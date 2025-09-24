Man, 76, Killed in Head-On Crash Going Wrong Way on U.S. 1, 3rd Local Road Death in 4 Days

A 76-year-old man lost his life late Tuesday night (Sept. 23) in a head-on collision on U.S. 1 south of Seminole Woods in Palm Coast. He is the third person killed in a crash on Flagler County roads in the last four days.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a sedan south. But he was “traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of US Highway 1 just south of Seminole Woods Boulevard,” the FHP report states.

A 63-year-old Bunnell man was driving a sedan north on U.S. 1. The 76-year-old’s vehicle struck the 61-year-old’s car head-on, and a third car, an SUV driven by a 41-year-old Palm Coast man, struck the 61-year-old’s sedan as a result.

The crash was reported to Flagler County 911 at 11:55 p.m. One of the vehicles caught fire. Within minutes, a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy reported that the 76-year-old driver had not survived. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters conducted an extrication of the 63-year-old, who suffered serious injuries. The 41-year-old man was not injured, according to FHP.

Last Saturday morning (Sept. 20) a 71-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on State Road 11, south of Bunnell, after she crossed the yellow line. Monday night (Sept. 22), an 18-year-old man thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with a deer on State Road 100 near Bunnell was killed when an oncoming car struck him.

Tuesday’s crash resulted in the 15th fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, two more than in all of 2024.

In an unrelated incident in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported today that a man is in custody following what FHP is describing as a road-rage shooting on I-95, not far from the Georgia border, involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck. Both vehicles were traveling north when for an unknown reason, the tractor-trailer driver pulled up close to the box truck and started firing a gun in the driver’s direction. The driver was not hurt. The suspect was detained shortly after the incident in Georgia and later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing. FHP is asking anyone who has information on the incident to contact the investigators at 904/301-3700.