imagine for years.

It is true, however, that those issues are limited to morning and afternoon pick-up, when traffic snarls and becomes impassable. Outside those hours, traffic flows.

RS&H, the engineering firm, is the hired designer. The money is not drawn from the city’s general fund, but from the Town Center Community Redevelopment Agency (or CRA) funds. Though the CRA has its own impact fees, those are tied up in the hoped-for improvements of the Old Kings Road-Town Center Boulevard intersection, though those improvements are still far off. “There’s just not enough impact fees to go around,” Cote said.

“Imagine that we don’t have enough impact fees from the builders. I’m shocked,” Pontieri said, if with misplaced sarcasm: the City Council increased transportation impact fees on builders and developers, among other fees, between 130 and 145 percent less than a year ago. (The Flagler Home Builders Association sued the city over the increase in October. The case is pending.)

Pontieri acknowledged that dollars were limited but urged the administration to use CRA impact fees “in the best manner possible to make sure we’re helping Town Center thrive from an economic development standpoint, while also providing for what we need with roads,” especially since the city can draw a loan based on future impact fee funds. “ I see the needs to invest in more things in Town Center, other than just roads,” she said.

The potholes in Town Center, which to Mayor Mike Norris “seem to be getting worse,” are a different story. The city’s streets improvement fund and CRA funds would be used to fix them, independently of the projects discussed Tuesday.