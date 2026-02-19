Judge Grudgingly Grants City’s Emergency Delay in Home Builders’ Lawsuit Against Palm Coast Over Impact Fees

A none-too-pleased and already anxious Circuit Judge Sandra Upchurch this morning grudgingly granted Palm Coast’s emergency motion to delay what could have been a decisive hearing on the Flagler Home Builders Association’s lawsuit against the city over a sharp increase in development impact fees. The association claims the delay is costing their members $1.2 million a month.
“I’m not going to start off this case with a procedural snafu. I’m not going to hand an appellate issue up to anybody. I’m just not going to do that,” the judge said. She tried to convince one of Palm Coast’s lawyers to concede a legal point that would have allowed for what was expected to be a daylong hearing to proceed.
The lawyer, Zachary Miller, not only would not concede but took the extraordinary step of disagreeing with Upchurch’s interpretation of her own order–the order she had written and signed on Feb. 11–granting in part the city’s motion to dismiss the Home Builders Association’s amended complaint.
Upchurch disagreed with Miller and directed him to read the order again. Miller stuck to his interpretation. The judge relented. A new hearing date was not scheduled yet.
The Home Builders Association (HBA), five builders and an individual homeowner sued Palm Coast in October over the city’s adoption in the previous June of sharply higher parks, fire and transportation impact fees, which together now add up to over $11,000 for a typical single-family house, in addition to other impact fees for such things as schools and utilities. Impact fees are a one-time levy on builders or developers charged to new houses and businesses to defray the “impact” of new development on local infrastructure. (See the briefing here.)
The City Council raised impact fees last year higher than state law allows, citing “extraordinary circumstances” such as a rapidly increasing population and costs. The law exempts governments from complying with ceilings on impact fee increases as long as they can prove extraordinary circumstances. The HBA contends the city fails that test. It also contends that the increase violates a new law restricting local governments from unduly burdening developers with regulations (that law has been controversial and is being rewritten in the current legislative session).
The case is cluttered with technicalities and the usual legal posturing from both sides. But those can be boiled down to this: The HBA filed an amended complaint in late November, and in late January filed a motion for summary judgment–meaning for a judge to rule on the case, preempting a trial. The city filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint, citing numerous rationales.
Upchurch rejected the city’s argument with one exception: She granted the motion to dismiss with regards to the HBA’s standing. The judge found that absent an amendment to the complaint, the HBA had no standing. But the five companies and the individual did. The judge gave the HBA 10 days to file yet another amended complaint–which the HBA did last week. The HBA wanted to stick with the scheduled hearing on its motion for summary judgment.
That prompted Palm Coast to file the emergency motion for a delay, claiming it was “unclear which complaint governs these pending motions,” even though the latest amended complaint superseded the ones before it. Palm Coast’s motion stated it had not had time to review the amended complaint.
To Daniel Webster, the attorney representing the HBA (not to be confused with the Daniel Webster representing Florida’s 11th congressional district), the city was being “disingenuous.” He said he was prepared to withdraw the second amended complaint so the hearing could proceed based on previous pleadings, because “it’s too important to let this be delayed another month or two.”
Miller said by law the previous complaints don’t exist anymore, since the judge’s order dismissed them. Not so, Upchurch said: her order applied to just the HBA, so the previous complaint could still be relied on as far as the other six plaintiffs are concerned.
That led to a remarkable exchange:
“I’ve read the order on it,” Miller told the judge. “Respectfully, I don’t think that it was for the other plaintiffs. The entire complaint was dismissed, and they had time to file a second amendment complaint.”
“That’s not what I intended. Is that what the order says?” the judge asked about her own order.
“They asked him to refile with more information and allegations that support the standard,” Miller said, using a neutral pronoun instead of pinning the order’s wording on the judge.
“Your honor, that’s totally false,” Webster said, raising his voice and saying “the only change was the few sentences added to paragraph 1.1 dealing with the standards.”
Upchurch told Miller to read the order again. He sat down. Webster tried to interject. Upchurch stopped him. The courtroom was quiet for a few minutes as Miller read, flanked by Charles Anasagasti and Jeremiah Blocker, two of the Douglas Law Firm attorneys representing the city in the case. Two more, Marcus Duffy and Joe Saviak, the firm’s newest recruit, sat in the gallery’s first row, with top city administrative directors behind them that included deputy City Manager Lauren Johnston, Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Stormwater and Engineering Director Carl Cote, along with planners. Some might have been called to testify.
After reading the judge’s order, Miller said that Webster could have proceeded without the HBA, but instead opted to file the second amended complaint, triggering the city’s need for review and mooting the other complaint. In other words, Miller was not budging. He was creating just enough legal fuzziness to add to the judge’s trepidation.
“I would very much like the city of Palm Coast to agree to allow us to continue on the remaining plaintiffs on the first complaint that I denied, in part, for the one plaintiff. But that’s not happening, apparently,” Upchurch said. “So I’m going to grant the emergency motion, because I am not going to start this case off–it’s too important, it’s too all encompassing for me to start that off with an error.”
At the beginning of the hearing, Upchurch had noted to the lawyers that she was keeping her phone handy because her 26-year-old son had had a snowboarding accident in Japan, and she was expecting a call to schedule his surgery while coordinating his flight back. “It’s not technically an emergency, but you know, when it’s your baby, it feels like it is,” the judge said, before starting the proceedings.
In the event, the hearing lasted only 12 minutes, not long enough for the phone to buzz, though the judge’s disclosure gave Webster an opening for a little opportunistic obsequiousness, one-upping the other side’s silence.
“Your honor?” Webster called out as Upchurch was stepping down.
“Yes?”
“Wish your son the best,” he said.
“There’s worse things that can happen,” the judge said, perhaps hinting that the continuance, too, may not have been the most dreadful outcome of the day.
Comments
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
“Wish your son the best.” Please. I’ll bet the sound of sucking resonated throughout the courtroom.
Do the builders who are running roughshod over Flagler County, and who sue at the drop of a hat, realize that they are not kings? I don’t think so, and I hope judges will start to bring the hammer down on those who don’t want to pay their fair share of impact fees for the privilege of irreversibly destroying our environment, native trees, and native-animal habitats. If developers want to build here, it’s not the taxpayers’ problem if they end up having to raise the prices on the homes they sell. Run your business right, or get out of here.
JimboXYZ says
What is even more disappointing than the current state of affairs of litigation ? Is that neither the City, nor the Developers, the HBA want to own flooding existing properties when the rainier months happen. And the Developers & HBA are whining about impact fees ? What a mess Alfinville, FL has become over the last 5 years. The Bidenomics of it all. Just gets better, doesn’t it.
Deborah Coffey says
Biden derangement syndrome. Otherwise, you make very good points, Jimbo.
celia says
I can’t agree more with you KFB. We PC residents will keep up with utilities rate increases and the force sharing of our already insufficient services (fire, law and public works) roads and loosing amenities like no community pool access, elderly services canceled, so our taxes pay for growth! I hope the judge is fair and stop the HBA on their tracks as their members some became millionaires off the residents buying their homes. When greed is enough done? Builders even running for office while suing those offices now, not even content only with funding the elections campaigns of those that will favor them in office. Shocking to say the least.
Ray W. says
More than 30 years ago, I started a prosecution of a business theft case. More than 150 exhibits and 80 composite exhibits. Thousands of pages of records. I no longer recall how many witnesses.
My first witness of what later turned out to be a two-week trial, a police detective, did just fine until on cross-examination he blurted out that the defendant had invoked his right to remain silent. Constitutional no-no! Defense counsel sought mistrial. I argued that he had asked the question, inviting the answer.
The judge gave us both time to research the issue. Had I asked the question, clear mistrial. But I didn’t, and the law was not settled under the circumstances as they existed in the record.
I told the judge I didn’t want to go through a lengthy trial not knowing whether mistrial had been built into it from the very first witness. Yes, I knew that jeopardy had attached but I was confident no reasonable judge would find that I had instigated the error.
Gary says
This is the same redrick that Toll Brothers pulled up North. There the judge saw thru it. These builders are nothing more than parasites sponging off the tax payers. You want build PAY UP ! Or go somewhere else. Take the currant 4 council members with you. They have no clue based on the other day with ICI. Only the mayor is standing up to them. No support from the 4 inepts .
Alex says
Shame shame, what people don’t understand is. The fees it doesn’t matter what they raise them to. The builders 100% never pay them ever. It goes to the customer who is building. I read that case. It’s not about not paying. It’s about what is written in the law. Palm coast is charging above and beyond what’s legal. If you don’t like the law then change it. However most of the people commenting for sure didn’t feel this way when the builders were building their home. Double standards. You can’t pick and choose which laws to follow.
Waiting in Traffic says
Traffic, Traffic, Traffic, not Location , Location, Location…The Mayor is the only one with guts .