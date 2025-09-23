18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies on SR100 After Deer Strike Throws Him Off the Bike, and a Car Hits Him

An 18-year-old Palm Coast motorcyclist was killed Monday night after he was thrown from his Motorcycle in a collision with a deer, then was run over by a car on State Road 100 just west of Belle Terre Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and Flagler County 911 dispatch notes, the incident was reported at 9:46 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling west on State Road 100 toward Bunnell and had just passed the intersection with Briarwood Drive when a deer ran into his path. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending it into the ditch on the right grass shoulder. (The deer died.)

The 18-year-old was thrown from his bike as the bike slid down the right lane and into the grass, and fell in the left lane.

A 54-year-old man driving a sedan toward Bunnell was in the left lane of State Road 100. Neither he nor his three passengers were aware that the 18-year-old was in their path, according to FHP’s report. The front bumper of the sedan struck the young man.

The driver stopped in a left-turn lane, while the motorcyclist “came to rest about 50 feet behind” the sedan in the turn lane, according to the report.

The first call to 911 signaled a possible fatality. A paramedic pronounced the 18-year-old deceased at the scene at 10:03 p.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine.

Other than FHP and the Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded, and the county’s road and bridges division removed the deer’s carcass. That segment of State Road 100 westbound was closed to traffic until 1:20 a.m.

The crash resulted in the 14th fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, the second in two days. The total so far this year already exceeds the total in all of 2024, when 13 people lost their lives on Flagler County roads. Six of the 14 victims this year have been motorcyclists.